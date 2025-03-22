Chitepo’s dream: A free, united and prosperous Zim

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

ZIMBABWE’S journey from colonial oppression to independence is a story of resilience, sacrifice and unwavering determination. At the heart of this struggle was the f ight for land which fuelled the First and Second Chimurenga wars waged by Zimbabwe’s sons and daughters who wanted to break free from colonial rule.

The rallying cry was clear: The land belonged to the children of the soil. And at the heart of this narrative is Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo, a revolutionary leader whose vision for a free, just and prosperous Zimbabwe continues to inspire generations. The ultimate goal for Chitepo was majority rule, not just in politics but in every aspect of life.

A vision where Africans were no longer treated as second class citizens or exploitable resources but as equal participants in shaping their destiny. Born into a humble peasant family in Watsomba, Nyanga, in June 1923, Chitepo faced hardship from an early age. Orphaned at the tender age of three, he was raised by Anglican priests at St Augustine’s Mission School, Penhalonga. Chitepo excelled academically, earning top marks throughout his education. He pursued higher studies in South Africa, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in English from Fort Hare College, and later travelled to London to study law.

In 1954, he made history as the first black African in the region to qualify as a barrister and Zimbabwe’s first black lawyer. Chitepo was not only a gifted orator but also a brilliant scholar whose clarity of thought and intellectual strength were honed through years of study. His life’s mission was clear — to liberate Zimbabwe from colonial rule. Rooted in the principles of justice, equality and self-determination.

Zimbabwe and its people became his top most priority. Above all, Chitepo loved Zimbabwe so deeply that he was even willing to die for it. Upon returning to Salisbury (now Harare), Chitepo faced the harsh realities of colonial segregation. Initially barred by the racist regime from practising law in the city centre, his legal expertise and determination led to amendments allowing him to establish his law practice. Yet, even as a respected lawyer, Chitepo was subjected to degrading treatment. These experiences deepened his resolve to challenge the oppressive system. Chitepo’s legal career increasingly interconnected with the political struggle for land and freedom.

After the enactment of the Land Husbandry Act in 1951, he dedicated himself to defending African nationalists and peasants facing charges under the discriminatory laws. The situation worsened with the rise of the Rhodesian Front Government in 1962, which intensified segregationist policies. The 1969 Land Tenure Act further embedded racial divisions, allocating nearly equal portions of land to whites and blacks, despite the vast disparity in population. This led to overcrowding, environmental degradation and widespread poverty in black communities.

Chitepo described these conditions as a form of genocide. In a 1973 speech in Australia, he stated, “The essence of white domination is domination over land. How can 12 million people live on 8 acres per head? They can’t survive. This is genocidal.” Chitepo entered politics in 1960, joining the National Democratic Party (NDP), then ZAPU and later co-founding the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) in 1963. As ZANU’s National Chairman, Chitepo came to realise that peaceful negotiations were futile and that armed struggle was the only path to reclaiming the land and achieving independence.

In 1974, during a speech in Lusaka, Chitepo made his stance explicitly clear: “There will be no talks, no negotiation and no discussions with our movement until Mr Smith acknowledges the right to immediate majority rule. Not tomorrow, not next week, not next year — now. Until we hear those words from the leader of the rebel regime, our war will continue until every inch of our land is free.” For Chitepo, true freedom required embracing the burden of struggle, even if it meant temporarily surrendering personal freedoms. “We must be prepared to lose everything, even our lives, for the sake of our people.

Only then can we truly be free,” he asserted. Political education became a cornerstone of the liberation movement. It was through this process that the masses came to see themselves as active participants in the struggle rather than passive observers. Chitepo emphasised that realising this vision required sacrifices involving ‘life and death.’ Chitepo believed that only through such sacrifice could the chains of coloHe made it clear that the struggle would not stop until the ultimate goal of a free and just Zimbabwe was achieved. And he understood that the struggle was not just against the local white settlers but against a global system of imperialistic exploitation.

The Western bullies have, since time immemorial, supported and banded together to steal from weaker nations. Tragically, Chitepo’s life was cut short on March 18 1975, when a car bomb planted in his Volkswagen Beetle exploded in Lusaka, Zambia. His death was a devastating blow to the liberation movement, but his legacy as a fearless advocate for justice and land rights endures. Chitepo’s unwavering commitment to freedom remains a beacon of inspiration for Zimbabwe and beyond.

Zimbabwe eventually reclaimed its land but this act of sovereignty triggered sanctions, political interference from Western powers, and even threats of military invasion When the British reached the then Salisbury (Harare) on September 11 1890, they claimed the then Rhodesia for the British Crown. Ironically, 109 years later, on September 11 1999, the opposition MDC was launched in Zimbabwe as a front for the British who were hoping to re-establish Rhodesia.

It was all planned, but clearly that did not register in the minds of opposition members being used as a front. The policy chief for the MDC was at that time Eddie Cross, a former lands officer in Rhodesia. When black people were being resettled from arable land to barren lands in Gokwe, Cross oversaw that. Yes, this same Eddie Cross! Panotsika remberi ndopanotsika reshure — there is no coincidence there; but the irony was lost on our hapless opposition! Now, the struggle for a new Zimbabwe is not over; it has simply evolved. The principles of political education, unity and collective action remain as vital today as they were during the liberation struggle.

Zimbabwe has had to fight sanctions and economic saboteurs. The war has just morphed. But Chitepo’s vision calls on us to embrace the burdens of the present, as willing participants in the fight for a better world, honouring his memory and keeping alive the hope of true freedom for all. Today, Zimbabwe represents a new chapter in this story, marked by progress, challenges and a persistent commitment to realising Chitepo’s dream. That dream was not just about political independence but also about economic empowerment, social justice and national unity. Land reform was a central issue in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle; in this regard, Chitepo’s dream has come to pass. Through programmes such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa and Command Agriculture, farmers have been empowered and agricultural productivity boosted for food security.

Government continues to distribute inputs such as fertilisers and seed to farmers under different schemes, while irrigation projects have been expanded in drought-prone areas. Efforts to promote national unity, youth entrepreneurship, and gender equality reflect Chitepo’s vision of an inclusive and prosperous Zimbabwe. Chitepo was a unifying figure who believed in the power of unity to achieve national goals. The Zimbabwe Government emphasises the importance of national unity and reconciliation, as seen through peace building initiatives and outreach programmes to address the Gukurahundi issue. While challenges such as economic instability, political divisions and social inequalities persist, the resilience that defined Chitepo’s struggle continues to guide Zimbabwe’s path forward. In honouring his memory, we must remain committed to building a nation that reflects the values he stood for.

