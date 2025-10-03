Thou shalt not commit adultery…’  Why ‘central locking’ is now the new buzzword in promoting fi delity

By Simon Ngena A YOUNG man from Bikita will rue the day he slept with a married woman after he started experiencing severe stomach pains allegedly caused by juju popularly known as runyoka, rukawo or ulunyoka. According to media reports, the young Casanova — Nelson Matupire — had no option but to camp at the woman’s place insisting that he would not leave until her husband had ‘cured’ him. Narrating his ordeal, Matupire told the media: “I met the woman in Beitbridge and we got intimate after she had separated from her husband. It was soon after the ‘act’ that I began to have problems.

“I have something like an STI on the privates and I feel like there are small insects that come out from there and f l y away leaving an irritating substance (uriri/unye) similar to hurukuru (the buff alo bean). Ho wever, Matupire is not the first — or the only one — to fall victim to runyoka or rukawo, often referred to as ‘central locking’. In a separate incident, a 52-year-old man from Chinhoyi reportedly faced diffi culties walking and found it hard to wear underpants after his private parts swelled up permanently in a suspected case of ‘central locking’.

The unwelcome bulge led Bernard Madzivanzira wetting his pants regularly after he slept with a ‘fenced’ woman. In addition to wetting his pants, Madzivanzira was also reported to be suffering from bouts of excruciating pain in his genital area that often resulted in fainting episodes of up to three times a day on average. “I met this woman sometime in November 2010. I knew she was married previously but her husband had since died and we agreed to be intimate and that is when my problems started,” he confessed to the media.

What is runyoka?

The use of runyoka is common countrywide, and the examples cited above are just the tip of the iceberg. Although, the majority of the victims are men, ‘central locking’ is used by both men and women. Runyoka comes in many forms, some of which are outlined below:

Runyoka rwanyakugungu

Runyoka rwebanga

Runyoka rwehove

Runyoka hwenhimba

Runyoka rwemajuru

Runyoka rwemugogodza Runyoka rwanyakugungu: This spell kills an udulterer on the spot with the entire body changing to a black colour similar to that of a victim of a black mamba attack.

According to those in the know, it is made from a mixture of herbs and the body parts of a black mamba.

Runyoka rwebanga: One of the most common forms of runyoka is the ‘dog style’, which supposedly prevents cheating partners from separating after intercourse. A man takes a pocket knife or a nail cutter that has been prepared by a traditional healer and asks the unsuspecting woman to close the blades. By doing so, it is believed, the woman ‘locks’ herself. If she then makes love with another man, the two will fail to uncouple until the man who locked the woman opens the knife or nail cutter.

A year ago, a woman sought help after her husband, whom she believed consulted a n’anga to prevent her from committing adultery, died without revealing the whereabouts of the knife she believes he used to ‘lock’ her. Other magic charms used on women are believed to make her lover’s manhood disappear in the same manner that a tortoise head retreats into its shell; cause him to develop serious stomach cramps that could lead to death; make him lose weight and develop symptoms synonymous with AIDS, and grow scales on his skin like a fish.

There are similar charms used by women on men. They usually involve the disappearance of male organs or failure to achieve an erection. In some other cases, runyoka rweruware is used to protect the virginity of young girls until they reach a certain age which is agreed by the parents. This type of runyoka will totally secure the virginity of a girl in such a way that no man will be able to have sex with her. In the most extreme cases, the girls are forbidden from shaking hands with a male as it might trigger the eff ect. Some charms expire after a certain period but others can only be undone by the person who requested them.

According to ZINATHA, the practice of married couples locking each other is not confi ned to any specifi c group or class but cuts across the social strata from magistrates, politicians and businessmen to ordinary working-class people. “Even the elite are seeking runyoka ,” says ZINATHA’s Sibanda. However, men are more likely to make use of runyoka, prompting Sibanda to add: “Cultural practices should not be used as a tool to oppress women.”