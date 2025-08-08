Down memory lane on Jabavu Drive …or is it Chimurenga Drive!

By Tapiwa Nyati

WHEN Jabavu Drive is mentioned, at first one might think of the jazz ensemble from the late 1990s, named after the iconic street in Highfi eld, Harare. The band held its rehearsals at Cyril Jennings Hall along the same street, a site steeped in the revolutionary machinations of Zimbabwe’s nationalist movement. But Jabavu Drive is much more than just the inspiration for a band. It is the heart of Zimbabwean nationalism — the cradle of revolution.

Ndabaningi Sithole, Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo, Enos Nkala, Simon Muzenda, Nathan Shamuyarira, Leopold Takawira, Josiah Chinamano, Maurice Nyagumbo: these are not just names, but legends of Zimbabwe’s independence movement. Jabavu Drive was home to these legends. A few square blocks held the aspirations of a nation, the strategies of liberation and the very pulse of Chimurenga. And yet, today, that history is fading into oblivion, buried beneath layers of neglect and apathy. The area is seemingly devoid of its historical signifi cance, forgotten even by those who owe their freedom to the steps taken on its pavements. As I walked the street, the signs of decay were everywhere.

I saw young children visibly under the influence of drugs. They were not rebels or revolutionaries, but victims of a society that has lost its moral compass. The very street that once echoed with freedom songs and stirring speeches is now silent, a muted witness to a fading legacy. The unexpected sight of a sign bearing Dr Joshua Nkomo’s name briefl y stirred hope.

The plaque read: “Remembering Father Zimbabwe, Stand No. 4510. The plaque is erected in honour of Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo (7 June 19171 July 1999), who resided at this house at the height of Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence. This house was an important landmark of Jabavu Drive anti-colonial network of houses occupied by eminent nationalists in Old Highfi eld. Jabavu Drive connected this house to houses belonging to Dr Nkomo’s fellow nationalists such as Stanislus Marembo, Josiah Chinamano, Robert Mugabe, Leopold Takawira and Enos Nkala. These houses are in close proximity to the famous Cyril Jennings (CJ) Hall, where the nationalists mingled with the masses.

Dr Nkomo turned Old Highfi eld in resisto a de facto capital of Africa in the 1960s. He became the Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in 1987 until his death on the 1st of July 1999.” This wasn’t some random slum. This was history. Could this be Mdala Wethu’s house? Wake up Zimbabwe, we can do better! Later, I learned — or rather, reaffirmed — that House No. 4510, Old Highfi eld, Dr Nkomo’s home, was being leased out to a private college. Across the street lived Dr Shamuyarira while a few metres down the road lived Josiah Chinamano.

Cyril Jennings Hall, aff ectionately known as “kuCJ”, where nationalists met to plan, to rally and to dream, stood nearby. Cyril Jennings Hall was named after a civil engineer in the then racist Rhodesia who was involved in the administration of Highfi eld. Chitepo and Mugabe’s houses were also in this tight cluster; as was Takawira’s (Shumba yokwaChirumanzu). An incredible concentration of historical signifi cance, now reduced to a vague memory, with no preservation or homage to their legacy.

There are no visitors. No school trips. No educational tours. No memorial structures. No interpretive plaques beyond the one at No. 4510. There is just grass, litter and the smell of neglect. It is a betrayal of memory. How will future generations experience or connect with this foundational moment of our national identity if we allow it to disintegrate into dust? Ambitious projects like the Museum of African Liberation, while grand in concept, should be rooted in the historical grounding that Jabavu Drive naturally off ers.

Fixing Jabavu Drive, preserving its homes and spaces, would be pocket change compared to this broader eff ort, yet potentially more impactful. The Museum of African Liberation is set to exhibit artefacts from local and regional leaders, but how do we truly celebrate these fi gures if we ignore the very places where they lived, slept, planned, and inspired change? South Africa provides a compelling example. South of the Limpopo, numerous historical homes have been preserved and turned into educational sites: Koopmans-de Wet House in Cape Town, Kruger House in Pretoria, Satyagraha House in Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela House in Soweto. Soweto’s Vilakazi Street is one of Africa’s most famous streets. House No. 8115, once Nelson Mandela’s home, is now a museum housing memorabilia, arts and crafts, honorary doctorates and family photographs. The street is thriving, not only as a site of historical reflection but also as a source of local income, with restaurants and shops catering to tourists. One such place, Sakhumzi Restaurant, sits just a stone’s throw from the Mandela House Museum, fi lled with customers from across the world.

Back home in Zimbabwe, we have something even more extraordinary, roads housing more than two, three nationalist leaders, and we are squandering this immense historical treasure. Jabavu Drive could have been our Vilakazi Street. Instead, it is crumbling, the houses are decaying, and the stories are fading.

South Africa has embraced its history. Zimbabwe appears to be neglecting its own. Why? Why do we invest in grand, distant dreams while letting the very foundation of our national identity rot? Yes, there are positive signs. The children of some nationalists are working tirelessly to preserve their parents’ legacy. The Herbert Chitepo Foundation and the Joshua Nkomo National Foundation are notable examples.

The latter has set up a museum in Bulawayo’s Matsheumhlophe suburb. This was once Father Zimbabwe’s home. With the partnership of the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ), it has been transformed into a dignifi ed repository of his life and work. President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited the site in 2021 and admitted that the Government was ‘embarrassed’ that the family had taken the lead in preserving this legacy.

He promised to support the museum and ensure it received proper recognition. This is encouraging, but more needs to be done. In the Chitepo family, we fi nd a similar story. In 2006, the Chitepo Trust began working with the local community and the National Archives to establish a community archive and library at the family homestead in Bonda, Mutasa District.

The vision is to create a living, breathing tribute to Chitepo’s legacy — fi lled with his writings, speeches, personal items and more. Dr Thokozile Chitepo said the Trust had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the NMMZ and relevant ministries to turn their homestead into a museum. Schoolchildren are still submitting poetry, while artists paint portraits, and ordinary citizens bring tributes. This is the kind of citizen-led heritage conservation we need to replicate on Jabavu Drive. So, what are we waiting for? We already have a foundation.

The street layout remains. The memory endures, but only just. We need to act before it is too late. I left Jabavu Drive with a heavy heart. A sense of urgency gnawing inside me. The past isn’t just something to be remembered; it is something to be cherished, preserved and shared.

It is the bedrock of our present and the blueprint for our future. We have rich history on Jabavu Drive. Let’s celebrate this rich history. Let the world know: Zimbabwe once had a road of revolutionaries. It still does. But it is up to us to restore it to its rightful place in history. Zimbabwe, we must do better!

Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo!