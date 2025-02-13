Celebrating World Wetlands Day. . . ‘protecting our wetlands is not an option’

By Vimbai Malinganiza

IN late 2024, Harare residents and environmental activists reported shocking scenes of dead fish, birds and other aquatic animals washing up along the shores of Lake Chivero.

Investigations revealed that high levels of industrial waste, sewage discharge and agricultural chemicals had contaminated the water, depleting oxygen levels and leading to the suffocation of aquatic life.

The wetlands, once a thriving ecosystem, became toxic due to excessive pollution, forcing birds and other animals to flee.

Those that remained perished, further disrupting the already fragile ecosystem. The absence of wetland vegetation, which normally serves as a natural buffer against toxins, worsened the situation, accelerating contamination.

The City of Harare relies heavily on Lake Chivero for its municipal water supply, but increasing pollution levels have placed immense pressure on purification systems.

The costs of treating water have skyrocketed, as authorities now require more chemicals to remove pollutants and bacteria before making the water safe for consumption.

Reports from environmental agencies indicate that water drawn from Lake Chivero contains high levels of heavy metals, nitrates and pathogens, posing serious health risks to millions of Harare residents.

The frequent outbreaks of water-borne diseases, such as cholera and typhoid, have been directly linked to the lake’s declining water quality, straining Zimbabwe’s healthcare system.

On World Wetlands Day, on February 2 2025, President Emmerson Mnangagwa reaffirmed Government’s commitment to protecting wetlands, warning that failure to conserve these ecosystems would have dire consequences for the nation’s water security.

“The destruction of our wetlands is a national disaster. We cannot continue to allow uncontrolled development and pollution to destroy the very resources that sustain us. Lake Chivero must be saved for future generations,” he said.

Before the disaster, Lake Chivero was a major tourist destination, attracting both local and international visitors.

Activities such as fishing, boating and wildlife viewing contributed significantly to local businesses, lodges and tour operators.

However, environmental degradation has led to a sharp decline in tourism, as visitors are deterred by the sight of polluted waters and dead wildlife.

The once-thriving Lake Chivero Recreational Park, known for its scenic beauty and biodiversity, now struggles to attract visitors, leading to job losses and economic hardship for communities that depended on the lake’s tourism industry.

Lake Chivero has long been a key water source for irrigation in surrounding farming areas. However, with increased pollution, farmers now face reduced yields due to harmful chemicals in the water.

Crops irrigated with contaminated water absorb toxins, posing risks to both human health and agricultural exports.

The decline of fish populations in the lake has devastated the local fishing industry.

Fishermen who once depended on Lake Chivero’s rich fish stocks now struggle to make ends meet.

The Zimbabwean Government is now under immense pressure to address the Lake Chivero crisis.

The cost of water treatment, wildlife conservation, and environmental restoration has significantly increased, diverting funds from critical sectors such as education, healthcare and infrastructure development.

The Minister of Environment, Water and Climate, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, emphasised the need for urgent action, stating:

“The destruction of wetlands is not just an environmental issue; it’s an economic and social crisis.

“The Government is working on stricter regulations to stop further encroachment and pollution of Lake Chivero.”

Zimbabwe has existing laws protecting wetlands, but lack of enforcement has allowed illegal settlements and industries to continue polluting Lake Chivero. Authorities must take firm action against land barons and companies violating environmental regulations.

A wetland restoration project should be launched to rehabilitate damaged ecosystems around Lake Chivero.

This includes replanting wetland vegetation, constructing buffer zones, and preventing further encroachment.

Many informal settlements near Lake Chivero stem from Zimbabwe’s urban housing crisis.

The Government should develop sustainable housing policies that provide affordable homes without destroying wetlands.

Educating the public about the importance of wetlands in water security and biodiversity is crucial. Schools, community groups and media campaigns should promote environmental responsibility and sustainable land use.

Authorities must enforce strict waste management and industrial pollution controls to prevent further contamination of Lake Chivero.

Industries and farms should adopt eco-friendly practices and invest in proper waste disposal systems.

The Lake Chivero disaster is a clear warning that Zimbabwe cannot afford to ignore wetland conservation any longer.

The destruction of these vital ecosystems has led to wildlife deaths, water pollution, economic losses, and public health risks.

With Zimbabwe set to host the Convention of Parties 15 (COP15), the country has an opportunity to lead by example in wetland conservation.

The Government, private sector and citizens must work together to restore Lake Chivero and prevent future disasters.

As President Mnangagwa rightly pointed out: “The future of Zimbabwe’s water security depends on our actions today. Protecting wetlands is not an option, it is a necessity.”

The Government has made efforts to restore Lake Chivero’s natural health and to ensure the well-being of communities that rely on the freshwater resource.

But if negligence continues, the consequences will be even more devastating, not just for Lake Chivero, but for the entire Harare Metropolitan Province.

