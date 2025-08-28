Why Mubvee is Zim’s Tree of the Year

By Simon Ngena

THE Forestry Commission of Zimbabwe has declared Kigelia africana, commonly known as the Sausage Tree the 2025 Tree of the Year.

The tree, known in local languages as mubvee, mumvee, musonya, muviumati (Shona) and umvebe (Ndebele), is widely used in traditional medicine and plays a key role in supporting pollinators and preventing soil erosion.

In a recent media interview, a senior Forestry Commission official said the tree was vital to Zimbabwe’s ecosystems, but was increasingly under pressure from human activities.

In this respect he urged citizens to protect and propagate the species amid growing environmental threats.

“Over-harvesting of fruits and bark for medicinal purposes poses a significant threat to the long-term survival of this species.

“Additionally, deforestation and habitat loss further jeopardise Kigelia africana in Zimbabwe,” the spokesman warned.

He said the commission had launched a national awareness campaign in anticipation of the upcoming tree planting season in December, encouraging widespread planting and protection efforts.

Tree Planting Day is commemorated annually on the first Saturday of December.

This year’s activities will focus on conserving indigenous species, particularly those like the Sausage Tree that are under increasing threat due to over-exploitation.

Characteristics

Native throughout Africa, the Sausage Tree bears fruit that strongly resembles a sausage in its casing or even a cucumber.

This tree is also called the Cucumber Tree and in India, it is known as the Balam Kheera tree. Apart from its hanging fruit, the Sausage Tree is known for its blood-red flowers that look somewhat like lilies open up at night, emitting their unpleasant odour and attracting unlikely night-time pollinators such as bats.

The large, sausage-shaped fruits of a Sausage Tree can grow to be up to one metre long, weighing a whopping 12kg. The appearance of the fruit from the outside is woody and tough. As a young fruit, these are green but they turn brown as they mature. They contain countless seeds embedded in a pulp that fall off before maturing.

The Sausage Tree has more medicinal benefits than you can imagine. Below are just a few of them:

Traditional Medicine

Skin Conditions

Extracts from the bark, leaves, and fruit are used to treat skin ailments such as eczema, psoriasis, and fungal infections.

Healing Wounds

The tree’s components are applied to wounds and sores to promote healing and prevent infections.

Anti-inflammatory

The plant’s extracts have anti-inflammatory properties, useful in treating conditions like arthritis and rheumatism.

Digestive Issues

Traditional uses include treatments for dysentery, diarrhoea, and stomach aches.

Respiratory Ailments

Some communities use it to manage conditions like pneumonia and chest infections.

Antimicrobial

Studies have shown the tree’s extracts have antimicrobial properties, effective against a range of bacteria and fungi.

Preliminary research suggests potential anti-cancer properties, particularly against melanoma and other skin cancers.

Kigelia africana extracts are used in modern skincare products for their potential to firm and smooth the skin, as well as to treat blemishes and sun damage.

Ecological Benefits

Habitat

The tree provides habitat and food for various animals, including bats, birds, and insects.

Pollination

It plays a critical role in the ecosystem as its flowers attract nocturnal pollinators like bats, which are vital for the pollination of many other plants.

Soil Improvement

The fallen leaves and fruit contribute to the nutrient content of the soil, enhancing its fertility. The roots of the Sausage tree can also help prevent soil erosion.

Economic Benefits

Timber and Wood Products

The wood, while not highly durable, is used in making furniture, tools, and various handicrafts.

Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Industries

Extracts from the Sausage Tree are increasingly popular in the cosmetics industry for their purported benefits in anti-aging and skin treatment products. The potential therapeutic properties of the tree are also being explored for development into pharmaceutical products.

Environmental Benefits

Shade and Shelter

The large canopy provides shade to animals and humans alike, which can be crucial in hot climates. It also offers shelter to various animal species, contributing to the local biodiversity.

At a casual glance, the Sausage Tree gives the impression of being just one of those trees. But the deeper you delve into the fascinating world of this tree, the more you understand about its astounding benefits. Beneficial for animals and humans alike, the Kigela africana is a beloved plant throughout Africa. No wonder it has been given a well deserved accolade as Zimbabwe’s Tree of the Year.