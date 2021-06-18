EU, hands off Zimbabwe

STATEMENTS by the EU that it is ‘concerned’ over what it says is ‘curtailed’ democratic space are once again confirmation that the bloc is not about to let the country enjoy its freedom and sovereignty without undue influence and interference.

The now all too familiar remarks, made by the bloc during the 3rd European Union-Zimbabwe Political Dialogue in Harare last week reek of the West’s failure and refusal to allow Zimbabwe to pursue its own processes according to the needs and requirements of the masses.

This is why the continued abuse of the term ‘democracy’ by the EU should ordinarily be cause for concern to the aggrieved people of Zimbabwe given the persistent efforts that the Western bloc has put over the years in trying to remove the Government of Zimbabwe from power.

Real democracy is empowering the citizens as Government is doing.

Re-engagement, which is a key policy of the new dispensation, must be conducted on a win-win basis.

It should never be skewed to the whims of the EU.

The EU is making, for lack of a better word, ridiculous demands and conditions in the ongoing dialogue.

While the EU was harping about their imagined ‘curtailing of democratic space’ in the country, Harare was unveiling economic empowerment initiatives for the bringers of democracy in the country, the war veterans.

That democracy is very much alive in Zimbabwe is a compelling fact that can only be disputed by those who are inclined towards the destabilisation of the country.

They belong to the opposition and they have not made secret their desire to cause anarchy and despondency in the country.

Democracy was brought into the country by the war veterans and, surely, it cannot be reversed through destructive demonstrations that those in the opposition MDC formations agitate for.

This is why it is important to scrutinise the EU’s statement in the aftermath of their meeting with the Zimbabwean delegation which was led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Frederick Shava who was also the co-chair of the meeting.

EU head of delegation Timo Olkkonen was joined by the Heads of Mission, Ambassadors of France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal as well as Charges d’Affaires of Romania, Spain and Sweden and the First Secretary of the Embassy of Belgium.

“The EU and its member-States expressed concern over a curtailed democratic space in Zimbabwe over the last year, and reports of continued violations of human rights such as reported cases of enforced disappearances and lengthy unjustified detentions, arrests of journalists and other limitations to the freedom of expression and the media. The EU urged the Government to conduct impartial investigations of human rights violations and bring perpetrators to justice,” the EU said.

It is not difficult, from the statement above, to trace the fact that the EU supports anarchy in the country.

Recent history of fake abductions by opposition activists has taught us that there is a plan from the West to tarnish the country’s image at all costs.

That will not succeed.

If anything, what will be a resounding success are the empowerment programmes that Government is pursuing for its citizens such as the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Economic Empowerment Programmes and Vetting Exercise that was launched on Saturday in Harare by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa said war veterans are the bedrock of the struggle for independence and, as such, should be honoured for bringing peace and freedom to the country.

“Dating back to the days of the liberation struggle, you fought for Independence; you fought for our land; you fought for one-man, one-vote,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Throughout the years since independence, you have been firm believers of the supremacy of the ballot.

I, therefore, commend you for respecting constitutionalism and for always remaining with the people and acting in their best interests yesterday, today and tomorrow. It is indeed the people that sustained our efforts during the liberation struggle.

They have sustained us as a party and Government throughout the years of sanctions and unrelenting regime change onslaught by our detractors.”

President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for the country to record its history for posterity.

“I applaud the creative cultural industry for their quest to tell the stories of all the heroes and heroines of our country. This correct narrative acknowledges that the war of resistance and liberation was fought throughout the entire country,” he said.

“The immortalisation and memorialisation of our heroes must serve as a reminder to future generations of the brutality and savagery of the white settler-regime towards our forefathers.

These must inspire all of us, and the youth in particular, to consistently defend our independence, territorial integrity and dignity. Neo-colonialism and neo-imperialism should never be allowed into our country.”

The war veterans economic drive will operate under the War Veterans Investment Corporation, a holding company owned 100 percent by war veterans through the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Board.

The company has seven subsidiaries: Veterans Agricultural Company, Veterans Mining Company, Veterans Financial Services, Veterans Health Services, Veterans Tourism Company, Veterans Property Development Company and Veterans Security Company.

“The operations of the Veterans Investment Corporation are expected to generate inflows into the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Fund. I, therefore, urge the Board to take advantage of the Second Republic’s vision of a private sector-led economic development to grow the vision embodied in these initiatives,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As we forge ahead and in keeping with the new culture of inclusion and leaving no one behind, the board must involve veterans and persons with desired skills in the management of the Veterans Investment Corporation and other business subsidiaries.

This will ensure that the interests of the sector are well represented and that anticipated benefits accrue to the rank and file of the veterans of the liberation struggle.”

The country should not, at any point, be deterred by the side shows emanating from the likes of the EU whose desire is to see Harare falter.