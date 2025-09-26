Cuba’s unyielding resistance …exposing the US’s criminality

By Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

FOR more than six decades, the people of Cuba have endured one of the most brutal and enduring acts of imperialist aggression in modern history: the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US. Far from being a relic of the Cold War, this policy of economic warfare has been intensified with surgical precision, weaponised to strangle the Cuban economy, undermine the revolution, and provoke social collapse. Yet, in 2025, the Cuban people stand firm, defiant and unbroken — turning suffering into resistance and isolation into solidarity.

The recent Cuban Report on the Blockade (May 2025) lays bare the devastating impact of this genocidal policy, while also celebrating the global rejection of US coercion and the heroic endurance of the Cuban people.

A war against a people’s right to choose

The essence of Washington’s blockade is not simply about trade. It is about power. It is about punishing a small island nation for daring to assert its sovereignty, for daring to follow a socialist path outside the dictates of global capitalism.

The infamous 1960 memorandum by US official Lester Mallory openly admitted the goal: to deny money and supplies, to “bring about hunger, desperation and overthrow of government”. This is nothing less than an imperialist siege, an act of collective punishment prohibited under international law.

By 2025, the cumulative damage caused by the blockade exceeded US$170 billion at current prices, or more than US$2,1 trillion if measured in gold values. Between March 2024 and February 2025 alone, losses reached US$7,5 billion, a 49 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The cruelty is calculated: Each day of the blockade costs Cuba more than US$20 million. Two months of blockade is the equivalent of the food basket for every Cuban family for an entire year.

Six days of blockade equals the annual cost of importing all the medical supplies needed by Cuba’s public health system. This is why Cuba rightly calls the blockade illegal and genocidal.

A system of coercion without parallel

The blockade is the longest and most comprehensive system of unilateral coercive measures ever imposed on any country.

It prohibits Cubans access to essential medicines, spare parts, financial markets and even digital platforms.

Forty foreign banks refused to process Cuban transactions in 2024-2025 under fear of US penalties. Airlines, shipping companies and even cultural platforms like Spotify and Stripe deny Cubans access, not because of any law of their own countries, but because of US extraterritorial and extrajudicial blackmail.

This extraterritorial reach violates the sovereignty of Third World countries, making the blockade not just a crime against Cuba but an assault on the principles of international law.

It is contrary to the UN Charter, undermines the right of peoples to self-determination, and constitutes unilateral coercion on a global scale. The Helms-Burton Act of 1996, which codified the blockade into US law, makes clear that the policy is not about ‘human rights’ but about regime change. It strips the US President of the power to lift the blockade, tying the hands of future administrations, while threatening lawsuits against foreign companies investing in Cuba. Its objective is to internationalise pressure, to isolate Cuba by punishing anyone who dares to trade with it.

Human cost: Hunger, blackouts and medical shortages

The blockade is not an abstract geopolitical game; it is a war waged against the daily life of ordinary Cubans. In 2024, Cuba suffered acute fuel shortages, leading to blackouts, transport paralysis and disruption of essential services.

The inability to purchase spare parts and equipment from the US or its allies crippled power plants and public infrastructure. Cuba’s GDP contracted by 1,1 percent in 2024, but without the blockade, it would have grown by 9,2 percent. This is the true theft — not just of money, but of opportunity, of development, of a future. In healthcare, a sector universally admired for its achievements despite scarcity, the blockade has made access to basic supplies, such as syringes, sutures and IV kits, a constant battle.

Each year, Cuba spends more, travels farther, and pays higher premiums just to obtain the simplest tools of medicine. Yet, even under siege, Cuba continues to export doctors and nurses around the world, saving lives in Africa, Latin America and Asia. This is socialism’s moral victory over capitalist cruelty.

Imperialism’s fear of the Cuban example

Why does the US persist, after 60 years, in waging this war? The answer lies in the power of example. Cuba represents the possibility of an alternative model, one where education is free, healthcare is universal and sovereignty is not for sale.

The blockade is not just about Cuba. It is about sending a message to the Global South that any nation that dares to defy imperialism will be starved into submission. But Cuba has not submitted. Instead, it has deepened ties with China, Russia, Venezuela and Africa. It has embraced South-South co-operation and played a leading role in organisations like the NonAligned Movement (NAM), CELAC, ALBA and the AU, all of which have condemned the blockade.

Even within the US, opposition grows. Academics, religious leaders, young activists and even members of Congress have called for an end to this cruel policy. In April 2024, over a hundred civil rights and religious leaders wrote to Congress demanding its repeal.

Internationally, over 2 000 public events and 1 700 government and party statements have denounced the blockade in the past year alone.

The blockade as genocide

The Cuban Report is clear: The blockade qualifies as an act of genocide. It is designed to destroy, in whole or in part, a national group by imposing conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction.

Starving children of medicines, denying electricity to hospitals, and obstructing food supplies are not ‘policy differences’; they are crimes against humanity.

International law experts and UN special rapporteurs have echoed this view, condemning the blockade as illegal, immoral and incompatible with the UN Charter.

The AU, CARICOM and dozens of parliaments have joined the call for its immediate lifting. Yet Washington remains deaf, clinging to a failed strategy that has only strengthened Cuba’s moral standing and solidarity networks worldwide.

Cuba’s revolutionary resilience

What makes Cuba extraordinary is not just its survival but its refusal to surrender its dignity. President Miguel Díaz-Canel captured this spirit when he declared in December 2024:“Yes, the blockade exists.

Yes, it has been tightened. Yes, we are faced with an economic war. But we also have — and this is what matters the most — a heroic and dignified people. And we shall always overcome.” Cuba’s defiance is revolutionary optimism in practice.

It is the belief that no empire, however powerful, can crush the will of a people united around sovereignty, independence and socialism. Each hospital kept open, each school maintained, each cultural expression defended is a victory against imperialist aggression.

Lessons for the Global South

Cuba’s struggle is not isolated. Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Iran, Palestine and many other nations face the same instruments of economic coercion.

The blockade is a template of imperialist domination, one that can only be defeated through international solidarity, collective resistance and the building of an alternative world order.

For pan-Africanists, Latin American revolutionaries, and Asian progressives, Cuba’s fight is our fight. The call to lift the blockade is not charity but justice.

It is about defending the right of nations to chart their own path, free from the suffocating grip of US hegemony. The US blockade of Cuba is the most comprehensive act of economic warfare ever imposed on a people.

It is illegal, immoral, genocidal and universally condemned. Yet it persists, not because it works, but because imperialism cannot admit defeat. Cuba, however, has already won the moral battle. Its revolution has outlived 11 US presidents, countless plots and six decades of siege.

The report of 2025 is not just a record of suffering, but a testament to resistance, a call to humanity to stand with Cuba, to demand an end to this economic war, and to affirm the right of all peoples to sovereignty and socialism. In the words of Cuba’s Revolution itself: Patria o Muerte, Venceremos!