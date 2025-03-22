Chitepo museum and community archive

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

THE legacy of Zimbabwe’s iconic nationalist and liberation hero, Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo, continues to be honoured and preserved through a series of initiatives aimed at ensuring his remarkable contributions to the nation’s independence remain alive in the hearts and minds of future generations.

The former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Art, Sports and Culture, Dr Thokozile Chitepo, daughter to the late ZANU founding chairman and national hero, recently showcased an archive of her parents’ personal belongings at the Herbert Chitepo Trust offices, highlighting the ongoing efforts to commemorate their lives and sacrifices. The Chitepo Trust, holds some very dear items; over 1 500 books most of which are personally signed by him, ranging from literature, politics, philosophy, religion to history. Chitepo was a culturalist according to his daughter. The trust also holds all his notes, minutes, speeches, unfinished poetry and unfinished books.

The Chitepo Trust‘s original board of Trustees included, among others, former President Robert Mugabe, former Army Commander General Solomon Mujuru (Retired), independent Zimbabwe’s first Finance and Economic Development Minister Dr Bernard Chidzero and former ZANU PF Secretary for Administration and Speaker Didymus Mutasa.

Initially it was called the Herbert Chitepo Library Trust because the Chitepos’ believed in literacy as an instrument of empowerment tool. In a significant move to honour the enduring legacy of the national hero, plans are underway to establish a museum and a community archive at their homestead in Bonda, Mutasa District, Manicaland Province.

This initiative, spearheaded by the local community, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe and the National Archives of Zimbabwe, aims to preserve the rich history and contributions of the Chitepo family to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. According to Thokozile, thousands of patriotic Zimbabweans are working to preserve her father’s legacy. “Some bring painted portraits of our father to the Trust. The portraits are based on pictures downloaded from the internet which bring alive through their paintings.

The Trust is also a repository of poetry from schoolchildren. Others just want to see his pictures. The love and respect he receives even today, decades after his passing, is overwhelming,” said Thokozile. “We are also working with the National Archives to establish a community archive and library, ensuring that Cde Chitepo’s writings, speeches and other materials are preserved for future generations.” Thokozile said the Chitepo Trust had since signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, as part of the plans to transform their homestead into a museum, which holds furniture, utensils, books and other objects of interest that tell a vivid story of the man who was a visionary.

More MoUs have been signed with the ministries of Home Affairs and Youths. Thokozile expressed her family’s gratitude for the Government’s efforts, noting that the museum will house a wealth of personal items used by her parents during their time in Rhodesia, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. “As a family, we are pleased to begin this process and are working closely with the Chitepo Trust and the community to ensure the success of this initiative.

These initiatives will not only honour our parents but also serve as a reminder of their sacrifices and the values they stood for,” she said. Many, among the artefacts, tell stories of courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe’s freedom. Already, the Museum of African Liberation has a collection from his wife. The Chitepo museum, once completed, will be declared a national monument. The museum will also rehabilitate a classroom where Herbert Chitepo attended school. The room remains standing though it is now weather beaten.

The project comes 50 years after the tragic death of Cde Herbert Chitepo Zimbabwe’s first black barrister and ZANU’s inaugural National Chairman. Declared a national hero, Chitepo’s remains were reburied at the National Heroes’ Acre in 1981 in Harare.

Today numerous landmarks across the country bear his name. These include the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, the Great Zimbabwe University Law School, theHerbert Chitepo Barracks in Manicaland. Mutare’s former Main Street was renamed Herbert Chitepo Street while Mutare General Hospital was renamed Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in honour of his wife. Herbert Chitepo was a towering figure in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle who should never be forgotten. Zimbabwe will continue to honour the memory of this gallant son of the soil!

