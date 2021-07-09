COVID-19 and education…involvement of parents in children’s schooling key

THE phrase ‘charity begins at home’ can be interpreted in many ways but many will agree that the expression largely means that parents or guardians are critical in the development of a child or children into fully functional and responsible citizens.

With the closure of schools due to the surge of COVID- 19 cases in the country, parents should now assume the responsibility of ensuring that children get the best out of our education system.

Many parents mistakenly believe that their children’s education is entirely in the hands of teachers.

However, research supports the potential of parental involvement for improving academic achievements and social outcomes for children of all ages.

Earlier this year, many parents in Zimbabwe displayed disappointment and anger on different social media platforms towards the national pass rate of Grade Seven results which were 37,11 percent and lower than the 46,9 percent in 2019.

There was also a drop in both Ordinary and Advanced Level pass rate, with ‘O’ Level results recording a 6,8 percent pass rate drop and ‘A’ level with a 2,1 percent decrease, respectively.

The year 2020’s academic results clearly show that there is need for Government, schools and parents to work together.

Involvement of parents in the education of their children can assist in improving the pass rate.

Just like in 2020, this year’s school calendar has also been disrupted.

Schools were set to reopen on June 28 for the second term but increasing COVID-19 cases have resulted in postponement and yet many schools are behind in their syllabuses.

Speaking on the issue of schools in a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information Media and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was working in collaboration with the Health and Child Care Ministry to ensure a safe environment when schools reopen.

“With regard to Primary and Secondary Education, the nation is advised that in preparation for the opening of schools for the second term, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has instituted the following contingency measures:

1. Inspection visits being carried out to assess the state of preparedness at all boarding schools, high enrolment day schools with very limited infrastructure.

2. Ensuring adequate WASH provisions at every school.

3. Completion of COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control training workshops for teaching and non-teaching staff.

4. Confirmation of COVID-19 essential supplies in all districts,” she said.

While schools are closed parents and guardians should ensure that they are involved in home-based education of their children.

This involves parents assuming role of guide in the child’s schooling.

Parents can take advantage of the lockdown to use their time to listen to children read and supervise their homework.

Some may also help their children in going through the syllabus, revision and doing academic research.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was working on ensuring that other methods of learning be incorporated in the schooling of children.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is working on modalities to enable a blend of face to face classroom learning, remote learning at home and in communities, as well as alternative learning platforms such as e-learning, radio and television,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The alternative learning platforms that the Government is working on provides the involvement of parents.

Research has shown that when parents take part in their children’s education, they are guaranteed of improvements in their attitude, behaviour and mental health.

The home does not only provide shelter for a child but can become a central place of education.

It is at home that a child is provided with the foundation of learning skills to ensure cognitive, intellectual, emotional and social development.

It’s common knowledge that if the home environment is not in order, even if the child attended the finest school, he or she would not ampunt to a learned individual.

Parents need to understand that they are an institution responsible for overseeing their child’s education.

The surge of COVID-19 cases in the country and the rest of the world means that people should embrace the transition of remote learning to new learning technologies.

“We must get out of COVID-19 caused crisis in education and health with more resilient education and health care systems, and pursue ambitious goals

to recover education and transform it so that every student learns better, has stronger social and emotional skills, better health and wellbeing,” said Tao Zhan Director of UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education.

However, parents and guardians who cannot participate in home-based learning of their children due to barriers such as language, literacy, social and cultural as well as lack of access to gadgets should seek assistance from friends and relatives.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child affirms that every child has the right to education.

It therefore remains the duty and responsibility of parents to ensure that children attain education through whatever channels provided or available.