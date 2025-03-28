Farmers must safeguard their earnings . . . as tobacco selling season gets underway

WE, in the village, are presently excited, since we are now headed to the auction floors, to realise the fruits of our hard labour. The tobacco fields now stretch far and wide, evidence of the tenacity of Zimbabwe’s farmers. The selling season is now getting into full swing, however, while the prospects of significant earnings are exciting, experience has taught us many hard lessons about the pitfalls that lie in wait at the auction floors. In the past, many farmers were bound to contracting companies, which provided inputs and markets for their tobacco.

However, an increasing number of growers have now accumulated enough resources to operate independently. Years of dedication have yielded returns that have been reinvested wisely. Many farmers now own tractors and transport vehicles, enabling them to cultivate their land effectively and deliver their produce without relying on third parties. This independence has provided not only financial relief but also a sense of control over their operations and significantly improved the bottom line. Diversification has become a strategy for survival and prosperity. While tobacco remains a lucrative cash crop, many farmers have turned to commercial maize farming to diversify their revenue streams ads well as mitigate risks. By spreading their investments across different agricultural ventures, they have ensured a stable income stream, cushioning themselves from fluctuations in tobacco prices.

Beyond the fields, some have ventured into businesses such as tractor hire services and transport logistics, further expanding their economic footprint. Others have channelled their earnings into real estate, constructing rental properties that offer a steady income beyond the farming season. Yet, with prosperity comes a new wave of challenges. The auction floors, a marketplace where farmers should be celebrated for their contributions to the economy, have unfortunately become a hotspot for opportunists seeking to prey on the gullible. As the farmers arrive with high hopes, so too do traders, vendors, and money changers as well as thieves, all eager to claim a share of the fresh earnings. Passing by different auction floors I have seen a lot of makeshift 'shops' springing up stocked with all manner of merchandise priced well above market rates, seeking to exploit the impulsive spending habits of some farmers.

There is a cautionary tale in every transaction made in haste. Farmers, flush with cash after months of gruelling labour, should not be enticed by flashy purchases that serve little to no long-term benefit. Instead of reinvesting wisely, some squander their earnings on overpriced consumer goods, expensive clothing and luxury items that do not contribute to the sustainability of their farms or livelihoods. It is imperative that farmers approach the auction season with a well-thought-out financial plan, one that prioritises re-investment, savings and growth. Understanding the pricing dynamics at the auction floors is equally crucial. Tobacco grading is a meticulous process, and any misstep can cost a farmer dearly. The ability to distinguish high-quality leaves from lower grades, coupled with effective negotiation skills, can mean the difference between profit and loss. It is not uncommon for middlemen to manipulate prices to their advantage, leveraging a farmer’s lack of market knowledge to offer unfair deals.

To counteract this, farmers must stay informed, seek guidance from experienced peers and demand transparency in every transaction. One of the most significant advantages an independent farmer can have is financial literacy. A well-managed farm is not just about cultivation but also about sound financial decisions. Budgeting for expenses and setting aside funds for future investments are essential steps in breaking the cycle of dependency and vulnerability. Banking services have provided a new level of convenience by opening shop at the auction floors, enabling farmers to manage their earnings safely without the risk of carrying large sums of cash. Please farmers, do not move around with large sums of money. The role of Government and agricultural institutions in safeguarding farmers cannot be understated. Farmer education programmes remain critical.

Agricultural extension officers must engage with farmers regularly, providing them with market insights, training on financial management and advice on crop diversification. The more informed a farmer is, the less likely they are to fall victim to exploitation. Infrastructure development also plays a vital role in shaping the tobacco trade. Improved road networks, efficient transportation systems, and modernised auction facilities contribute to a seamless selling process. When farmers have access to well-structured markets, their bargaining power increases, allowing them to secure better returns for their hard work. It is, therefore, necessary for stakeholders to invest in rural development, ensuring that farmers operate in an environment that supports their growth rather than stifling it.

For those who have already built successful farming enterprises, the next step is mentorship. The knowledge and experience accumulated over the years should be shared with upcoming farmers to create a sustainable agricultural industry. Seasoned farmers must guide the younger generation on best practices, from soil preparation to post-harvest handling, ensuring that the legacy of farming excellence continues for decades to come. The journey of a tobacco farmer does not end at the auction floor, it is an ongoing cycle of learning, re-investment and adaptation.

Each season presents new opportunities and challenges and the most successful farmers are those who embrace change, seek knowledge and make informed decisions. The ultimate goal should not be just survival, but prosperity where farmers not only sustain themselves but also contribute to the economic well-being of their communities and the nation at large.

As the auction season unfolds, let it be a time of strategic decision-making rather than reckless spending. Farmers must remember that their wealth lies not in what they spend impulsively but in what they invest wisely. The tobacco they bring to the floors represents months of hard work and sacrifice. Let it be the foundation for a future that is built on stability, growth and enduring success.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU PF Mashonaland East Province.

