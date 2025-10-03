Agric sector under threat . . . time to clamp down on counterfeits

By Mthokozisi Mabhena

THE announcement by the Fertiliser, Farm Seed and Remedies Institute that the Government has moved in to curtail the smuggling of illegal and unregistered agro-inputs could not have come at a better time. Zimbabwean agriculture, which is on the rebound, is facing an insidious threat: the proliferation of fake and expired agro-chemicals. While the farmer tills the soil with dreams of a full granary, a parallel economy of unscrupulous dealers peddling counterfeit inputs threatens to turn those dreams into nightmares.

What is at stake here is not only the money invested by farmers, but the integrity of the entire agricultural sector. Fake inputs retard growth in ways that are not always immediately visible. A farmer who buys counterfeit fertiliser may still see germination, but the stunted crop that emerges delivers poor yields, undermining both the household’s food supply and the national grain reserves. Short-term profits for a few fly-by-night operators turn into long-term pain for thousands of farming families and millions of consumers who depend on agriculture for sustenance and survival.

The story of Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector has been an inspiring one, through droughts, economic challenges farmers have remained at the centre of national hope. Yet, today, the emergence of counterfeit inputs threatens success being recorded in the sector. WhatsApp groups have mushroomed, advertising fertilisers, pesticides, and seeds at prices too good to be true. Border posts are being exploited by smugglers, who ferry in untested and unregistered chemicals.

To the unsuspecting smallholder farmer in Hurungwe, Gokwe, or Tsholotsho, a discounted pesticide promising bumper yields is hard to resist. But the cost of such deception is devastating, crops fail, livestock succumb, pests become resistant, and the soil itself loses its fertility. During the recent cotton indaba in Kwekwe, manufacturers raised the alarm that US$22 million worth of cotton inputs business could be lost if farmers turn to unregistered alternatives. This is not just an abstract figure. It represents the livelihoods of tens of thousands of cotton farmers, the survival of ginneries and export earnings for the country.

When short-term profiteers push counterfeit chemicals, they are not merely stealing from individual farmers; they are derailing the entire cotton and other crops value chain. The logic of those dealing in counterfeits is depressingly familiar. They prioritise quick profits, exploiting farmers’ desperation to secure inputs ahead of the planting season. But agriculture is not an industry that tolerates shortcuts. It is a patient investment, rooted in cycles of rainfall, soil preparation, and careful input management.

The fake fertiliser that promises cheaper maize this season leads to empty silos next year. The pesticide that costs a few dollars less today becomes the trigger for pest resistance tomorrow, making once manageable threats like the bollworm or fall armyworm almost impossible to control. What these short-term players ignore is that agriculture is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy and the bedrock of our food security programme. By undermining it, they are not only sabotaging farmers but weakening the nation’s shock absorbers. Agricultural growth depends on trust.

A farmer buys a bag of seed because they trust it will germinate, grow, and deliver the yield promised. A community invests in pesticides because they trust it will keep pests at bay. When counterfeiters infiltrate these markets, they erode this trust. The farmer who buys fake maize seed may plant diligently, apply fertiliser, and weed carefully, only to watch the crop fail to tassel or yield poorly. That farmer not only loses income but loses faith in the system. When confidence collapses, participation declines. Fewer farmers commit resources to planting, fewer households produce surplus grain, and the nation becomes more dependent on imports.

This is how short-term profiteering derails the total food security programme. Zimbabwe has made strides in recent seasons towards self-sufficiency in staple crops like maize and wheat. These gains are fragile. They can easily be reversed if counterfeit agro-inputs continue to circulate. A nation that cannot guarantee the integrity of its seed and chemical markets is a nation that risks hunger, no matter how favourable the rains. Food security is not simply about filling stomachs. It is about nutrition, about stability, about dignity.

When counterfeit fertiliser reduces maize yields, the shortage reverberates through the milling companies, the informal markets, the school feeding programmes, and the household plates. It forces Government to divert scarce foreign currency towards grain imports, weakening the balance of payments and starving other sectors of critical support. It diminishes the promise of Vision 2030, which envisions Zimbabwe as an upper middle-income economy built on the strength of agriculture among other pillars.

The problem extends beyond economics into the environment and public health. Counterfeit chemicals often contain unregulated substances that damage soils, pollute rivers, and kill beneficial insects. Over- or under-application of these fakes, because they are not clearly labelled or scientifically tested, exacerbates resistance among pests. The fall armyworm, already a formidable adversary, becomes even harder to control when exposed to poorly formulated or improperly applied chemicals.

Farmers who unknowingly spray counterfeit pesticides not only waste money but contribute to a biological arms race that they are destined to lose. Human health is another casualty. Farmers who handle fake chemicals without proper instructions expose themselves and their families to toxins. Residues of these substances may linger in crops, entering the food chain and endangering consumers. What begins as an individual farmer’s loss quickly snowballs into a public health concern. It is in this context that the whole-of-government approach being pursued deserves praise.

