The future is not waiting …neither should we; let us code our own destiny

By Mthokozisi MaMabhena

IN Harare, a recent robotics and coding competition hosted by Robokorda Africa, in partnership with Technoxian World Robotics and Robotics Challenge China, brought together a remarkable cohort of young innovators from across the African region. Students from Zimbabwe, Ghana, Zambia, Mozambique, and South Africa gathered not only to compete, but to demonstrate what Africa’s future might look like when shaped by Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). As I walked through the bustling venue, it felt like standing at the intersection of curiosity and capability.

Teams of learners assembled autonomous robots, uploaded code to solve practical problems, and shared ideas across borders with infectious energy. It was more than a competition. Here, robotics was not just a subject, but a mindset, a bridge between the textbook and the real world. In the hands of these young programmers, robots weren’t toys, they were tools for solving challenges like waste management, irrigation, and mobility for people living with disabilities. Within this inspiring context, Zimbabwe’s own learners stood tall. Minister Torerayi Moyo, present at the event, spoke not in abstractions, but with urgency and clarity: the future of Zimbabwean education lies in digital literacy, problem-solving, and early exposure to coding and robotics.

He envisioned a future where every learner in Zimbabwe, from Harare to Hurungwe, from Bulawayo to Buhera, would have access to robotics, not as an elite extra, but as a basic educational right. What became clear as robots whirred and screens fl ashed lines of young-written code was this: these young minds, aren’t preparing for the future, they are actively shaping it. The Government’s declaration to mainstream robotics and coding in the school curriculum is a structural reorientation toward relevance. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is not a future wave to prepare for, it is already sweeping across global economies.

Artificial intelligence, automation, machine learning, quantum computing, these aren’t distant fantasies. They are present-day forces reconfi guring labour markets, disrupting traditional industries, and redefi ning what knowledge really means. Minister Moyo’s presence at the competition was emblematic. He did not simply speak in terms of vision, he spoke with a deliberate call for implementation and equity. “We want everyone to be able to do robotics and coding,” he said, emphasis on everyone. This is where the conversation must go deeper. Access to technology in Zimbabwean schools must reach all schools even those in rural areas. The Zimbabwe we are building is one where a girl in Tsholotsho can learn Python as easily as a boy in Borrowdale. Where a rural science teacher is as resourced and trained as their urban counterpart.

Where coding is taught not as a subject for a lucky few, but as a second language for all. The challenge ahead is immense, there is no path to Vision 2030 that by-passes technology. What robotics teaches, beyond engineering, is a way of thinking. It trains young people to break down problems, iterate solutions, and build collaboratively. These are not just technical skills, they are developmental tools. They nurture confi dence, logic, and a sense of agency. And perhaps, more importantly, they cultivate failure not as shame, but as feedback. In a society that has often penalised mistakes, robotics off ers something radical: the permission to try, fail, and try again. The regional nature of the event added a powerful subtext. Young people from Mozambique, Zambia, Ghana and South Africa weren’t just participating; they were collaborating. Languages blended. Solutions crossed borders. And in that diversity of backgrounds and ideas emerged a shared continental urgency: Africa cannot aff ord to lag behind in innovation.

The rest of the world will not wait. And so, we must lead, our way, with our tools, from our realities. This is where Government policy must move fast. We must turn aspiration into allocation. It is not enough to declare that we want robotics in every school, we must budget for it. We must train teachers, procure equipment, build infrastructure, and design context-appropriate curricula. Coding cannot exist only on posters and podiums. It must exist in the palms of learners, on the screens of Government-issued laptops, in the rural solar-powered classrooms where tomorrow’s thinkers are waiting When a young Zimbabwean creates a robot that can detect unsafe water or assist the elderly with basic chores, they are not just learning, they are leading. They are proving that given the tools, African youth can solve African problems. They are disproving a long-held myth that innovation only belongs to Silicon Valley or Shenzhen. It can belong to Seke and Sanyati, too. And so, the road to 2030 must be paved with practical partnerships.

The presence of Technoxian and Robotics Challenge China shows the potential of cross-border collaboration. There is also a role for universities, polytechnics and research institutions to reimagine their relationship with the primary and secondary sectors. We must build vertical bridges across our education system, so that innovations at the tertiary level cascade downward, and talents identifi ed early are nurtured through mentorship and opportunity. This is what ecosystems do, they connect. They amplify. They accelerate. And to build such an ecosystem, we must invest not just in gadgets but in people. A robot is only as good as the teacher who introduced it, the student who believed in it, the policy that enabled it. Our real technology lies not in hardware, but in humanware, the minds and motivations of our young people.

In conversations with a group of students at the event, I was struck by how many wanted to become engineers, not to leave Zimbabwe, but to change it. One boy said he wanted to build agricultural drones to help his grandmother back home. Another girl wanted to invent solar-powered wheelchairs. Their goals weren’t abstract, they were intimately local. These were not dreams borrowed from textbooks. They were born of lived experience. It reminded me that the most powerful innovations are often the simplest. A mobile irrigation app. A low-cost prosthetic limb. A recycling robot. When we invest in our youth through robotics and STEM, we are not just preparing them for jobs, we are empowering them to create jobs, to build industries that do not yet exist, to solve problems we have grown too used to enduring. As we march towards 2030, let us walk with intention. Let us fund this future. Let us teach for this future. Let us code our own destiny. Because the future does not just happen, it is built. And in the hands of our young people, that future is already being written, in syntax and circuitry, in dreams and algorithms. The robots are not coming.

