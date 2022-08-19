‘Let’s defend the soul of the nation’…our children are precious

“For a nation without a soul is dead, it is up for the vultures and scavengers to devour.”

ON August 13 2022, a radio station from the Midlands repeatedly aired a news bulletin which was both startling and disturbing to the normal Zimbabwean.

It purported that it was the view of many that children should not be taught abstinence, instead they should be taught ‘safe sex’; their justification being that children are already involved in sexual activities.

The tirade was against Government and civil society for teaching abstinence.

There is a huge problem with this because it insists that whoredom is part of the national ethos, which it can never be.

Turning the nation into a harem where children sleep with each other and with adults without compunction because the threat of disease and pregnancy has been removed is the deepest betrayal of our nation.

Whoever says children should sleep around is not a correct ensconcement for this country, because that is not the purpose of this country.

The purpose of this country is to celebrate Musikavanhu’s intent for the family of Zimbabwe.

Whenever this happens, they have a mission to destroy this nation because no nation can be built on whoredom.

This is a sacred nation, these are sacred children; it is a crime to sacrifice them on the altar of hedonism.

What is the push and who is behind this drive to desecrate our children?

It cannot be anyone who has the best interests of Zimbabwe at heart.

Children should never be attacked so viciously that they can’t feel that they are so special in themselves.

When you don’t feel so special you cannot be at peace, and when you cannot feel at peace you are disabled at the core of your being.

No-one can achieve their optimum when they feel so disturbed and hurt inside.

It is to cost children too viciously to train them that there is no morality in sexual relations; it is to reduce them to the level of animals and this animalism will clash too harshly with the humanity at the core of their being because at the heart of each soul is morality, hunhu/ubuntu, which distinguishes humans from animals.

What happens to the little girl who gets involved with males from when she is 10 years old?

What kind of woman does she turn into if she survives that ordeal into adulthood.

In the wilderness you carve out for our children, there are no rules, the males might be children or adults, it really does not matter to you, just as long as children indulge, that is your preoccupation.

You will not be at peace as long as we of Zimbabwe insist on celibacy until marriage, this is an anomaly you cannot bear.

As long as we refuse to be part of the rot you will never be at peace.

There was no need for anyone to cost the Government of Zimbabwe for teaching abstinence.

In our book, no-one is allowed to have sex outside marriage, safe or otherwise, least of all children.

To cost the Government of Zimbabwe for insisting on abstinence is to challenge who we are.

When we say we like this and we like that, we don’t like this, we don’t like that, it is pertinent to us, and no one else so: ‘Blair keep your England and I will keep my Zimbabwe’.

Who will hold their hand when they sink into depression as a result of unbridled sex which their tender gentle souls cannot bear?

Who will be able to stop them when they want to commit suicide because they cannot bear what their life has become?

Why do you gloss over the psycho-social effects of unbridled sex by minors?

Do their rights to be children and to grow and bloom undisturbed matter at all?

This country was liberated nenzira dzamasoja, it cannot be built without nzira dzamasoja.

Tisaite choupombwe muhondo yeChimurenga, it follows, tisaite choupombwe munyika inoera.

Our detractors would make it seem like we are amoral and ahistorical.

They want to make it seem that it does not matter what principles were critical in the liberation of the country, which laid the foundation of the nation.

They would pretend that this history of our liberation has no bearing on the way the nation defines itself today and they ignore that morality was of paramount importance in the liberation of the country and remains so today.

Who loses when children are taught abstinence consistently and are protected from hedonistic voices which claim that our children are already tittering at the edge of a precipice, we must, therefore, push them over the edge.

Who benefits when each child sleeps with the next child or adult without a care because the threat of pregnancy or disease is removed?

When such becomes the character of a nation, the result is that the spirit force of the nation gets dissipated.

It becomes weak and ineffective.

A nation mired in immoral debauchery has no principles, no backbone; more so when it surrenders its children to promiscuity.

When children have fooled around with dozens of partners for years, what kind of marriage partners will they become and what kind of marriages will they build?

The soul of the nation shudders at such a horrific prospect.

By the time such children reach adulthood, none of them will have a correct sense of who they are, and what is right in life.

They will not be able to build normal families and we will not have normal communities and certainly not a normal nation.

Thousands of children died during the liberation struggle; children who had left this country to fight to free their country.

They were massacred at Nyadzonia, Chimoio, Mkushi, Freedom Camp and other places.

They died for the freedom of this country and surely, they did not die so that such a sordid fate as suggested by the hedonists should be the lot of the children in a free Zimbabwe.

They did not die so that our children should be condemned to promiscuity.

Parents, traditional leaders and spiritual leaders of any credibility would all agree that the Government of Zimbabwe is on track when it insists on abstinence.

It is fulfilling its duty and mandate.

As a Government of a sacred land, it has to defend the soul of the nation.