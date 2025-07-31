Harare’s recreational parks neglected …from urban oases to desolate wastelands

By Kundai Marunya

HARARE’s once-vibrant recreational spaces tell a story of urban decay that mirrors the city’s broader struggles.

These parks, which served as the capital’s green lungs and social hubs for generations, have deteriorated into dangerous, neglected spaces that reflect the breakdown of urban management and community values.

The transformation from carefully maintained public amenities to derelict zones of crime and environmental degradation represents not just a loss of physical space, but the erosion of important social infrastructure that once brought people together across class and age divides.

The iconic Harare Gardens stands as the most visible example of this decline.

Where newlyweds once posed for photographs back-dropped by manicured lawns and sparkling fountains, visitors now navigate broken pathways and dry water fountains.

The ponds that once teemed with fish sit empty, with the only remaining indicator of the aqua life being the display of fading ‘No Fishing’ signs.

The rocky waterfall area near Herbert Chitepo Avenue, previously a picturesque feature, has become an overgrown haven for illicit activities, its dry canals and crumbling stonework providing cover for drug abuse and illicit sex.

The children’s play area, once filled with laughter, now poses more hazards than entertainment, with rusted equipment and broken structures that testify to years of neglect.

This deterioration has created a vicious cycle where declining maintenance leads to reduced public use, which in turn justifies further neglect.

Visitors have to contend with filthy, non-functional toilets that still carry an entrance fee — a policy that has predictably led to open defecation throughout the grounds.

More alarmingly, the park’s lawlessness has made it dangerous at all hours.

Daytime visitors risk petty theft, including the bizarre but increasingly common wig-snatching incidents, while nighttime brings more serious threats of violent crime, including mugging.

The city’s response of erecting fences around sections of the park does nothing to address the root causes of its decline, serving only as a symbolic gesture that fails to restore neither safety nor beauty to what was once Harare’s premier public space.

The pattern repeats itself across the city with depressing consistency.

Greenwood Park maintains a skeleton operation schedule but can’t conceal its crumbling infrastructure and non-functioning amusement rides.

Africa Unity Square’s mid-century fountains struggle to push water through clogged pipes, their basins collecting more litter than they do admiring visitors.

Once a pride of city, then named Cecil Square, nothing much has been done to match the name change to adopt African Unity it spells out in its name. The square still maintains the shape of the Union Jack, and there is a very visible absence of sculptures of African heroes.

In Glen Norah, the complete transformation of a once-beloved neighbourhood park into a chaotic religious compound demonstrates how quickly public assets can be lost when proper oversight disappears.

The park’s famous elephant sculpture, which served generations of children as a backdrop for for photographs, now lies in unrecognisable fragments, while the giant swings have since fallen apart. The zoo part of the park which once housed monkeys and tortoises has since disappeared.

Slowly, the once thriving park, sitting on a wetland, is being whittled away by church structures and urbanite farmers. Already part of the area has been fenced off, with major construction underway. In the middle of the circus stands Prophet T. Freddy’s Goodness and Mercy Ministries double story church now nearing completion.

Budiriro Park shows perhaps the most final stage of this decline, where a park has effectively ceased to exist. Divided between housing developments, churches of competing denominations, and an improvised truck depot, nothing remains of the recreational space that once served this community.

This wholesale conversion of public land to private uses, done without meaningful public consultation or apparent urban planning, sets a dangerous precedent for how the city values its green spaces.

The social consequences of this neglect extends far beyond mere aesthetics. Psychologists and urban planners worldwide recognise quality public spaces as essential for community well-being, particularly in dense urban environments.

Harare’s youth, denied safe gathering places, increasingly turn to substance abuse while the elderly lose opportunities for light exercise and social interaction. Families forfeit affordable leisure options, further straining household budgets already overtaxed by economic challenges.

The parks’ deterioration also represents a significant loss of climate resilience infrastructure, as paved-over green spaces exacerbate urban heat and flooding while losing their capacity to support biodiversity.

Amid this bleak landscape, glimmers of potential solutions emerge.

From August 15, the Glen Norah Park hosts its inaugral show. This is made possible through a collaboration between city authorities and Furosco, a private enterprise.

The event, running for a couple of weeks, will have family friendly entertainment, business exhibitions, live concerts, sporting activities as well as food and beverages galore. This demonstrates how targeted investment and creative programming can temporarily reactivate a dormant public space.

The planned installation of new play equipment alongside entertainment and commercial activities offers a model for how public-private partnerships might breathe life back into these spaces. However, such initiatives risk becoming mere stopgaps unless paired with sustained operational funding and management plans.

The path to reclaiming Harare’s parks requires acknowledging there are symptoms of larger governance failures while recognising their potential as catalysts for urban renewal.

Immediate steps could include basic restoration of critical infrastructure, innovative security solutions, and strict enforcement against illegal encroachment.

More fundamentally, the city needs to re-imagine these spaces as multi-functional community assets that can generate their own maintenance revenue through carefully managed events and concessions, while always preserving their core public service function.

Perhaps most importantly, Harare’s residents must reclaim their sense of ownership over these spaces. The parks’ golden age coincided with a period when citizens took pride in their shared environment and held authorities accountable for its maintenance. Restoring that social contract — where city fathers provide quality public spaces and citizens respect and utilize them properly — may prove as crucial as any physical rehabilitation project.

As Harare grows increasingly densely populated, the need for quality public spaces becomes more urgent, not less. Other cities worldwide have demonstrated how visionary park rehabilitation can transform urban areas, boosting public health, social cohesion, and even economic activity.

The question facing Harare is whether it will learn from these examples before the last remnants of its park system disappear entirely.

The parks that once defined the city’s character now stand as a test of its ability to reinvent itself for current and future generations. Their fate will say much about what kind of city Harare chooses to become.