Cimas iGo Half Marathon spotlights men’s health

By Kundai Marunya

HE wakes up as early as 4.00 am, braves the cold breeze and morning drizzle that hovered over Harare and surrounding areas last weekend and drives some 50km from Norton to ZB Sports Club in Borrowdale. It’s an unusual time for a 60-year-old man to wake up this early, especially on a Sunday when most of the working class are still enjoying their 40 winks. Instead of the usual weekend rest, Chinhamo is at the starting point of the Cimas iGO Half Marathon by 5.30 am, to take part in the 10km race. He is one of over 1 500 runners who participated in the race to raise money towards resourcing the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) at the same time raising awareness on men’s health. What drives Jeremiah Chinhamo, an engineer and one of the top brass at a local telecoms company, is the zeal to raise awareness on men’s health. “I made an effort coming all the way from Norton to run in the marathon because it’s a special day where we raise awareness on men’s health,” he explains.

“I’m happy with the turnout. I just want to encourage men to be checked for prostate cancer as early detection increases one’s chances for survival.” The rising concern over men’s health issues has prompted innovative approaches to raise awareness and promote wellness across Zimbabwe. Among these initiatives, sports have emerged as a powerful platform for fostering health consciousness and community engagement.

The Cimas iGo Half Marathon stands out as a premier event dedicated to advocating for men’s health, leveraging the widespread appeal of running to bring attention to critical health issues. This year’s marathon, held in Harare on November 17 and a week later in Bulawayo, was themed ‘Men’s Health Champions Build Healthier Communities’. It was designed not only as a competitive race but also as a significant awareness campaign.

The event encouraged participants to take on the role of champions for men’s health, promoting regular health checkups, early detection of diseases and overall wellness. After the race in Harare, Cimas Health Group chief executive officer, Vuli Ndlovu, had this to say: “I am quite pleased with the turnout. We had over 1 400 people register, and we surpassed that figure. “This marathon is an opportunity for us to communicate and encourage men to prioritise their health. Prostate cancer and mental health are significant issues, and we are raising awareness about early detection and regular check-ups.

The earlier cancer is detected, the higher the chances of successful treatment.” In Bulawayo over 500 runners participated in the race on Sunday. Ndlovu also highlighted the need to address mental health stigma among men. “Mental health affects everyone, yet men are often reluctant to seek help. This event is a reminder that we all need to prioritise our mental well-being. The high rate of suicide among men, as reflected in recent reports, is a clear indicator that we must encourage open conversations and early intervention,” he added.

Men’s health issues, particularly those related to prostate and testicular cancer, have become a focal point globally. In Zimbabwe, the situation mirrors global trends, with many men at risk due to lack of awareness, late diagnosis and cultural stigmas surrounding medical check-ups. The Cimas iGo Half Marathon aims to break these barriers by using sports to bring men together, fostering a sense of community while promoting health education. Prostate cancer is among the most common cancers affecting men worldwide.

In Zimbabwe, it has been a significant health concern, with many cases going undiagnosed until it is probably too late. “Prostate cancer is number one cause of death among men,” weighed in CAZ general manager Junior Mavu. “Back then it used to affect men aged above 50 years but now younger men are being diagnosed; from 14 years going up especially those with history of cancer in the family.” The Cimas iGo Half Marathon seeks to address this by raising funds for the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe, which in turn supports the treatment and management of prostate cancer. “The funds raised will go a long way in helping us provide chemotherapy drugs, food hampers and fuel for patient follow-ups.

After a cancer diagnosis, patients face numerous uncertainties, and our mission is to provide the support they need,” she said. The marathon features three categories — a 21km half marathon, a 10km race, and a 5km fun run. Each category caters for different fitness levels and encourages participation from all age groups and backgrounds. The event is designed to be inclusive, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their running ability, can participate and contribute to the cause. At the core of the marathon are the personal stories of individuals who have been affected by men’s health issues. These stories serve as powerful testimonials that underscore the importance of early detection and proactive health management.

For many participants, the marathon is a personal journey of resilience and advocacy. One such story is that of Jacob Chikwenya, a 45-year-old prostate cancer survivor who has been a part of the marathon since its inception. “Running the Cimas iGo Half Marathon gave me a platform to share my story and encourage other men to get screened. Early detection saved my life, and I want to use my experience to help others,” Chikwenya shared. The marathon also garners widespread community support, with local businesses, schools and organisations getting involved. Moreover, the event has become a social highlight, with entertainment, food stalls and health information booths set up at the finish line. These elements transform the marathon into a community festival, where families can spend the day together, learn about health issues and enjoy the festivities. The overarching goal of the Cimas iGo Half Marathon extends beyond the race day. It aims to instill a long-term commitment to health and wellness among participants and the broader community. By promoting regular physical activity, balanced nutrition and preventive healthcare, the marathon helps build healthier communities. The goal is to create a nationwide movement that champions men’s health and encourages a proactive approach to wellness.

The Cimas iGo Half Marathon exemplif ies how sports can be leveraged as a rallying point for important health causes. By combining the thrill of competition with the mission of health advocacy, the event not only raises awareness but also fosters a sense of community and collective responsibility. As participants laced up their running shoes for this year’s edition of the Cimas iGo Half Marathon, they were not only racing towards the finish line but also towards a healthier, more informed Zimbabwe.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