They are here. To sustain this wave of innovation, the next logical question becomes: Who is teaching the teachers? We can speak about drones and AI and microcontrollers all we like, but the bridge between aspiration and action remains our educators. For every robot built by a student, there must be a teacher who dared to first light that flame of curiosity. But here lies a dilemma: the majority of our teachers, particularly in rural and public schools, were trained in an era where coding was science fiction, and robotics the stuff of comic books.

How do we expect them to teach what they themselves were never taught? If we are to democratise technological literacy, then we must invest deliberately and systematically in teacher training. Not as a one-off seminar or workshop, but as a structured, multi-year national programme, ongoing, iterative, and regionally adaptable. We must equip our educators not just with devices, but with confidence. We must move from a place where robotics is taught by enthusiasts and volunteers to a state where it becomes part of the formal teacher development pipeline. Imagine a Zimbabwe where every teacher training college has a coding lab. Where universities adopt an obligation to provide tech upskilling to the communities around them. Where retired engineers and ICT professionals return as mentors into the education system, guiding young learners and teachers alike. These are not far-fetched ideas.

They are actionable, if only we summon the institutional will to make them happen. But while human capital is foundational, infrastructure remains the stubborn gatekeeper of innovation. Many rural schools, some of which I’ve had the honour to visit, have the passion, have the learners, even have the teachers willing to learn, but lack the most basic hardware. No computers. No connectivity. This is the question we must confront with sober honesty. Development cannot be theoretical. It must touch the ground. And so, part of preparing Zimbabwe for the Fourth Industrial Revolution means building the physical infrastructure of learning. It means solarising all rural schools. It means ensuring universal broadband access, not just in Harare or Mutare, but in the remotest edges of Nkayi and Chikombedzi.

It means providing affordable laptops, kits, and tablets, locally assembled if possible, subsidised if necessary. We must look beyond donor support or episodic handovers of equipment. The state must embed technology in education as a core developmental priority, on the same level as food security, roads, and health. Because in today’s world, digital literacy is not a luxury. It is survival. And if we are looking for models to emulate or adapt, regional cooperation becomes not just beneficial, but essential. The recent competition offered a preview of what pan-African innovation can look like. Students from across borders working on problems that transcend borders: food waste, climate change, assistive technology, education access. If the problems are shared, so too must be the solutions. Countries like Rwanda have made impressive strides in embedding ICTs into their national development fabric.

Ghana has invested heavily in robotics education at the basic school level. South Africa has formalised coding as part of the early grade curriculum. What we saw at the competition was not just a coming together of talent but of models, methodologies, and possibilities. Zimbabwe must tap into these regional knowledge pools. Through SADC, AU innovation hubs, and bilateral partnerships, we can exchange best practices, harmonise standards, and even co-develop educational technology. Let us not operate as isolated systems of aspiration, but as an integrated African learning ecosystem. In fact, our response to global inequality in tech must be precisely that: African. For too long, we’ve been passive consumers of foreign hardware and software.

We import computers, we rely on foreign curricula, we outsource solutions. But what if we flipped the script? What if Zimbabwe became a net producer of educational tech? This is not an illusion. We have the talent. We have the demand. What we lack is the strategic alignment to scale our innovations. Initiatives like the Innovation Hubs at NUST, HIT, and UZ are already pointing us in the right direction. Now we must take their outputs and link them to basic education, industry, and regional markets. Imagine Zimbabwean students using locally designed robotics kits. Imagine AI platforms for education built by local developers, trained on local languages and cultural contexts. Imagine cross-border ed-tech startups founded by Zimbabwean and Mozambican graduates. It starts with dreaming but it does not end there. Because dreaming, when followed by policy, planning, and investment, becomes a system. And this system must include parents, communities, and the broader public.

For robotics and coding to truly thrive, they must be understood and accepted by society. Parents must see them not as distractions from real learning, but as critical enablers of it. Communities must value the creators as much as they do the consumers. Media must tell these stories, not just of the robots, but of the children and teachers behind them. When I think of Vision 2030, I no longer think only of infrastructure and investment. I think of a classroom in Mberengwa where a teacher opens a dusty plastic case and assembles a robot with her students. I think of a coding club in Lupane where girls outnumber boys and debug their way through climate models. I think of a teacher in Tsholotsho writing Python syntax on a blackboard. That is the real heart of Vision 2030. Let us not reduce robotics to competitions, or coding to computer science.

These are tools for national transformation. They should shape how we grow food, how we treat illness, how we preserve culture, how we plan cities. The great revolutions of history were not all fought with guns some were led by education. This is our quiet revolution. And we must win it, not for accolades, but for survival. The stakes are no longer abstract. In a global economy increasingly shaped by automation, nations that fail to adapt will not just lag behind, they will be locked out. Locked out of trade. Locked out of talent. Locked out of influence. But Zimbabwe need not fear that fate. We are not empty. We are not late. We are not lost. We are a nation of thinkers, builders, teachers, coders, and dreamers. What we need now is convergence, a fusion of vision, investment, training, and commitment. And it must start today. In classrooms. In colleges. In corners of villages and shiny cities alike. Because the future will not wait neither should we.