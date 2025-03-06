By Elizabeth Sitotombe, recently in KADOMA

AS Zimbabwe grapples with rising temperatures and sporadic heatwaves, the demand for refrigeration and air conditioning (AC) systems continues to surge.

However, this growing reliance on cooling technologies has its downside; a significant yet often overlooked contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating the country’s climate challenges.

Zimbabwe, like many other nations in Southern Africa, is experiencing harsh climatic inclements. Temperatures have risen steadily over the past decade, with heatwaves becoming more frequent and intense. Urban areas, such as Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare, among others, are witnessing a rapid increase in the use of air-conditioning units in homes, offices and vehicles. Similarly, refrigeration systems are becoming essential for preserving food and medicines, particularly in a country where power outages and supply chain disruptions have become common.

According to a recent report by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA), the number of air-conditioning units in the country has doubled over the past five years. This trend is expected to continue as incomes rise and urbanisation accelerates. However, the environmental cost of this cooling boom is becoming increasingly apparent. The Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, through its National Ozone Unit under the Department of Climate Change Management, organised a workshop aimed at increasing awareness among journalists about the importance of energy-efficient appliances to curb the effects of climate change due to the direct effects of these cooling systems.

Addressing journalists at the workshop, the Chief Director of Climate and Meteorology in the Department of Climate Change Management, Washington Zhakata, underscored the media’s responsibility to raise awareness about climate change and promote energy-efficient substitutes. Solar-powered refrigeration and inverter-based AC units are being promoted as sustainable alternatives.

Ozone Project Manager in the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, George Chaumba, highlighted the department’s efforts aimed at raising awareness and promoting energy-efficient appliances in combating climate change.

“The ozone layer acts as an armour of protection from dangerous ultra-violet (UV) radiation from the sun and allows only adequate UV doses that are required for the sustenance of life, but man-made chemicals, used mostly in refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC), are diminishing the protective ozone layer,” said Chaumba.

He warned that the depreciation of this vital protective shield would result in health complications that include skin cancers and eye cataracts, among many more, while also suppressing the immune system in human beings.

Ozone layer depletion also reduces crop yields, degrades synthetic materials and affects aquatic organisms.

Chaumba urged consumers to adopt energy-efficient appliances adding that this would help in minimising a high usage of electricity.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), rising incomes and urbanisation have fuelled the demand for refrigerators and air- conditioners in developing countries, with the number of units in operation globally expected to triple by 2050. But these systems, according to IEA, account for nearly 10 percent of global electricity consumption in some regions and are responsible for up to 70 percent of peak electricity demand during hot weather.

Zimbabwe’s electricity grid remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels, particularly coal, which accounts for over 60 percent of the country’s energy mix. The surge in demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning has placed additional strain on the grid, leading to higher carbon dioxide emissions. During peak summer months, cooling systems can account for up to 40 percent of electricity consumption in urban households, according to ZERA.

Compounding the problem is the widespread use of outdated and inefficient cooling technologies. Many AC units and refrigerators in Zimbabwe are second-hand imports or older models that consume significantly more energy than modern, energy-efficient alternatives. This not only increases electricity demand but also drives up costs for consumers, many of whom are already struggling with high energy costs.

Zimbabwe has since introduced a ban on the importation of inefficient refrigerators, with the aim of curbing the influx of outdated and inefficient technologies while promoting sustainable alternatives.

Border authorities are enforcing this ban, but have not been entirely successful to that end as many people are reportedly still buying such products. But the Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife is drafting stricter regulations on the import and use of cooling systems. An energy efficiency policy was approved and is expected to be launched this month, according to the ministry.

Another critical issue is the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in refrigeration and air-conditioning systems. HFCs are potent greenhouse gases with a global warming potential thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide. While Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which aims to scale down HFCs, implementation has been slow due to limited resources and infrastructure. But Zimbabwe aims to completely phase them out by 2030, including the adoption of the Kigali Amendment to further target hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

The 1987 Montreal Protocol is a global agreement to protect the stratospheric ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances. The Montreal Protocol is domiciled under the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer (the Vienna Convention).

The Vienna Convention was adopted in 1985 following international discussion of scientific discoveries in the 1970s and 1980s highlighting the adverse effect of human activity on ozone levels in the stratosphere and the discovery of the ‘ozone hole’. Its objectives are to promote co-operation on the adverse effects of human activities on the ozone layer.

Widely considered as the most successful environment protection agreement, the Montreal Protocol sets out a mandatory timetable for the phase out of ozone depleting substances. This timetable has been reviewed regularly, with phase out dates accelerated in accordance with scientific understanding and technological advances.

In 2016, parties to the Montreal Protocol adopted the Kigali Amendment to phase down production and consumption of HFCs worldwide. The amendment calls on all countries to gradually phase down their production and consumption of HFCs using the Montreal Protocol phases.

Another source of significant concern is the leakage of refrigerants during the import, installation and maintenance of cooling systems. In Zimbabwe, some of the technicians are self-taught and lack the training and equipment needed to handle refrigerants safely, leading to unintentional releases into the atmosphere. According to the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), refrigerant emissions in Zimbabwe are growing at an alarming rate, contributing to the country’s overall greenhouse gas footprint.

Cain Manyukwa, the National Assessor at the National Ozone Unit (NOU), said training of refrigerator technicians on the use of environmentally safe alternatives that protect both the ozone layer and the climate as well as safe handling and disposal of refrigerants was ongoing with a national certification scheme for refrigerator practitioners underway.

Adopting energy efficient cooling systems, such as inverter-based AC units and solar-powered refrigeration, can significantly reduce electricity consumption. Transitioning to refrigerants with lower global warming potential is critical while strengthening international regulations would help the complete phase out of HCFs. Educating consumers about the environmental impact of cooling systems and encouraging responsible usage can drive demand for sustainable products.

Representing the Consumer Protection Commission, Fungai Zinyanduko emphasised consumer rights, urging individuals to report unethical trading practices.

She highlighted the need to remain vigilant when purchasing goods, including receiving receipts and warranties on products purchased.

Recognising the urgency of the issue, the Government, in collaboration with international organisations, is taking steps to address the environmental impact of cooling systems.

Key initiatives include:

λ The Government, with support from relevant stakeholders, is encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient cooling systems through awareness campaigns and incentives.

λ Efforts are underway to educate consumers about the environmental impact of cooling systems and the benefits of energy-efficient models.

λ Simple measures, such as regular maintenance and setting thermostats to moderate temperatures are being encouraged to reduce energy consumption.

While these initiatives are a step in the right direction, experts emphasise the need for collective action to address the growing environmental impact of refrigeration and air conditioning systems.

“The challenge is not just technological but also behavioural,” said Dr Tariro Mutsvanga, a climate scientist at the University of Zimbabwe, adding:

“We need a cultural shift towards more sustainable cooling practices, supported by strong policies and investments in green technologies.”

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

