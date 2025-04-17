Make the most of the pumpkin season!

By Simon Ngena

ZIMBABWE is blessed with diverse natural and nutritious foods.

From grains to vegetables and fruits, the natural foods are not only wholesome but also form a crucial part of healthy living. One of these is the humble pumpkin, manhanga in Shona and ikhobela in isiNdebele.

Pumpkins are a versatile and nutritious food. They are rich vitamins A and C, which are vital for eye health and immune function. They also contain antioxidants, which help combat free radicals in the body, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The seeds, often roasted and eaten as a snack, are

a good source of healthy fats, protein and magnesium.

This makes manhanga an all-purpose food, providing numerous health beneﬁts from the leaves, fruit and

seeds. The leaves of the pumpkin plant, popularly known as muboora, serve as a delicious accompaniment for sadza. They are an excellent source of vitamins A, C and K, all of which are important in maintaining good vision, a strong immune system and proper

blood clotting.

Muboora also contains calcium and iron, essential for bone health and

preventing anaemia,. Moreover, the high ﬁbre content aids in digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it an ideal food for those managing Type 2 diabetes.

This week we look at just two of the traditional recipes in which pumpkins can be put to good use — nhopi and

muboora.

