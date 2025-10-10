The power of indigenous knowledge systems

By Simon Ngena

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted a late and uneven start to the 2025/26 rainy season. In its seasonal rainfall outlook for the October-November-December (OND) period, the MSD warned that the country is likely to experience prolonged dry spells at the onset of the season. The MSD said: “A delayed, erratic start with initial dry conditions in October-November is expected, while prospects improve nationally from December onwards, though northern areas may dry out again later in the season. “The forecast also indicates a shift in temperatures, with warmer-than-average conditions in October and November, followed by a cooler December.” Meanwhile, the southern and western regions are expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall. Reads the statement: “Thus overall, for the fi rst half of the season, the southern and western regions are anticipated to receive normal to above-normal rain while the northern provinces will have normal to below-normal rainfall.

In view of the above, Cabinet has formed an inter-ministerial committee to explore cloud seeding technologies to support areas that may receive insuffi cient rainfall during the 2025-2026 summer cropping season. Addressing the media recently, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka urged farmers to plant short-term crop varieties. Said Minister Masuka: “Regarding cloud seeding, perhaps the preamble of that is to say, Government through the Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, the weather forecast, which was adopted by Cabinet I think last week or so, and that weather forecast is very positive. “It says the season is similar to last year, although there will be an erratic start to the rainy season with reduced rainfall in October increasing into November, and by December, we’ll have normal to above normal rainfall patterns throughout the country, and we expect the season to last till March.

So we’ll have a growing period of somewhere between 90 and 120 days.” Added the minister: “The agronomic advice based on that meteorological focus is that we need to do short season crops and be able to do agro-ecological tailoring, but we realise the importance of augmenting this with cloud seeding, and cloud seeding can determine failure or success of a particular crop, especially in the case of maize. “It is in that context that Cabinet, in its wisdom, formed an inter-ministerial committee which I chair on cloud seeding,” adding: “First, we want to investigate newer technologies for cloud seeding, and then we are investigating the actual operational modalities, and thirdly, we are also looking at resourcing the cloud seeding. “However, we do realise the utility of cloud seeding in enhancing rainfall and ensuring that we have a successful season, but this must be part of a collective of measures that we implement for the summer season.” Cloud seeding, is in most cases, used as a last resort. In the absence of scientifi c methods of cloud seeding, local populations the world over rely on indigenous knowledge systems in order to survive adverse weather conditions. For the record, local farmers in several parts of Africa have been known to conserve carbon in soils through the use of zero-tilling practices in cultivation, mulching, and other soil-management techniques.

Natural mulches moderate soil temperatures and extremes, suppress diseases and harmful pests, and conserve soil moisture. The widespread use of indigenous plant materials, such as agrochemicals to combat pests that normally attack food crops, has also been reported among small-scale farmers. It is likely that climate change will alter the ecology of disease vectors, and such indigenous practices of pest management would be useful adaptation strategies. Other indigenous strategies that are adopted by local farmers include: controlled bush clearing; using tall grasses such as Andropogon gayanus for fi xing soil-surface nutrients washed away by runoff; erosion-control bunding to signifi cantly reduce the effects of runoff; restoring lands by using green manure; constructing stone dykes; managing low-lying lands and protecting river banks. Adaptation strategies that are applied by pastoralists in times of drought include the use of emergency fodder, culling of weak livestock for food, and multi-species composition of herds to survive climate extremes.

During drought periods, pastoralists and agro-pastoralists change from cattle to sheep and goat husbandry, as the feed requirements of the latter are lower. The pastoralists’ nomadic mobility reduces the pressure on low-capacity grazing areas through their cyclic movements from the dry northern areas to the wetter southern areas of the Sahel. African women are particularly known to possess indigenous knowledge which helps to maintain household food security, particularly in times of drought and famine. They often rely on indigenous plants that are more tolerant to droughts and pests, providing a reserve for extended periods of economic hardship.

In southern Sudan, for example, women are directly responsible for the selection of all sorghum seeds saved for planting each year. They preserve a spread of varieties of seeds that will ensure resistance to the range of conditions that may arise in any given growing season. This, in short, is the power of ‘indigenous knowledge’, a term used to describe those knowledge systems developed by local communities as opposed to the scientifi c knowledge that is generally referred to as ‘modern’ knowledge. It has value not only for the culture in which it evolves, but also for scientists and planners striving to improve conditions in rural localities. Incorporating indigenous knowledge into climate-change policies can lead to the development of effective adaptation strategies that are cost-effective, participatory and sustainable. Indigenous methods of weather forecasting are known to complement farmers’ planning activities right across the continent. A study in Nigeria, for example, shows that farmers are able to use knowledge of weather systems such as rainfall, thunderstorms, windstorms, harmattan (a dry dusty wind that blows along the north-west coast of Africa) and sunshine to prepare for future weather.

A similar study in Burkina Faso showed that farmers’ forecasting knowledge encompasses shared and selective experiences. Elderly male farmers formulate hypotheses about seasonal rainfall by observing natural phenomena, while cultural and ritual specialists draw predictions from divination, visions or dreams. The most widely relied-upon indicators are the timing, intensity and duration of cold temperatures during the early part of the dry season (November to January). Other forecasting indicators include the timing of fruiting by certain local trees, the water level in streams and ponds, the nesting behaviour of small quail-like birds, and insect behaviour in rubbish heaps on the edges of households. It is an oft-understated f act that African communities and farmers have always coped with changing environments. They have the knowledge and practices to cope with adverse environments and shocks.

The enhancement of indigenous capacity is a key to the empowerment of local communities and their effective participation in the development process. Indigenous populations are better able to adopt new ideas when these can be seen in the context of existing practices. A study in Zimbabwe (Patt and Gwata, 2002) observed that farmers’ willingness to use seasonal climate forecasts increased when the forecasts were presented in conjunction with and compared with the local indigenous climate forecasts. Zimbabwe’s climate-proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa was obviously designed with this in mind.