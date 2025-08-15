How informal education bridged the knowledge gap in colonial Rhodesia . . . a case study of Highfield

By Kundai Marunya

THE high influx of young people in their teenage years escaping Rhodesian security forces’ brutality in rural Zimbabwe at the height of the liberation struggle led to a deficit in secondary schools in towns, leading to a serious shortage of high schools.

Education was very important for black people. In fact, many of Zimbabwe’s founding fathers began their journeys as teachers. Some, like the late President Robert Mugabe, was a teacher at Mbizi Primary School, while the ‘Lion of Chirumhanzu’ Leopold Takawira was the headmaster at Mhofu Primary School.

These were people who understood and valued education. Yet Highfield, already overcrowded, had only four secondary schools — Highfield Secondary, Highfield Community School, Mukai, Zuvarabuda and Kwayedza — compared to 12 primary schools.

The Rhodesian government, led by Ian Smith, deliberately restricted black access to secondary education, fearing an educated African populace would fuel resistance. And why would they build more schools to accommodate the growing population of defiant young people who had escaped colonial brutality in rural Zimbabwe?

Informal secondary schools, or study groups, emerged as a lifeline for thousands of black youths denied access to formal schooling under Rhodesian rule. Faced with this crisis, the community took matters into its own hands.

At Gazaland Shopping Centre, an informal school named Wasara Wasara emerged, offering lessons in makeshift classrooms. Run by volunteer teachers — some of whom were nationalists themselves — the school became a sanctuary for displaced students determined to learn despite the war.

Another beacon of hope was the Highfield Community School. According to the book African Nationalist Leaders — Rhodesia to Zimbabwe by Robert Cary and Diana Mitchell, “. . . within a matter of weeks, the new school had an enrolment of 2 000 students”.

With no government support, parents, teachers, and nationalist networks mobilised to create a parallel education system. Classes were held in church halls, homes, and under trees, with students sharing tattered textbooks.

These informal schools did more than fill an academic void — they nurtured political consciousness. Many teachers subtly infused lessons with nationalist ideals. The educators risked arrest, but their defiance ensured that an entire generation was not lost to war and illiteracy.

After independence in 1980, some of these informal institutions were absorbed into the formal education system. Yet, their legacy lives on in Zimbabwe’s emphasis on education as a right, not a privilege. Former students of Wasara Wasara and Highfield Community School became teachers, lawyers, doctors, and civil servants— proof that the resilience of Highfield’s youth shaped the nation’s future.

After independence in 1980, the new government declared education a fundamental right, rapidly expanding both primary and secondary schools.

This expansion was a monumental achievement, but it was not enough to fully meet demand, particularly in rural and high-density urban areas. Decades later, Zimbabwe’s education system still struggles with overcrowding and underfunding, leaving private schools to fill the gaps — an ironic twist for a nation that once fought for free and equal education for all.

One of the most striking examples of this shift is the repurposing of Joshua Nkomo’s former home in Highfield into a private college.

Nkomo, a towering figure in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, spent his life advocating for education as a tool of empowerment. Today, his house — once a meeting place for revolutionary leaders — now serves as a classroom for students whose families failed to secure places in the formal education system.

This transformation speaks to the unresolved challenges in Zimbabwe’s education system, where the dreams of the liberation era have yet to be fully realised.

Nkomo’s house can be more. It can be transformed into a centre of nationalist education, where young people go to learn not only their secondary education, but also the history of Zimbabwe and their role in making the country great.

The story of education in Highfield reflects Zimbabwe’s broader journey — from colonial exclusion to post-independence progress, and now to a system where private institutions must step in where the state falls short.

The informal schools of the 1970s were acts of defiance; today’s private schools are, in many ways, a continuation of that struggle.

As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with educational inequality, the legacy of Highfield reminds us that the fight for accessible, quality education is far from over.