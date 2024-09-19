Harare traffic nightmare set to end. . . as Masvingo-Glen Noarah Loop Road Opens

By Kundai Marunya

CONGESTION on the roads leading to and from Harare’s CBD could soon be a thing of the past if the Second Republic continues with its road rehabilitation and expansion drive.

Plans to bring back the shine to the capital city have been gaining momentum through various initiatives, including the Government’s takeover of waste management, resurfacing most of the major roads and installing traffic lights that have long been neglected by the City Fathers.

Earlier this week, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, partially opened the Masvingo-Glen Norah loop road, which is part of the Mbudzi Interchange project.

The momentous occasion, which was celebrated by motorists from the southern part of Harare and those who use the Harare-Masvingo Highway, was graced by Minister Mhona’s deputy Joshua Sacco, Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charles Tawengwa, ZINARA board chairperson Dr George Manyaya, Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume and other senior Government officials.

The 3km stretch, which runs from Amalinda Drive into Glen Norah C suburb, has already partially addressed traffic congestion for motorists coming to and from town from the southern suburbs, including Waterfalls, Glen Norah, Southlea Park and Hopley, among others.

Previously, the intersection was managed by a roundabout, but increasing traffic volumes caused congestion, especially during the morning and evening peak hours.

The loop road also links with Highglen Road, a major road that connects most of the southwestern suburbs of Harare, a part of the city that houses at least a quarter of the capital’s population, while serving western parts of the main industrial area.

This is just one section of the multimillion-dollar investment which has 11 of the 15 bridges needed now complete.

The design for the Mbudzi Interchange is made up of 15 bridges, with 13 directly on the interchange, while two bridges are on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive.

The interchange is being built at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and Highglen roads

Once complete, the Mbudzi Interchange will tremendously reduce congestion.

In an interview with The Herald, Minister Mhona said: “I am happy that it’s going to decongest the roads. Those who are north-bound will also be in a position to enjoy this particular stretch of the road.

“Yes, it has been a painful process for the citizenry, in particular those who stay around this interchange, where they were being inconvenienced, they are still being inconvenienced.

“It’s a phase that will come to pass.”

Good roads, and ease access of the capital, are critical for the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle income economy.

“We are saying to the people of Zimbabwe, what we have witnessed in the past six years is amazing. We are glad as a nation to have such a visionary leader (President Mnangagwa) who is championing development,” said Minister Mhona.

Harare has, for long, been grappling with a myriad of urban challenges; one of the most pressing being traffic congestion.

This issue is exacerbated by a shortage of reliable public transport options.

As the population continues to grow and urbanisation accelerates, the inadequacies in public transportation systems have led to increased reliance on private vehicles, thereby worsening traffic conditions.

The public transport system in Harare primarily consists of buses and commuter omnibuses (commonly known as kombis and mishikashika).

However, these services are often characterised by inefficiency, overcrowding and unreliability.

The absence of reliable bus and kombi schedules for intra-city transport is forcing commuters to seek alternative means of transport.

According to recent studies, there has been a notable rise in vehicle ownership among urban dwellers in Harare.

The lack of adequate parking facilities further compounds this issue, with many drivers resorting to double-parking on streets or sidewalks, contributing to narrowed roadways and increased congestion.

Traffic congestion nightmares in Harare manifest during peak hours when commuters flood the city centre for work or other activities.

The roads become clogged with vehicles as people attempt to navigate through limited routes that are often poorly maintained.

The situation is worsened by inadequate traffic management systems; traffic lights may be malfunctioning or absent altogether, leading to chaotic intersections where delays become commonplace.

Moreover, informal street vendors often occupy roadways and sidewalks, further impeding traffic flow. The combination of these factors creates a perfect nightmare for gridlock situations that can last for hours.

The economic ramifications of traffic congestion are significant. Delays can lead to lost productivity as workers spend more time commuting rather than engaging in productive activities.

Additionally, businesses suffer from decreased customer access due to congested roads and longer travel times.

This situation can deter potential investors who may view poor infrastructure as a barrier to entry into the market.

Increased vehicle emissions due to idling cars contribute negatively to air quality in Harare.

Traffic congestion not only affects human health but also exacerbates climate change issues by increasing greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

Thankfully, the Second Republic is well aware of the ramifications of congestion, thus steps are being taken to address the issue.

The Mbudzi Interchange is one of many measures being implemented; another being the construction of new city in Mount Hampden where the New Parliament building is located.

There are plans for various transformative initiatives that will change the face of Harare, and as we have witnessed, roads and infrastructure are at the core of President Mnangagwa’s development priorities.

Moving at the current trajectory, traffic congestion will soon be a thing of the past.

The imminent re-introduction of passenger railways and other public transport solutions will see the capital regain its Sunshine City status soon.

