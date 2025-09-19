Self-sufficiency not the end-game in agric

By Mthokozisi Mabhena

THE movement of wheat from farm to silo, in recent past seasons, has become more than a simple harvest ritual; it is now a barometer of the nation’s economic stability, institutional reliability and the confidence of its farming community.

And for farmers, the quality of the crop matters as much as the assurance of timely payment once their grain is delivered. Hence, the recent announcement by the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) that it had cleared all outstanding arrears for the 2024 wheat intake carries significance beyond routine financial reporting. It is a tangible signal of the Government’s commitment to agricultural stability at a time the country is pursuing ambitious targets for wheat surpluses and food self-sufficiency.

Wheat matters because the commodity is not just another crop; it sits at the heart of Zimbabwe’s food security matrix. The country requires about 360 000 tonnes annually for self-sufficiency, a figure that has been consistently surpassed in recent seasons as the nation claws back from years of dependence on imports. From a mere 100 000 tonnes in 2019, production surged to nearly 564 000 tonnes in 2024, a dramatic 464 percent increase over five years.

This was achieved through a strategic expansion of hectarage from 23 820 hectares to over 121 000 hectares, combined with improved yields driven by better seed varieties, mechanisation support, irrigation rehabilitation and targeted input schemes. The result has been a transformation of Zimbabwe from a wheat-deficient nation, vulnerable to foreign currency-draining imports, into one that now speaks of surpluses and exports.

The GMB’s institutional position is unique. As a parastatal tasked with both commercial operations and the strategic mandate of maintaining the Strategic Grain Reserve, it straddles a line between market logic and state intervention. In moments of plenty, it must buy and store beyond what is immediately demanded, safeguarding against future shortages.

In times of scarcity, it must release stocks to stabilise prices and ensure food availability. This dual role is both its strength and its Achilles’ heel. Unlike private traders who can enter and exit markets opportunistically, the GMB must remain present, absorbing shocks and fulfilling national obligations. However, this responsibility requires robust financial capacity, something that has often been lacking. Without a dedicated revolving fund that guarantees liquidity independent of Treasury’s pace, the GMB inevitably finds itself entangled in arrears.

One avenue of hope lies in the evolving partnership with the Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX). The warehouse receipt system and daily spot auctions present innovative tools that could revolutionise grain financing. In essence, farmers could deliver wheat to accredited warehouses, receive a tradable receipt representing their stock, and either use it to secure financing or sell it on the spot market.

This model reduces dependence on delayed State payments by introducing private sector liquidity and market-based settlement. If fully integrated, the GMB could still perform its strategic reserve function without monopolising purchases, while farmers gain quicker access to cash through structured markets. The challenge, however, lies in scaling this system, building trust among farmers, and ensuring transparent price discovery. In a country where memories of market manipulation remain fresh, buy-in will require more than technical design; it will demand institutional credibility.

Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector has endured decades of turbulence, droughts, policy shifts, land reform aftershocks and macro-economic volatility. Wheat, being a winter crop, largely dependent on irrigation, faced particular vulnerability in years when power shortages crippled pumping stations and when farmers could not access sufficient foreign currency to import fertilisers and chemicals.

That the country has managed to move from near dependency on imports to projected surpluses of 600 000 tonnes in 2025 is testament to a coordinated effort combining State programmes, private initiative and farmer ingenuity. The Presidential Inputs Programme channelled seed and fertiliser to contracted growers, while self-financed farmers brought efficiency and innovation to the fields. Together, these streams have created momentum that is now altering the national grain balance sheet.

The surplus phenomenon carries both promise and complexity. On the one hand, surpassing the self-sufficiency threshold by over 200 000 tonnes provides a buffer against shocks. It also opens opportunities for exports into regional markets such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mozambique, where demand for flour and grain remains high.

On the other hand, surpluses require storage, careful management to prevent post-harvest losses, and timely marketing to prevent gluts that depress farmer incomes. If surplus management is mishandled, the same success story of production could morph into a tale of waste and loss. Thus, the institutional challenge extends beyond paying farmers on time; it encompasses the entire chain from intake to storage to market release.

The trajectory of wheat production also speaks to broader questions of national planning. Zimbabwe has long aspired to food sovereignty, a goal articulated in policy documents and political rhetoric. Achieving self-sufficiency in wheat is not merely about bread and flour; it is about reducing dependence on foreign imports, saving scarce foreign currency and asserting control over the nation’s food security.

In years past, droughts and shortfalls forced the country to import from as far afield as Eastern Europe, often at inflated prices. These imports drained the balance of payments and left the nation vulnerable to global supply shocks. By producing more than it consumes, Zimbabwe flips the equation, positioning itself as a potential net exporter in the region. This transformation has geopolitical resonance, enhancing the country’s leverage in trade negotiations and regional integration platforms.

Yet self-sufficiency is never static. Climate change, with its unpredictable rainfall patterns and rising temperatures, looms as a long-term threat. Thus, sustainability must be built into the narrative. Expanding hectarage is commendable, but it must be matched by investment in climate-smart technologies, renewable energy integration and water management systems. Otherwise, the gains of the last five years could prove fleeting