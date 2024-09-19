THE inaugural Munhumutapa Day commemorations in Masvingo, on Sunday 15 September 2024, are yet another testimony that the country’s enduring history is key in transforming the country’s economic development trajectory.

The Munhumutapa Empire has a solid footprint in African history and has been key in paving the way for Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic prosperity as well as celebrating being Zimbabwean.

As visibly euphoric Zimbabweans triumphantly trooped back to their respective homes from the historic commemorations, there was no escaping the compelling fact that the transformation of the country through the ongoing massive infrastructure development is testimony that the sacrifices of the country’s heroes were not in vain.

Their stories of the horror during the country’s epic war of liberation have been told extensively, and with some excruciating descriptions of that painful war that left visible as well as invisible traumatic scars.

But in very few instances has that story touched on or incorporated the term ‘development’ with regards to the future.

Ours has been a painful struggle to free the country from the sharp claws of colonialism, a blood-chilling story to reclaim our land as well as maintain ownership and control that land and the means of production.

“Our heritage is an important instrument for defending our independence and sovereignty as well as advancing our national interests,” said President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the commemorations

“The deliberate choice of the venue is commendable.

“It allows us to relive our past and reconnect with our values, culture and identity as Zimbabweans.”

Zimbabwe has been basking in the glory of its tenacity with the successful hosting of the Heroes and Defence Forces Day as well as the historic 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit last month, proving that the country is a major player in regional political and economic affairs.

“Their extraordinary courage and the risks they took so that we are independent will always be remembered. For, it was they who helped shape our country,” said President Mnangagwa in his speech at the 44th Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre.

“Even in the midst of neo-colonial machinations and illegal sanctions imposed on us, let us honour our heroes with a promise that their sacrifices will serve as our light and inspiration.”

Those sacrifices have, indeed, brought light and inspiration to the country through the remarkable transformation that Harare has witnessed since November 2017.

And Zimbabweans have since dutifully embraced that transformation.

The development, and the unique celebrations on Monday and Tuesday were to confirm that the success of any country hinges on its people’s ability to fend off any attempts aimed at subduing their will.

There, too, were the many things; issues that have, in the past, been used by the enemy to systematically divide the people.

The huge numbers that converged on various venues of the celebrations across the country duly nudged the now tired narrative of a divided Zimbabwe; and that it is on the brink of collapse.

These are people who have seen the transformation of their country unravelling before their very own eyes.

They have endured the agonies of an enemy who cannot seem to give up and let them enjoy the benefits of their hard-won independence.

And their gracing of the commemorations, using infrastructure that has been constructed and developed through local resources, might have instilled a sense of pride into them.

The vibrant manner in which they sang and danced to songs of our past, songs of the present and songs of a future that is now within their reach, told a narrative of promise.

The preceding week had been, as has become the norm in the country, replete with official commissioning of various infrastructures.

But in between that was a moment of introspection over the darkest moments of our past, the Nyadzonia genocide.

Certain quarters may want to call it a ‘massacre’, but this was a genocide.

On the morning of August 9 1976, working with the defected ZANLA fighter Morrison Nyati, the Rhodesian soldiers brutally murdered 1 028 refugees out of the 5250 who were housed at Nyadzonia Camp.

Code named ‘Operation Eland’, the attack was endorsed by Peter Walls, who was head of the brutal Rhodesian Army.

The brutal murder of civilians was carried out by 72 Selous Scouts under the command of South African Captain Bob Warracker.

They too, the refugees, did not die in vain.

The overawed citizenry had witnessed, with glee, their country embark on an unprecedented path to development.

They had a reason to thank their heroes for paving the way to that development and their Defence Forces for ensuring that peace is maintained in the country.

This is the peace that Western countries, together with their useless local cohorts, have been trying to destabilise ahead of the recent 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.

The plan from the West and their inept acolytes has always revolved on bringing the country under the global spotlight for the wrong reasons each time there is an international summit or gathering.

But that ‘strategy’ has since been overplayed hence the nabbing of those who have been involved in those nefarious activities.

The West and their local allies cry ‘violation of human rights’ while we of a progressive disposition call that protection of our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The nation salutes you all for your unflinching commitment and dedication to safeguarding the territorial integrity of our country,” said President Mnangagwa while addressing the nation at the occasion of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day at the historic, iconic Rufaro Stadium last month.

“We treasure the vigilance and manner in which our Defence Forces continue to diligently and professionally execute their mandate and duties.”

Let no-one destabilise our peace and development.

