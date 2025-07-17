Harurwa: Bikita’s edible gold . . . a perpetual source of nutrition and entrepreneurship

By Munyaradzi Munaro

IN Zimbabwe’s vibrant cuisine, where the earthy aroma of sadza mingles with the spicy tang of traditional relishes, a unique and often misunderstood delicacy holds a special place — harurwa.

For communities like Bikita, harurwa is not just food; it’s a seasonal gift, a cultural touchstone, a source of income and a surprising champion of environmental conservation.

The story of consuming insects in Zimbabwe, and indeed across much of Africa, is not a modern fad, but a practice steeped in antiquity. From the biblical era, where accounts speak of John the Baptist subsisting on locusts and wild honey, to the early Bantu years, entomophagy has been a pragmatic and nutritional cornerstone.

Facing varying climates and unpredictable harvests, early African communities instinctively turned to the abundant insect world for protein and essential nutrients. This indigenous knowledge, passed down through generations, recognised insects not as pests, but as vital, sustainable food sources.

In modern Zimbabwe, this rich heritage endures, with communities across the country boasting their own cherished insect delicacies: the widely consumed mopane worms of Matabeleland, ngozha (red-billed quelea birds) near Beitbridge, mamunye (armoured crickets) in Mount Darwin, and machesi (bullfrogs) in Chipinge.

Bikita, however, holds the unique distinction of being home to the prized harurwa.

For me, visiting my rural home in Bikita in winter means a welcome supply of harurwa, some of which invariably makes the journey back to Harare with me. The reactions in the city are often predictable, yet no less annoying: “Ah, muri kudya mapete!”(You’re eating cockroaches!)”, they exclaim, often with a look of disgust. Little do they know, cockroaches are considered a delicacy in other parts of the world, like China but, more importantly, harurwa are in a league of their own.

Harurwa are edible stink bugs, scientifically known as Encostonum delegorguei. They are a highly prized delicacy in Bikita District and they are celebrated for their unique taste as well as their deep cultural history.

While many insects are consumed on a small, subsistence scale, only a select few, notably mopane worms and harurwa, have ascended to a level of significant economic impact in Zimbabwe. The commercialisation of these insects underscores their immense value. Walk through the bus ranks of Masvingo town, Roy Business Centre or Nyika Growth Point during the winter season (typically April to August), and you’ll witness a bustling trade in these tiny insects.

Vendors, often women, meticulously arrange small cups of harurwa, each selling for just one US dollar. Witnessing this constant activity sparked my curiosity, prompting me to delve deeper into the world of harurwa.

While parked at Roy Business Centre recently, I was immediately surrounded by a cheerful swarm of women, each vying for my attention, eager for me to buy from them. They generously offered samples, encouraging me to taste their harurwa to help me decide. One vendor, Mai Blessing, even offered bhasera — an extra portion given free with a purchase, a common Zimbabwean gesture of goodwill.

Mai Blessing, like many other vendors, travels over 20 kilometres daily to source her harurwa for sale. She shared that on an average day, she sells around 40 cups, translating to a significant income of US$40.

“That’s a huge income for us,” she beamed, highlighting the vital role this seasonal trade plays in their livelihoods. The demand is remarkable. This entrepreneurial spirit has enabled vendors like Mai Blessing to send their children to school, a testament to the transformative power of harurwa.

Preparing harurwa is an art passed down through generations, essential for transforming the raw stink bug into a culinary delight. The bugs, encostonum delegorguei, possess an acidic defensive juice in their bellies, which must be removed before consumption to avoid a horribly sour taste.

The traditional method involves:

Harvesting: Harurwa are typically gathered from their host plants on the mountains.

Detoxification: A crucial step involving carefully pouring small amounts of hot water over the collected insects in a container. As the harurwa react to the heat, they squirt out their acidic juice as a defence mechanism. This process requires skill and patience to ensure most of the juice is expelled. After this process, harurwa that have successfully expelled their juice will retain a light brown belly when fried. Those that still contain the acidic juice will turn a distinct dark brown, often referred to as ‘fuve’, and are typically discarded as they remain sour.

Once de-juiced, the harurwa are usually roasted or fried until crispy, enhancing their unique flavour and texture.

While most people simply enjoy the unique taste of harurwa, very few are aware of their impressive health benefits. Research indicates that harurwa offer several potential health advantages due to their rich nutritional composition. They are an excellent source of protein and essential fatty acids, including Omega-3, Omega-6, and Omega-9, all crucial for human health.

Beyond that, harurwa contain some flavonoids with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help protect the body against damage from free radicals and reduce inflammation. The insect also provides 12 amino acids, three of which are often lacking in traditional cereal-based diets common in many parts of Africa. Furthermore, harurwa can be a valuable source of phosphorus, potentially helping to address mineral deficiencies in certain diets.

The heartland of harurwa lies in the mountains of Nerumedzo in Bikita. The history of Nerumedzo itself is intertwined with the harurwa. Local tradition speaks of Nemeso, the founding father of Nerumedzo Village, a mysterious child born with four eyes who was rejected by his father. Fleeing into the forest, he was given harurwa by the ancestors as a perpetual source of food and trade. This deep-rooted myth highlights the long-standing significance of harurwa as a divine gift, not just for survival but for prosperity. The elders of Nerumedzo continue to perform rituals, including libations of traditional beer, to appease ancestors and ensure a bountiful harurwa season.

Their consumption has surprisingly become a major driver for ecosystem conservation. Many indigenous plants are meticulously preserved, simply because they serve as hosts for these valuable edible insects. The deep human-forest-stinkbug relationship has, for example, led to the protection of the Jiri forest of Nerumedzo where the cutting of indigenous plant species within this forest has been strictly forbidden, effectively preventing deforestation. This demonstrates a powerful example of how indigenous knowledge systems can effectively lead to sustainable resource management.

From ancient practices rooted in necessity to a modern-day economic force and a silent guardian of the environment, harurwa transcends its identity as a mere insect. It is a symbol of resilience, cultural pride and sustainable living — thanks to the edible gold of Bikita.