‘It’s good to remember and honour’  

SOMEWHERE out there in Murehwa South lies a heroine called Cde Susan Tanga.

She was born on August 26 1958 and died on June 16 2015.

A beneficiary of the Land Reform Programme, she is fondly remembered as a brave war heroine who ensured that vanamukoma (freedom fighters) were sustained as they fought to dislodge Zimbabwe from colonial rule.

Her community remembers her sacrifices.

Her community remembers her as that fearless woman who confronted Rhodesian forces head on until the country attained independence on April 18 1980.

And last week her community gathered to celebrate her life and achievements.

She must have been smiling from wherever she is because there are many sons and daughters of the soil who still lie in unmarked graves leaving their families with no closure.

Some have been ‘forgotten’, but not Cde Tanga.

Her son, 39-year-old Tawanda Chenana went all out to ensure his mother’s legacy lives on.

What people thought was a small event turned out to attract the whole of Murehwa South from traditional leaders, parents and guardians, youths, little girls and boys.

Murehwa South House of Assembly Member Nyasha Masoka also graced the memorial of Cde Tanga whom she described as an inspiration to the community.

“Heroes like Cde Susan must forever be cherished because had it not been for them we would not be celebrating the freedom we enjoy today,” he said.

“I would also like to applaud Tawanda for organising such a remarkable event for his mother and for uniting the community.”

Tawanda is a village boy, a school drop-out who has risen to become a successful businessman.

He could not complete his ‘O’-Level due to financial challenges but defied the odds and conquered the world.

He told The Patriot that he drew and continues to draw inspiration from his mother to date.

“My mother was a patriot and so am I,” he said.

“She dedicated her life to Zimbabwe and nothing will deter me from serving my country the same way my mother did.

“We struggled together and how I wish she were still alive.

“Just like her, I believe in unity, peace and development and that is why we have all gathered to celebrate her life and accomplishments, not only as a mother or war collaborator, but as a person who believed that we are one as Zimbabweans.”

Having set an example to youths not only in his village and surrounding areas, Tawanda encouraged them to desist from drug and substance abuse.

He pledged to support youths who come up with ideas and projects.

“I belong to ZANU PF and I am saying youths are free to approach me so that we can help each other,” he said.

“Youth empowerment is key to development and this will also keep them occupied and off the streets.

“Whether you have a degree or not, remember that life is always what you make it, it is all about the right choices and I am saying we are here to support you.

“As for ZANU PF youths, my message is stick to the ideals of the party and respect the Party leadership all the time.

“Ngatirambei tichiteedzera gwara remusangano uyezve vasingazive ngavadzidziswe.”

Going back to his roots, Tawanda said he is ploughing back as expected and will soon make a return to his former schools Jekwa primary and secondary.

Something for Jekwa clinic is also on the cards.

“I need to do something for my former schools and the hospital where I was occasionally treated, so something is definitely lined up,” he said.

“This will be just a way of showing my gratitude to those who helped me up the ladder.”

Commenting on independence, Tawanda said it was imperative for every Zimbabwean to safeguard the ideals of the liberation struggle.

He said going forward it was crucial for everyone to embrace and support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of an upper-middle income economy.

The new dispensation, he said, has ushered in development in all spheres and true to President Mnangagwa’s words ‘no one and no place must be left behind’.

It is in that regard that Murehwa South will once again congregate at Waterloo for Independence Day celebrations.

Tawanda pledged five beasts and will be part of the festivities. As the country commemorates 42 years of independence, youths must take a leaf from the likes of Tawanda who have not forgotten their roots.

Youths must learn that were you come from matters as much as were you are going and that forgetting your past is disasterous.

How many are going back home this holiday?

How many will take time to even visit their departed ones just to pay respect?

Let us not forget who we are and let us always remember our departed loved ones who made us who and what we are today.

May their souls rest in peace and power!