It’s no longer a man’s world …as women take construction sector by storm

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

ZIMBABWE is witnessing a quiet revolution one brick and one breakthrough at a time. Across the nation, women are challenging norms, stepping into spaces historically dominated by men, and leaving their mark in industries ranging from construction to medicine.

A glowing illustration of this shift came during the recent Zimbabwe Building Contractors’ Association (ZBCA) conference and awards ceremony held in Harare.

Running under the theme “Embrace change, cultivate growth and transform”, the event was more than a celebration of achievement; it was a statement about the transformative power of women in sectors traditionally reserved for men.

ZBCA chief executive officer Joyline Zindaga elaborated on the role women are playing in reshaping the sector.

“As we can see, women are taking spaces in various spheres of different sectors, including construction. This is an inspired movement in this big industry, and it is essential for them to understand how important it is to give back to the community,” Zindaga said.

She encouraged women to form partnerships and support one another, noting that collaboration ensures that progress in the industry is tied to the well-being of the communities they serve, a true expression of Zimbabwean nationalism in action.

A recurring theme at the ZBCA conference was the importance of collaboration and mentorship. Women entering the construction industry are encouraged to form networks, share best practices and create innovative financing models to overcome structural barriers.

“Coming together as women in construction ensures that we are giving back to the communities that provide us with the jobs to do construction in various areas,” said Zindaga.

This sense of responsibility reinforces the idea that women’s advancement is closely tied to community development — when women succeed, society benefits.

Zindaga was recently recognised with multiple accolades, including an Award for Exceptional Woman from the Zimbabwe CEOs Network, Outstanding CEO of the Year Award from the Megafest Women’s awards. She also bagged the Outstanding Leader in the Construction Sector at the Zimbabwe Real Estate and Construction Awards 2025.

She was also listed as one of the Chartered Institute of Project Manager’s 40 under-40 young project leaders in Zimbabwe, 2025 and also won the Young Project Professional of the Year award 2024 as well as recognition for being one of the 50 most influential women in Zimbabwe under the category of inspirational awards for leadership and governance; NGOs 2024.

The construction industry in Zimbabwe has long been male-dominated, with women making up less than 10 percent of the workforce, according to ZBCA Women’s Desk chairperson, Portia Mariga.

“We have women who are employed, but not many who own their own companies,” she noted.

“So, we are doing a lot to encourage women to come into construction.”

Despite these challenges, women are persevering. They are penetrating engineering teams, managing complex projects, leading artisan crews and starting their own enterprises. Their increasing presence is slowly shifting perceptions, demonstrating that skill, determination and vision are not defined by gender.

Mariga emphasised that the ZBCA is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment.

“We recognise that women bring invaluable perspectives, skills and experiences that enhance our projects and strengthen our industry as a whole,” she said.

ZBCA is a non-profit organisation established in 1985 to represent emergent building contractors in various fields.

The role of Government in encouraging women’s participation in construction and other sectors cannot be understated. Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, highlighted the importance of inclusive growth during her address at the ZBCA event. She pointed out that embracing women’s participation is key to innovation and economic development.

Minister Mutsvangwa also stressed the need for targeted financial support for women entrepreneurs. “A diverse workforce drives efficiency and creativity. Recognising women’s achievements is essential not only for gender equality but also for national development,” she said.

Her ministry’s commitment is reflected in initiatives such as the Women’s Development Fund and the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank, which provide accessible financial tools to empower women-owned enterprises.

Women in construction are no longer simply filling quotas or meeting diversity targets; they are becoming central to the sector’s growth and innovation. The ripple effects extend beyond construction. The presence of women in leadership roles inspires young girls to envision careers they might have once considered unattainable. It also challenges societal norms, encouraging communities to value skills and merit over traditional gender roles.

At the ZBCA conference, several women shared personal journeys of perseverance. From navigating male-dominated work sites to balancing family responsibilities with demanding careers many started as entry-level workers, slowly building their skills, credibility and networks that eventually positioned them as leaders.

While progress is evident, challenges remain. Women-owned companies still face financing hurdles, limited access to large-scale projects and persistent societal biases. However, organisations like ZBCA, alongside Government initiatives, are actively addressing these barriers. Programmes that provide mentorship, networking opportunities and financial support are creating pathways for women to thrive.

The stories of women in construction resonate with the broader national vision. Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) that emphasises inclusivity, innovation and human capital development in all areas where women’s participation is critical. By fostering gender equality and empowering women, the country unlocks new potential for sustainable economic growth.