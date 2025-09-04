The scourge of ritual killings …children being sacrificed for riches

By Simon Ngena

AN artisanal miner, allegedly poisoned her four-year-old grandson ‘in a bid to get rich’, and then cut off some flesh from his face and cooked the pieces after mixing them with some herbs she had received from a traditional healer.

The tragic incident happened during the last week of in Shurugwi, according to a newspaper report published last week.

The artisanal miner, identified as Veronica Mudzipuri, is alleged to have poisoned Tawananyasha Kadhene for ritual purposes.

Mudzipuri allegedly laced Tawananyasha’s mahewu drink with a pesticide. The four-year-old died after drinking it.

The suspect allegedly then cut flesh from the victim’s cheek and lips, mixed it with some herbs prescribed by a n’anga and cooked it.

Under interrogation from the police, Mudzipuri admitted to have killed her grandson ‘in a bid to enrich herself’.

But this is not an isolated case.

On July 17 2023, Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Senior were sentenced to death following a lengthy trial at the High Court in Harare over the murder of Tapiwa Makore on September 17, 2020. The death sentence has since been commuted to life sentence following the abolition of Zimbabwe’s death penalty.

The seven-year-old boy’s body was found disfigured and dismembered sparking outrage from the Zambezi to the Limpopo.

The facts of the matter make for chilling reading indeed. According to the State’s evidence, the late Tapiwa Makore Junior, who met his bizarre and gruesome death at the very tender age of seven years, was not only the second appellant’s namesake, but also his nephew, being the son of the second appellant’s cousin. The first appellant was an employee of the second appellant and some kind of business associate of his, if one were to generously regard the exercise of growing cabbages at a rural garden as a business.

September 17 2020 was a normal day for the community of Makore village under Chief Mangwende in Murehwa, on which villagers left their homes to work at the communal gardens. These included the deceased who was also assigned by his mother to tend the vegetables at the gardens. That was so until the appellants decided to put in motion their outlandish plan of growing their vegetable business by killing the deceased, singled out as an ideal candidate by virtue of sharing a name with the second appellant, for ritual purposes.

While minding his business at the gardens, the deceased was lured to the second appellant’s homestead on the pretext he would be given food or some other freebies. Once there, he was intoxicated with a very potent illicit brew known in local lingo as chikokiyana, as a result of which he passed out. Meanwhile, the deceased’s mother alerted other villagers having noticed that the child was missing and a search party was commissioned to look for him. Curiously, the second appellant also participated in the search before retiring home.

After nightfall, like a sheep to the slaughter, the deceased was carried to the foot of a nearby mountain where he was butchered.

The learned judge lamented the the animal in humans because those humans responsible for ending the deceased boy’s life laid him on some mats while one of them sat on the boy’s stomach and set about cutting him to pieces. First his head was cut off, followed by his hands and then his legs until his whole body parts were dismembered and packed into plastic bags and taken to the second appellant’s homestead.

On the way there, the torso was dumped at a location near a graveyard. It was later dragged by dogs to the homestead of one of the witnesses thereby laying the gruesome crime bare. Later another dog was spotted helping itself to the palm of the deceased.

Following investigations, the appellants were arrested and charged with the crime of murder as defined in Section 47 (1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23]. Kicking, screaming and loudly protesting their innocence, the accused were arraigned before the court along with two other persons who were later found not guilty and acquitted following the withdrawal of charges against them at the close of the case for the prosecution. They both pleaded not guilty to the charge thereby setting the stage for a lengthy but very thorough criminal trial.

The two cases cited above are examples of what are often termed ritual killings.

Ritual killing refers to the murder of a human being as part of a religious, spiritual, or medicinal rite. This practice has existed for thousands of years across various cultures, often as a means to appease deities, seek supernatural support, or achieve spiritual goals.

While such killings are rare in developed nations today, they persist in some traditional practices within developing regions, notably in Africa. Here, ritual killings may be connected to medicinal beliefs, where the body parts of victims are believed to enhance the potency of traditional medicines.

There is a widespread tendency to suggest that ritual killings are a purely African phenomenon. Far from it. The truth is ritual killings have been practiced by members of diverse civilisations for thousands of years.

Various cultures throughout history have called for human sacrifices as ways to appease deities or ancestral spirits, to attain the support of supernatural forces for worldly gains, or to achieve spiritual transcendence. Such homicides are symbolic acts, and they are carried out in particular ways prescribed by cultural traditions.

Mexico’s Aztec people are most infamous for engaging in ritual slaughter, but numerous other ancient cultures prescribed rites to attain material or spiritual ends. In pre-colonial Borneo, headhunting was believed to ensure fertility and bountiful harvests.

In Scandinavia, enslaved women were occasionally killed so that they could become the wives of recently deceased Viking warriors in the afterlife of Valhalla. Although the Old Testament itself contains numerous references to ancient forms of human sacrifice, the Abrahamic religions’ condemnation of human sacrifice has been an important element in the widespread decline of the practice.

In modern times, nearly all religions and cultures have renounced human sacrifice. The few religious adherents who have remained faithful to or recently adopted human sacrifice are considered marginal and not representative of their larger communities.

To be continued . . .

