Farmers struggle to meet industry demand . . . as young farmers win plaudits

LOCAL famers have been struggling to meet growing demand for raw materials to feed the food processing industry, prompting manufacturers to rely on imports. This comes at a time some farmers have been flooding the market with perishable horticultural crops, such onions, tomatoes, cabbages, potatoes, etc, driving prices so low that many of them are barely breaking even.

For example, during the winter cropping season, there was a glut of tomatoes, which saw prices hitting rock bottom while produce such as cauliflower and broccoli were fetching as low as 50 US cents per kg on the wholesale market. This was against an average of US$2,50 per kg in March. The glut of horticultural produce visa-vis a deficiency of grain produce can largely be attributed to the ‘me too’ syndrome. “Farmers tend to copy or duplicate production plans that have paid off for others in the previous season,” laments Tapiwa Nyamapfeni, a farmer based in Mhangura. “When there is excess supply, prices go down; it’s the basic law of demand and supply at play.”

The dwindling supplies of critical raw materials to the food industry was highlighted by Lesley Marange, founder of Glytime Foods, which produces cereals among other fast moving manufactured goods (FMCGs). Addressing farmers at the ZFU Young Farmers’ Annual Summit last week, Marange said: “Our oats-based health and wellness products require around 500 metric tonnes of oats, so I am appealing to our farmers to assist us in that regard. On the other hand, our vegetarian products require 3 000 metric tonnes of soyabeans to meet local and regional demand. “We also produce 100 tonnes of Granula Honey, with plans in the pipeline to boost production to about 500 tonnes annually and we are looking for partners. “But that is not all. We also require about 500 tonnes of macadamia annually for us to sustain production. Pumpkin seed also is a critical input in our production.

To meet the growing demand for our products, we require about 5 000 metric tonnes of flour.” Marange also told his audience that Glytime was currently importing a variety of peanuts called Chalimbani, from Malawi, which was in short supply. “I am urging young farmers here try it because consumers prefer it to conventional peanut butter and it’s much easier to process. And we are talking about 1 000 metric tonnes per annum.” Added Marange, who is a member of the CZI industrialisation committee: “Our biggest challenge is that we don’t have enough raw materials to sustain production . . . It’s our duty to challenge the status quo and make sure things happen. It’s all about starting and making sure there is consistency.” For years, farmers have decried what they described as a lack of market for their produce, something that Marange attributed to a communication breakdown between stakeholders. “People tend to fight their own wars, in their own spaces.

Nobody wants to reach out to see who is doing what and how they can fit into their value chain . . . “We must communicate more, because I do not want to be pushed to import some of my raw material needs from South Africa whilst you guys are struggling to find a market for your produce. So there is need for us to collaborate more.” Meanwhile, young farmers have been commended for embracing climate change resilience and adaptation. Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Honourable Davies Marapira, who was guest of honour at the summit, held at Jubilee Christian Centre in Milton Park, Harare, said Zimbabwe’s agricultural future was in safe hands. “The ZFU Young Farmers’ Annual Summit is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our young people to the development of our agricultural sector,” he said. “The theme of this year’s summit, ‘Adapting to the New Normal: Building Resilience and Sustainability in a Changing World’, is a timely and critical one. “Our world is undergoing rapid and profound transformations, characterised by the intensifying impacts of climate change, the ever-shifting economic landscape, and the increasingly unpredictable global markets. “These challenges have presented unprecedented hurdles for the agricultural sector, the cornerstone of our economy and food security.

Our young farmers are at the forefront of addressing these challenges, demonstrating remarkable ingenuity and resilience. “They are the vanguards of a new era in agriculture, harnessing technology and innovation to overcome adversity. “From developing drought-resistant crop varieties to implementing precision farming techniques, these young pioneers are increasing yields while minimising the environmental impact.”

Hon. Marapira commended young farmers for cultivating a collaborative spirit in finding solutions to address the nation’s challenges. “Their collaborative spirit is evident in the formation of farmer associations and their engagement with Government and private sector partners,” he said. “These partnerships are fostering knowledge sharing, access to finance, and market linkages, propelling the sector towards greater sustainability and pros“Through their efforts, these young farmers are making substantial strides towards achieving several Sustainable Development Goals, including Zero Hunger (SDG 2), good health and well-being (SDG 3), clean water and sanitation (SDG 6), affordable and clean energy (SDG 7), and reduced inequalities (SDG 10).” Climate change has been affecting farmers in the entire SADC region leading to poor yields.

Stakeholders have heavily invested in climate change research and resilience, coming up with new farming practices to suit the changing times.

Addressing the summit, Environment, Climate and Sustainable Institute at the University of Zimbabwe researcher Dr Julius Musevenzi said: “There is need for transformative thinking thus trying to depart from what we are used to, and this platform is one of the best platforms in terms of sharing ideas,” he said. “It is also one aspect of a transformative agenda where people share ideas, experiences, new knowledge, and new research products so that we move away from the usual way of doing things.” The ZFU Young Farmers’ Annual Summit is an annual gathering of young farmers from all the country’s 10 provinces where they come together to discuss ways to tackle emerging challenges in their field.

