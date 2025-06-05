Kamandama mine disaster, 53 years on

By Simon Ngena

TO date, mine accidents continue to be a scourge in the murky but lucrative mining sector, with statistics showing that accidents in Zimbabwe’s extractive sector killed at least 237 people in 2023, making it one of the worst years in the country’s mining history.

According to the Chamber of Mines 2023 survey, 80 percent of the mine fatalities occurred underground.

Although the 2025 figures are not available at the time of writing, the year 2024 began on a bad note when at least 15 miners were trapped underground at gold-rich Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, on the outskirts of Mutare.

The first two months of 2024 saw a total of 37 incidents recorded and these resulted in 33 fatalities and 27 serious injuries, further underlining the need for risk management in the mining sector.

However, these figures pale into insignificance when compared to the Kamandama mine disaster which stands out as the deadliest in the history of mining in Zimbabwe.

The Wankie coal mine disaster took place on June 6 1972 when a series of underground explosions occurred at the Wankie (now Hwange) Number Two colliery, which was owned by the Anglo-American Corporation. With 427 fatalities, it remains the deadliest mine accident to date in the country’s history.

The disaster unfolded when several gas explosions ripped through the mine. It was initially believed that 468 miners were trapped, but the number was revised downwards after it turned out that a number of mineworkers had not shown up for duty, perhaps after a premonition of the impending disaster.

Eight men were pulled out alive from the mine after the initial explosions. Two new explosions on June 7 poured clouds of poisonous gas into the five kilometres of tunnels, making further rescue attempts impossible.

On June 9, the then general manager of the Wankie Colliery, Gordon Livingstone-Blevins, decided to leave the 424 bodies where they were. Three bodies had been recovered after the initial explosions. A mass memorial service took place on June 11 at a nearby football stadium, where a crowd of about 5 000 people paid their emotional tributes.

This year marks the 53rd year since the mining carnage occurred, throwing the mining town of Hwange into mourning. The nation is still in mourning to this day, which is why there are strident calls to declare June 6 a public holiday to be called Kamandama Day.

“By designating a national day/public holiday, we can be able to honour the contributions and sacrifices of those affected by the Kamandama Mine disaster, including surviving spouses and families and encourage mining companies, Government, regulators and individuals to take action in support of occupational health and safety in the mining industry,” says a joint statement issued by the Centre for Natural Resource Governance, National Mine Workers’ Union of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals bemoaning the frequent mining accidents being experienced in Zimbabwe.

“We can be able to demonstrate our country’s commitment to the welfare of workers by mobilising resources to improve safety standards in the mining sector.

“We believe that declaring a national day for Kamandama would be a powerful step towards creating a more just, equitable and compassionate society. We urge the Government to act and make this important designation a reality,” said the statement, adding that the mining sector, particularly artisanal and small-scale gold mining, faced significant occupational health and safety challenges.

The organisations further argued that recognising the tragedy could help to raise awareness on the deplorable working conditions, unfair labour practices and poor mining practices that continue to put workers at risk.

Half a century on, the Kamandama Mine disaster typifies the grim reality mineworkers and their families face in Zimbabwe on a daily basis.

Most of the victims, who were mostly in their 20s and 30s, left young families behind — most of whom were on June 6 1972 deprived of quality education and decent livelihoods.

Unfortunately the majority of these families, predominantly the widows, continue to suffer in silence.

Dozens of these widows never remarried after being told by HCCL management that they would lose claims including houses if they remarried.

Yet, according to reports, every June 6, they are invited to the colliery, offered little food hampers and transport fares with no medical cover, no habitable accommodation and no allowances to keep going.

Although several multinational companies have gone out of their way to improve safety measures, it is worthy of note that many lives continue to be lost at mining sites across Zimbabwe.

In 2020, for example, over 100 artisanal and small-scale mineworkers died in mining accidents. At Ran Mine in Bindura, over 30 artisanal miners died after a disused mine shaft collapsed on them.

Five artisanal miners were buried alive after a shaft collapsed on them at Tusk Mine in Chegutu. At Matshetshe Mine in Esigodini, a rescue mission was abandoned after 11 days and six fatalities in the underground mine.

An unknown number of artisanal miners were also killed when a foreign-owned investment company allegedly closed a shaft at Premier Estate, a thriving former agricultural enterprise. This was despite the fact that the foreign investors were fully aware of the presence of artisanal miners underground in November 2020.

June 6 reminds us all, that just as with the Kamandama Disaster, the survivors of mineworkers interred alive at the mines have been sentenced to perpetual suffering and penury. The families also continue to suffer from the psychological trauma of failing to accord their loved ones a decent burial.

So far, the HCCL has made notable improvements since the Kamandama Mine disaster. These include stone dust application, the use of underground flame-proof equipment, establishment of mine rescue teams to assist in times of disaster and the construction of refuge chambers.

However, there’s need for improved emergency preparedness, enhanced ventilation, training and supervision of underground welding activities and banning of potentially combustible or contraband materials within the facilities.

It is high time HCCL delivered on its promises to provide better livelihood support to the widows of Kamandama tragedy; it is time to humanise these families by housing them in decent homes while providing them with medical assistance.

Legislators across the political divide should defend the rights and dignity of the Kamandama widows and guarantee they are properly compensated. In addition, Parliament should, among other measures, enact extractive investment laws that will protect Zimbabwean miners, the environment and their families.

Lack of critical equipment maintenance, poor structural integrity inspections, and human errors like safety protocol violations were identified as contributing factors. This underscores the need for stronger compliance, monitoring and worker training.

To curb the recurrence of mining accidents, mining watchdogs, such as CNRG, have called for the tightening of regulations and inspection and structured decommissioning of mines to dissuade artisanal miners from reopening dangerous disused shafts.

Other measures proposed include:

Rigorous audits and stiffer penalties must be a daily dose to deter negligence. This will encourage mining companies to be proactive in preventing accidents.

Regular mine inspections and maintenance which are crucial to red flag any developing issues or potential hazard triggers before tragedy strikes.

Robust policies, consistent training and awareness campaigns targeted at accident hotspots across the country.

Strict enforcement of safety protocols, and emergency response plans for mining companies should be a demonstrable effort on the value placed on occupational safety.

Investment should be made in personal protective equipment (PPE) inclusive of gas monitors, emergency exits, fire suppression, and other safeguards.

In the view of mining stakeholders, the ghost of Kamandama can only be fully exorcised through an integrated approach that puts worker safety, strict enforcement of protocols and emergency response plans at the forefront of the mining industry.

