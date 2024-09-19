 Goat farmers need paradigm shift

By Masimba Biriwasha

GOAT farming has emerged as a vital agricultural practice, particularly in marginalised rural areas where resources may be limited.

Against the backdrop of the Presidential Goat Scheme, it’s vital to fine-tune and future-proof the model to make it sustainable and regenerative.

Nyaminyami (or Kariba Rural) District is ranked as one of the least developed districts Zimbabwe.

Here, modern approaches to goat farming can significantly enhance economic development, food security and community resilience.

Goats are versatile animals that provide multiple benefits: they are a source of meat, milk, fibre and manure.

In rural communities like Makande, in Nyaminyami District, goats are often easier to manage than larger livestock due to their lower feed requirements and adaptability to harsh environments.

The integration of modern farming techniques can optimise these benefits and contribute to sustainable development.

Merely donating goats to smallholder farmers will not make the cut. In Makande, NGOs have doled out goats in the past but with limited success.

The results have been appalling, with some of the donated goats suffering premature deaths.

Lack of knowledge and skills among the farmers have been largely to blame. When farmers are equipped with the right skill sets, they will be able to engage in next generation goat production.

Before new breeds of goats are introduced, there is need to empower farmers with the right knowledge, tools and skills.

In Makande today, goat farmers continue to practise traditional and archaic ways of goat production.

Goat pens are barely cleaned as farmers stock up the manure for use in their fields just before the rain season.

The accumulation of goat droppings and urine suffocates goats and causes pneumonia.

Goat kids are particularly affected and suffer premature deaths. The death of goat kids is a major loss to a goat rearing enterprise.

The simple act of cleaning goat pens can be a game-changer for smallholder goat producers.

“My goats are always coughing and I didn’t know the cause. It’s important to take care of goat kids because that’s part of the investment,” said one goat farmer.

Hyenas also constitute a major threat to proficient goat production in Makande.

The goat pens, which are built on the ground, provide little or no protection from predators.

Farmers should build raised goat pens. Besides providing a barrier to predators, raised goat pens are hygienic.

The lack of fencing is also a major hindrance to effective goat production. Extensive goat production is a major source of conflict, especially during the planting seasons.

Keeping goats enclosed is necessary during that time of the year.

However, sustainable fencing solutions can assist farmers to contain their goats with the help of paddocks.

Related to this is the need to design goat pens that separate pregnant goats, goats that have given birth, goat kids and bucks.

This is vital in curtailing inbreeding which weakens bloodlines — a major stumbling block to successful goat production.

Lack of medication has also seen farmers incur heavy losses. While medication has been ignored in traditional production systems, it is now mandatory to embrace veterinary science.

There are some diseases, such as pulpy kidney, which cannot be overlooked and, indeed, require veterinary attention. Because goats are often left to look after themselves, these diseases are often neglected.

“I lost a lot of my goats last year due to disease. Many of the goats acted as if they were dizzy and subsequently died,” lamented Gift Munhambara, another goat farmer.

It is important for farmers to be trained on vaccinations and vaccination schedules so that they maximise their goat production.

More importantly, considerations of nutrition must be given priority. Goats, like other livestock, require nutrients for body maintenance, growth and reproduction.

Forage in the extensive goat production system does not always meet the nutrient requirements of goats.

That’s why it’s important for farmers to harvest hay and store it for goat feed, particularly during the dry seasons.

Good nutrition is also crucial for maximising goat productivity.

Modern approaches include formulating a balanced diet that meets the specific needs of goats at different life stages.

Farmers can utilise locally available feed resources, such as legumes and crop residues, while incorporating mineral supplements to ensure optimal health and productivity.

Additionally, rotational grazing practices can improve pasture quality and reduce overgrazing, leading to better soil health and sustainability.

Poor record-keeping means that farmers barely know the state of their flocks.

Smallholder goat farmers should be encouraged to simple record-keeping methods.

To maximise profits from goat farming, value addition through processing is also recommended.

Farmers can explore opportunities such as producing cheese or yoghurt from goat milk or creating packaged meat products for the local and export markets.

Training programmes focused on food safety standards and marketing strategies will empower farmers to reach broader markets.

Smallholder goat farmers in rural areas require access to services and best practice information that will help them secure a future as innovative, profitable, regenerative and resilient world leaders in goat production.

Goat farming has the potential to turn around livelihoods in rural communities, ultimately leading to development as the country continues to work towards achieving Vision 2030.

Rural areas are home to the majority of Zimbabwe’s citizens, and most of them can afford to keep goats. All they need is knowledge to better care for their animals.

By adopting improved breeding techniques, nutritional management strategies, effective disease control measures, technological innovations, value-added processing methods, and fostering community cooperation through cooperatives, local farmers can significantly contribute to regional development.

The successful implementation of these strategies requires support from governmental and non-governmental bodies, agricultural extension services, and educational institutions committed to empowering rural communities through sustainable agriculture.

