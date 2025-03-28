Heal Us Zim in 543km walk against drug abuse

By Kundai Marunya

AS the scourge of drug and substance abuse reaches alarming levels, threatening the well-being of individuals and communities, Heal Us Zimbabwe, a local non-profit organisation, is set to conduct a 543 km drug and substance abuse awareness walk from Plumtree to Harare. Led by Columbus Mushore — a photojournalist and recovered drug addict — the organisation’s 2025 walkathon, themed, ‘Together We Walk, Together We Heal’, is a bold initiative aimed at raising awareness and fostering community engagement in the fight against drug abuse.

The journey is set to take place from June 2 to 26 2025, engaging communities along the Harare-Plumtree Road to inspire collective action against substance abuse. This comes amid the ongoing arrest of both brewers of illicit alcoholic beverages and drug dealers recently. Earlier this week, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced the arrest of drug peddlers in Harare and Beitbridge. “On March 24 2025, police in Harare arrested three transporters and 11 drug barons for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines. Subsequently, 1 098 boxes of Broncleer cough syrup, Adco Saltapen cough syrup, Benylin Codeine cough syrup, Astrapen and Stilpane were recovered,” said Nyathi in a press statement.

In Beitbridge, police arrested Sydney Ndlovu (39), Delight Ndlovu (37) and Diana Moyo for unlawful possession of 175 kilogrammes of mbanje. The walkathon is more than just a physical challenge; it is a call to action. Mushore, along with advocates Kudakwashe Spencer Mafuta, Terrence Shenje and Blessed Chigwende, will visit schools, community centres and churches along the way. These stops will serve as platforms for open conversations, education and support, particularly for youth in underserved areas. “This walk is not just about covering distance; it’s about reaching out to those who are most vulnerable and showing them that there is hope and a way out of addiction,” said Shenje. Building on the success of last year’s 600-kilometre walk from Beitbridge to Harare, this year’s initiative aims to deepen its impact.

The 2024 campaign not only raised awareness but also fostered partnerships with organisations and Government departments committed to combating drug abuse. Thousands of people participated in discussions, highlighting the devastating effects of substance abuse and the urgent need for collective action. Drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe has reached alarming levels, particularly among the youth, prompting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare it a national emergency last year. The rise in the use of illicit drugs such as crystal methamphetamine (mutoriro), mbanje and prescription medication has been exacerbated by economic challenges, high unemployment and limited access to education.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, Heal Us Zimbabwe has adopted a multipronged approach that combines awareness campaigns, community engagement and rehabilitation services. Their work is in collaboration with Government ministries and departments, with high-level delegations expected to participate in public engagements. The collaboration with Heal Us Zimbabwe is another way the Government has stepped up its efforts since the launch of the Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) last year. Its unveiling at State House coincided with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This comprehensive road map addresses drug abuse through supply reduction, demand reduction, harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation. Central to the plan is the establishment of a National Drug Agency to provide strategic leadership and coordinate efforts. As of now, the agency remains a proposal by the President, yet to be implemented by relevant authorities. Law enforcement has a critical role to play in this fight. While the Government has made strides in cracking down on drug dealers and dismantling drug dens, much more needs to be done.

Recent weeks have seen significant arrests and seizures, including the confiscation of over five tonnes of illicit substances such as mbanje and crystal meth. In one operation, five suspected drug dealers were apprehended, including individuals found transferring drugs from a broken-down bus to a vehicle. Another major bust saw 14 suspects arrested in connection with the unlawful possession and distribution of unregistered medicines.

These actions are steps in the right direction, but they fall short of community expectations. The perception that some known drug dealers operate freely has eroded public trust in law enforcement. “There are a number of drug dealers who have been operating here in Chitungwiza for years yet they are never arrested,” said a Unit L resident who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation. “What we have seen over the years is the arrest of the small fish, who I suspect will be in competition with established drug lords. If the crackdown on drugs was serious, over 100 drug dealers would have been jailed in Chitungwiza alone and the major drug lords would be languishing in prison yet they are roaming the streets every day.” His sentiments were shared by community members in different areas, with notorious drug lords in Norton and Mbare (names supplied) being said to be above the law. To restore public confidence, authorities must take a hard stance, ensuring that there are no sacred cows. This includes not only arresting and prosecuting offenders but also dismantling the networks that enable their operations. Enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering and community policing are essential tools in this effort.

Community involvement is equally crucial. By working with Heal Us Zimbabwe during this walkathon, the Government aims to improve public confidence and foster accountability through public discussions. Members of the public have a responsibility to report suspicious activities and blow the whistle on drug dealers. With open lines of communication, anonymous hotlines and online reporting systems, individuals can share information safely without fear of retaliation. The fight against drug abuse is, however, not just about enforcement; it is also about prevention and rehabilitation. The Government has hinted at introducing drug testing programmes for public transport drivers, school bus drivers and other sectors to curb accidents linked to substance abuse. Additionally, the establishment of new rehabilitation centres in Victoria Falls, Harare and Kwekwe provides much-needed support for those struggling with addiction.

Heal Us Zimbabwe is calling on individuals, businesses and organisations to support the 2025 walkathon where they seek to raise over USD500.000. Donations can be made via the oganising team or one wallet while volunteers are invited to join the team at various points along the route. The walkathon will be documented in the print and electronic press as well as on social media, sharing real-time updates and inspiring stories. “This is not just my fight or Heal Us Zimbabwe’s fight — it is a national crisis that requires everyone to play their part,” said Mushore, adding:. “Together, we can create a healthier, drug-free society for future generations.”

