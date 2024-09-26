China bolsters shared future with Zim, Africa

THE elevation of bilateral ties between China and Africa to strategic relations is a significant step towards the globe’s advancement of the long-desired multipolar world.

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing culminated in Zimbabwe signing 17 MoUs with the Asian economic powerhouse.

The historic summit was held from September 4-6 during which leaders converged around the theme ‘Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future’ and is expected to intensify collaboration in all sectors of the economy going forward.

During the summit, China established and elevated its strategic partnerships with 30 countries, completing the process of a shift in economic focus from untenable traditional Western markets to a more flexible, user-friendly China that has not only been an economic strategic partner but a key political ally over the years.

While Western countries, led by the ever-abrasive US, have been on a relentless economic onslaught against countries such as Zimbabwe, the emergence of China as a global superpower has paved the way for Harare and the rest of the developing world to forge mutually beneficial relationships that have brought about the much needed economic prosperity for the majority.

In China, they proudly refer to this as ‘common prosperity’ where economic development and growth pervades every household.

Zimbabwe has also come up with a similar thrust under the mantra ‘Leaving no-one and no place behind’.

These themes, engraved on the pages of both China and Zimbabwe’s revolutionary histories, have ensured that both countries embark on inward-looking policies which have seen unprecedented infrastructural development and economic development.

To fully grasp the whole spectrum of the 2024 FOCAC Summit and those that have been held since its inception 24 years ago, one needs to explore the investments that have been made in Africa.

China has invested well over US$50 billion in Africa since the turn of the millennium.

At the 2024 Summit, the Asian country pledged US$50,6 billion in financial support over the next three years.

Its support will cut across enhancing governance exchanges, boosting bilateral trade and advancing projects in infrastructure, digital technology and green energy development.

The previous summit held in Dakar, Senegal, focused on increasing cooperation, mainly in the health sector.

That this year’s gathering focused on infrastructure speaks volumes about the commitment from both China and Africa to uplift the livelihoods of the masses.

Crucially, any cooperation that does not revolve around cultural issues naturally evades the key tenets of development.

Where Western ‘funding’ comes with strings attached, like embracing homosexuality, China has chosen to respect and embrace its partners’ hunhu/ubuntu.

Part of the 2024 FOCAC Summit package includes establishing a China-Africa Knowledge Network for Development.

At least 25 Centres on China and Africa Studies will be created while 1 000 members of African political parties will be invited to China for exchange programmes aimed at deepening cooperation in party and state governance.

The summit, said Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his remarks at the official opening, should embolden China and Africa to increase collaboration in the wake of ongoing global changes.

This, he said, would pave the way for modernisation of both China and Africa.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests as once-in-a-century changes sweep the world,” said President Jinping.

“We get stronger and more resilient together by riding the tide of economic globalisation, delivering tangibles to billions of ordinary Chinese and Africans.

“Modernisation is an inalienable right of all countries. But the Western approach to it has inflicted immense suffering on developing countries.

“We should jointly advance modernisation that is open and win-win.”

For Zimbabwe, this was yet another resoundingly successful visit as the country’s engagement and re-engagement drive continues to bring more tangible results.

The signing of the 17 MoUs which span mining, agriculture and media sectors, among others, further consolidates ongoing massive economic development in the country.

The MoUs also include establishing the Investment and Co-operation Working Group, Cooperation Plan on Synergising the Belt and Road Initiative with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 Agenda, Exchange of Cooperation in the Field of Economic Development, and establishing a Working Group on Unimpeded Trade.

Ink was also put to paper on the Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development, Protocol for Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Zimbabwean Fresh Avocado to China, MoU on Joint Promotion of Cooperation in the Mining Industry, Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.

The new development is expected to be witnessed as the two countries signed a MoU on Media Exchange and Cooperation as well as a MoU between China Media Group and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, among others.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the strengthening of relations between China and Zimbabwe to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation would bolster economic fortunes of both countries.

He expressed confidence that China’s modernisation agenda would develop the globe.

“We are confident that this thrust of modernisation will not only benefit your people but impact the Global South for a shared future for all mankind,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Your Excellency and dear brother, since my last State visit, relations between Zimbabwe and China have grown from strength under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.”

China has made immense investments in Zimbabwe which ballooned to US$3,4 billion in 2023 from US$445,9 million in 2019.

In addition to that, 472 investment licences have been issued to Chinese companies, with more currently being processed.

In addition, Chinese companies have invested heavily in the Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 & 8 (US$997 million), Kariba South Hydro Power Station (US$533 million), Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (US$153 million) as well as upgrading of the Victoria Falls International Airport (US$150 million).

As Zimbabwe and Africa enter into new strategic partnerships with China, all parties must maintain the momentum that has been generated thus far.