The Fertiliser, Farm Seed and Remedies Institute is working hand-in-glove with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Plant Protection Research Institute, Cotton Research Institute, and Plant Quarantine Services Institute. This is how a State defends its agricultural foundation by bringing together enforcement, regulation, research, and education.

Border posts are being tightened, agro-dealer shops are being inspected, and unregistered products are being removed from the shelves. Licences are being revoked where illegal trading is uncovered. The statutory framework, particularly Statutory Instrument 14A of 2023, imposes penalties ranging from US$5 to US$300 for offences linked to smuggling banned chemicals and fertilisers. These are important deterrents, signalling that Zimbabwe will not tolerate profiteers who undermine the nation’s food security.

At the same time, the state is not only wielding the stick but also extending the hand of guidance. Awareness campaigns are underway in cotton-growing areas, teaching farmers about the dangers of resistance, the need for rotation, and how to identify legitimate products. AGRITEX will soon release an updated list of registered products, making it easier for farmers to make informed choices. Training sessions for lead farmers and agro-dealers are being rolled out, emphasising safe use, resistance management, and label reading. This is crucial because no enforcement effort can succeed without farmer education.

A vigilant farmer who demands sealed, clearly labelled, registered products from reputable suppliers is the best line of defence against counterfeiters. The fight against counterfeit agro-inputs is also a fight against a culture of shortcuts. For too long, sections of our economy have been eroded by the logic of quick gains. The counterfeit seed seller on WhatsApp is no different from the illegal gold panner who destroys riverbeds for a handful of ore, or the currency dealer who destabilises the exchange rate for a fleeting margin. In each case, the temptation of immediate profit undermines the long-term health of the nation.

Agriculture, more than any other sector, exposes the fallacy of this thinking. Its cycles are long, its rewards are slow, and its success depends on patience and integrity. To introduce counterfeits into this sacred process is to sabotage not just a season but generations of agricultural progress. Farmers must therefore resist the allure of discounted inputs from questionable sources. Buying only from registered dealers, insisting on labelled packaging with batch numbers, expiry dates, and registration numbers, is not a bureaucratic demand, it is an act of self-preservation.

Zimbabwe has set itself ambitious agricultural goals: to be food secure, to export surplus, to drive industrialisation through agro-processing, and to uplift rural livelihoods. These goals cannot be realised in a marketplace riddled with counterfeits. Every fake seed packet is a dent in Vision 2030. Every expired pesticide is a threat to the nation’s granaries. Every smuggled fertiliser is an insult to the honest farmer who labours under the sun for legitimate harvests.

The crackdown now underway must, therefore, be seen as more than just a regulatory exercise. It is a defence of national sovereignty. A country that cannot control the quality of its inputs cannot control the destiny of its agriculture. And a country that cannot control its agriculture cannot guarantee the dignity of its people. The war against counterfeits is, in truth, a war for food sovereignty, for rural livelihoods, for economic stability, and for the health of generations to come.

For all its promise, however, this effort must be sustained beyond the current summer cropping season. Too often, crackdowns have been intense but shortlived, fading once the immediate crisis passes. Counterfeiters are opportunistic; they wait out enforcement blitzes and return when vigilance wanes. To defeat them, the whole-of-government approach must be institutionalised. Routine inspections, consistent border monitoring, and continuous farmer education should become part of the agricultural calendar, just like land preparation and harvesting.

Community vigilance can play a role too. Farmers’ associations, cooperatives, and local leadership structures should be empowered to act as watchdogs, reporting suspicious products and protecting their members from exploitation. The media, particularly community radio and newspapers, must continue to raise awareness, shining a light on both the dangers of fakes and the victories of enforcement.

Technology also offers solutions. A digital traceability system, where farmers can scan QR codes to verify the authenticity of products, could strengthen trust in the market. Such innovations are not beyond reach; they simply require coordination and political will. The long-term dream is to build a marketplace where every input a farmer buys is guaranteed safe, registered, and effective.

Such a marketplace would not only safeguard productivity but also attract investment, as confidence grows in the integrity of Zimbabwe’s agricultural value chains. The Government’s move, therefore, deserves loud applause. It is bold, timely, and necessary. But it must not stop here.

The crackdown is a signal, a reset, an assertion that Zimbabwe values its farmers too much to leave them at the mercy of crooks. Now, the task is to sustain the momentum, deepen the awareness, strengthen the institutions, and ensure that the country’s agricultural sector grows on the foundation of trust and integrity. The future of agriculture is the future of Zimbabwe. And the future must be protected from the poison of counterfeits.