By Elizabeth Sitotombe

SHE roams the corridors of their little home, her body raring to go.

All she wants is to play that game her little friend taught her at school.

She wants to go back and play it again but her mum says, “No! For now it is not safe to do so.”

She wakes up to bath and wears her uniform only to find herself bundled in a chair with a computer at hand, her teacher waves at her and begins their lesson.

For the little girl, it is all too much.

There is something not right about how everything has changed. She wants to cry and demand the lifestyle she is used to, but her parents’ silent whispers and worry when they speak of this scourge called COVID-19 shuts her up.

There was talk that the neighbour across the road had died from this monster disease and her little heart palpitated in fear.

She is forced to navigate through this trying time in silence.

The pandemic has had such a major effect on the lives of children.

Their learning and development has been greatly disturbed and many have been left facing loss and grief for the first time in their little lives.

The psychological impact it has had on them, because they fear the illness or are affected by the level of social isolation from lockdown measures, cannot be overlooked.

It has been 18 months of disruption by COVID-19 protocols and it has become urgent that they resume school and play in order to get their education and mental health back on track.

The virus itself has been kind on their little bodies, with many children going unaffected during the First and Second waves.

However, of late, pediatric wards the world over have found themselves in mortal combat with COVID-19.

Children have not necessarily been spared by the Third Wave. COVID-19, driven by the Delta variant, has led to more children getting hospitalised as compared to other variants of COVID-19 that previously affected only a handful of children.

Some children have even required ICU admission in the Third Wave.

The good news is that the virus is still not as bad in children as manifested in adults.

However, many parents are filled with anxiety on what the future holds for their children during this pandemic.

Dr Macjohn Gonaruvimbo Chirisa, a respected pediatrician, acknowledged that the Delta variant has affected children.

“In previous waves, we have had one-or-two children affected by COVID-19, but this time around, the numbers have gone up quite a bit, with a number of children getting hospitalised while others have required ICU, especially those under one year,” said Dr Chirisa.

“Every life counts, and child development has been badly affected and the effects will be seen in the years to follow.

“Parents, teachers and all child carers should be vaccinated in order to protect their little ones.

“Well-nourished children will fight the disease better while breastfeeding mothers are urged to breastfeed their children continuously and get vaccinated too.”

Dr Chirisa hailed President Emerson Mnangagwa for the successful vaccination drive and urged everyone to make use of it.

Now one can get vaccinated by appointment at private surgeries while some surgeries are offering their services to businesses where they vaccinate workers on site.

Pharmacists are also in the process of getting training on vaccinations and soon, people will be vaccinated at their pharmacies.

Data is being compiled on the safety of vaccinating children in the country as some studies in China have shown that the Sinovac vaccine is safe to use on children from three-17 years of age.

The Pediatric Association of Zimbabwe is scheduled to meet soon to discuss the way forward in terms of vaccine use in children.

COVID-19 symptoms to look out for in children are; fever, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of appetite and respiratory distress.

Watch out for these signs:

child has breathing problems;

check for muscles pulling in between the ribs or the nostrils puffing out with each breath;

looks very sick to you;

confused or very sleepy;

very bad pain in the belly;

has chest pains.

If you see any of these signs, contact your doctor immediately.

Even if a child tests positive for COVID-19, it is important not to panic.

Children are resilient and most cases of COVID-19 in children are mild.

When children go out, make them wear masks that fit well and are comfortable, preferably the cloth ones made of cotton which make it easier for them to breathe throughout the day.

Teach them to sanitise and social distance in schools.

The virus might be with us for a long time hence the need to get the children back to a near normal.

Schools closed on June 4 and were scheduled to open on June 28 but this was postponed because of the Third Wave.

The opening date for schools is yet to be announced, but Government has said all is set for the opening of schools which is imminent.

By getting vaccinated, we protect ourselves and also protect our children.

Remember to mask up!