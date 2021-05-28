Icon honoured

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

ZIMBABWE joined the rest of Africa in celebrating Africa Day on May 25.

It was a special day for Zimbabwe in particular as President Emmerson Mnangagwa unveiled the much-awaited for statue of the late heroine and icon of the liberation struggle, Mbuya Nehanda, in Harare at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way.

There was a 21-gun salute and a fly past to mark the occasion.

This year’s Africa Day theme was: ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we want’.

Who is Mbuya Nehanda

Mbuya Nehanda is an ancestral spirit that uses women as her mediums.

The mediums are given the title Nehanda or Mbuya Nehanda. The spirit mediums were a communication channel between the people and Mwari. (God).

They also performed traditional ceremonies that were believed to guarantee good rains and harvests.

The original Nehanda is believed to be Nyamhita the daughter of Monomutapa Mutota, who was the founder of the Mutapa State.

When possessed, other spirit mediums were believed to be speaking with the voice and personality of the original Nehanda, Nyamhita.

Nehanda Charwe Nyakasikana

She is a symbol of resistance to colonial rule in modern Zimbabwe.

Born in 1840, in the Chishawasha District in Mashonaland Central, she was the daughter of Chitaura and was considered to be the incarnation of the spirit of Nehanda.

Nehanda Charwe was one of the leaders who led the first armed struggle (1896-1897) against the colonial settlers alongside other spirit mediums such as Sekuru Kaguvi.

They used their authority to rally the masses to fight against white settlers.

Nehanda was later accused of murdering Commissioner Henry Pollard after eyewitnesses falsely claimed that she had ordered his killing.

Before she was hanged, she refused to convert to Christianity, the tool initially used to colonise the country.

Why celebrate Nehanda?

One cannot talk about the independence of Zimbabwe and not include the role played by Mbuya Nehanda.

The land we call ours today came to be because of the part she played. She died for the love of her people and is highly regarded as a true gallant daughter of the soil.

She was a great source of inspiration to those who were to later follow in her footsteps in the struggle for liberation.

The Second Chimurenga was fought based on what she had said before she died: “Mapfupa angu achamuka.” (My bones shall rise).

The position of the statue

Many people are wondering why Mbuya Nehanda’s statue was erected at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way.

According to President Mnangagwa, the positioning of the statue is strategic as it is the place were there was a well Mbuya Nehanda used to drink from.

After her death, the well was closed and a church built on top of it.

But the President firmly believes that efforts by the white settlers to destroy the country’s history did not work.

“Mukaona panemiti iyi yakachengetwa apo, panekereke iripo. Makare kare Mbuya Nehanda vachirwa nevauyi vasina mabvi ndopakange pane tsime ravo. Nhasi mapfupa avo amuka, tava nemufananidzo wavo pano,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President led a delegation that included Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, ZANU PF Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, among other dignitaries.