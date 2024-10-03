41 000 Palestinians dead, 96 000 injured. . . as cloud hands over International Non-Violence Day

AS the world marked the 17th anniversary of the International Day of Non-Violence on November 2, an occasion designed to promote peace, tolerance and harmony, a starkly different reality is unfolding in Gaza.



While the world engaged in activities meant to encourage understanding and propagate the message of non-violence, Gaza was being battered by one of the deadliest escalations of violence in recent history. A conflict that has ravaged the land for decades has reached new and terrifying proportions, casting a shadow over the international celebration.

The images and stories emerging from Gaza stand in stark contrast to the ideals of the International Day of Non-Violence.

Schools turned to rubble, families torn apart, children crying out in fear and confusion – all of this as many around the world engage in conversations about peace!

The staggering toll of the violence in Gaza is a heartbreaking reminder of just how far we are from achieving a world where the principles of non-violence are truly universal.

The crisis in Gaza is far from new.

The Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories has been one of the most enduring and controversial conflicts of the modern era, with deep historical, political and religious roots.

However, since October 9 2023, the level of violence has escalated to an alarming degree.

What many in the world recognise as a fight for freedom and self-determination by the Palestinian people has been branded by others as terrorism, creating a complex narrative fraught with misunderstanding and, at times, deliberate distortion.

The reality on the ground is undeniable.

Over 41 000 lives have been lost since the renewed violence began, a chilling figure that includes thousands of innocent children, women, and non-combatants.

Over 96 000 have been injured and the displaced number in the millions. For a population already struggling under the weight of economic blockades, political isolation and humanitarian crises, the latest wave of violence has pushed Gaza to the brink of catastrophe.

Writing thousands of miles away from the rubble-strewn streets of Gaza, I cannot help but think of the stark disparity between the reality of those suffering and the words spoken at the numerous conferences and symposiums dedicated to peace.

It is clear that, for the people of Gaza, non-violence is not merely a concept to be discussed in an academic setting – it is a desperate plea for survival.

One of the most devastating aspects of the current violence in Gaza has been its impact on education.

Schools, the very institutions that are supposed to represent hope, progress and the future, have become sites of death and destruction.

Over 400 schools have been destroyed; many of which had been serving as makeshift refugee camps for families who have lost their homes in the ongoing bombardment. The schools, once places of learning, have become graveyards, littered with the remains of children, teachers and humanitarian workers.

For the children of Gaza, education has been shattered.

The sound of gunfire and explosions has replaced the once-familiar hum of classroom chatter. Dreams of becoming doctors, engineers, artists and leaders have been stolen away by endless conflict.

The international community can organise day after day of non-violence commemoration, but what does that mean for a child whose school was turned into dust — his/her innocence buried beneath the rubble?

In a world that celebrates education as a human right, the destruction of schools in Gaza represents an egregious violation. These schools were not just buildings but symbols of hope in a region where hope is often hard to come by. Their destruction is not just an act of war – it is an attack on the future itself.

In an interview with The Patriot, His Excellency Tamer Almassri, the Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, expressed the profound despair and anger felt by the Palestinian people.

His words carry the weight of a people who have endured unspeakable suffering, yet continue to fight for recognition and justice in a world that too often turns a blind eye.

“Since October 2023,” Ambassador Almassri said, his voice heavy with emotion, “the entire region and the world face an unprecedented risk of escalation, fuelled by Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon. These attacks are backed by powers, which flagrantly violate ethical, humanitarian and military red lines, as well as international law.”

His words are a stark reminder that what is happening in Gaza is not an isolated incident. The violence has spread beyond the borders of Gaza, igniting tensions across the region. Lebanon and Iran have both been drawn into the conflict, and the risk of an all-out conflagration of the Middle East. The flames of war, once contained, now threaten to engulf the entire Middle East, with consequences that could reverberate around the globe.

Ambassador Almassri’s message was clear: the world must act!

The continued escalation, he said, is ‘…primarily due to the absence of any deterrent to Israel’s actions, its continued repeated violations of international law, and its continued impunity’.

As the world marks the International Day of Non-Violence, the people of Gaza are not celebrating. They are mourning their dead, fleeing their homes, and living in fear of the next airstrike. The stark contrast between the ideals of this day and the reality in Gaza is a painful reminder of how far the world has to go in achieving true peace.

But it is not too late.

The international community has the power to intervene, to hold Israel accountable, and to bring an end to the violence. It is a moral imperative, and it is the only way to ensure that the people of Gaza, and the Middle East can one day live in peace.

As Ambassador Almassri so powerfully stated: “The State of Palestine stresses the urgent need for the UN Security Council to take immediate action.”

The world must listen. The people of Gaza cannot wait any longer.



