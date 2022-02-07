READERS of the Bible will be familiar with Jesus’ parable of new wine into old wineskins (bottles), an apt description of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s hollow launch last week of a supposed ‘new’ outfit he calls Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Beyond the façade of ‘behold the new,’ the attempt to redefine the country’s political landscape and with it, to steal the thunder from the new dispensation, there is little to distinguish the new party from a past that he has been desperately trying to break away from since the April 2014 split in the late Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T.

The launch of this ‘new’ was supposed to be a grandiose affair, a grand entry into the country’s political, more akin to Jesus’ Triumphant Entry into Jerusalem but chaos, confusion and catastrophe did not take long to visit his stuttering outfit.

This is, of course, notwithstanding the role that Zimbabwe’s perennial nemesis, the US, played in the ‘formation’ of that party.

Sources within Chamisa’s camp said he was pushed into announcing the new party on the eve of the sitting of the Nomination Court for the March 26 2022 by-elections which he had contemplated boycotting to have more time to put his house in order.

First to let the cat out of its wretched bag was the indefatigable anti-Zimbabwe independence advocate Kate Hoey who was all over Twitter, gleefully ‘congratulating’ Chamisa for forming a new party.

“Congratulations on the launch of @CCCZimbabwe, a new name and a real opportunity now to forge a new Zimbabwe,” wrote Hoey.

Meanwhile, Uncle Sam had been working behind the scenes, cajoling Chamisa to announce the formation of the new party.

The Americans, the sources said, are sceptical about Chamisa’s scoring an unlikely victory in the 2023 harmonised elections due to his indecisiveness as well as failure to assert himself as a vibrant leader, hence the stampeding to launch the party on Monday last week in order to test the waters.

As has become the norm, a significant amount was dangled to the party for participation in the March 26 2022 by-elections.

We will be revealing more juicy details on this and other behind the scenes activities within CCC as well as at the US Embassy in Harare in due course.

For now we will stick to the core of our business – new wine in old bottles.

From their days in the MDC, in its numerous formations and names, the Western-founded party has been a vipers nest of mistrust, unbridled ambition and smear campaigns against each other.

It does not, therefore, come as a surprise that they have carried that ‘norm’ into the new party.

Here is why.

The US’ blue-eyed boy, Tendai Biti, is not a happy man.

He is still licking the wounds from the betrayal that he was subjected to by Chamisa in early 2014 when they planned together with the likes of Elton Steers Mangoma who would receive a thorough beating from marauding MDC youths after calling for Tsvangirai’s ouster as MDC-T leader.

Chamisa was very much part of the Tsvangirai-ouster planning committee, attending ‘crucial’ meetings such as the one held at the German Society in January 2014.

He would then turn against his colleagues, pretending to be pledging ‘loyalty’ to Biti who had threatened to unleash, and eventually unleashed, his goons on the hapless Mangoma.

The trio were thumped outside Harvest House on February 15 2014.

Several other officials who were betrayed by Chamisa have since joined hands with their excitable ‘leader’ and are, as expected, burning midnight oil to do another Tsvangirai on him.

Faced with the herculean task of managing various warring factions within his party, it did not take long for the divisions to manifest at the Nomination Court when his party was confronted with the ignominy of having to contend with double registration of candidates for the by-elections.

CCC fielded double candidates in Masvingo Urban and Bulawayo local council elections with yet another Chamisa nemesis, Welshman Ncube, very much in the thick of the confusion in Bulawayo.

Despite putting on a brave face, the inescapable reality is that chickens will soon come to roost.

Chamisa is still living in the past, sticking to his weird, untested and fallacious claims that he ‘won’ the 2018 presidential elections.

He filed a Constitutional Court application in August 2018, trying to overturn the results of the Presidential election which were won by President Emmerson Mnangagwa but the Con Court ruled against him, saying he had failed to provide primary evidence to prove his allegations.

That has done little to quell zeal to continuously claim that he ‘won’ these elections.

“We won the elections in 2008 and we will win the elections again in 2020.

The only difference is that, when we won the election in 2018, we could not secure our victory because of subjective and objective reasons but we have since corrected those,” Chamisa told SABC on Friday.

“Issues around what we need to do by ourselves and also the reforms that we still need to be implementing as a country, we are pushing for those.”

Former Sunday Mail editor Mabasa Sasa appositely puts Chamisa’s hallucinations into perspective.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter on January 28 2022, Sasa deftly unravels the fallacy of the so-called CCC as nothing but a feeble attempt to force itself into the annals of a history that has defined Zimbabwe since Western countries founded and funded the opposition in 1999.

“An immediate criticism after the unveiling of the latest manifestation of the opposition is that there is nothing in it directly speaking to being Zimbabwean, being situated in Zimbabwe, or working for Zimbabweans,” wrote Sasa.

“CCC speaks to no ideological grounding, and not by mistake.

It is part of a Calculated-Coordinated-Counterrevolution to make nationalism & patriotism subservient to a deliberately amorphous ‘change’.

To borrow from Amir Hussain, this is a politics that is ‘about consumerism where ideas are packaged like products with no inner meanings beyond the description on the wrapper’.

CCC is a post-ideological brand of politics that is long on impression and images, but woefully short on content.

And to support it requires wilful castration of intellect.”

We leave it here for now and watch as the drama unfolds.