Opposition in disarray

THE major takeaway from embattled CCC ‘leader’ Nelson Chamisa’s ‘address-to-the-nation’ in a video recording last week, where he expressed his ‘displeasure’ with his own MPs for embracing loans from Government, was his unwitting confirmation that his stuttering party is teetering on the brink of collapse as has been extensively reported by this publication.

It was supposed to be a seismic address, a speech that was initially designed to hoist him as the astute leader he purports to be, a paragon of virtue, and a viable alternative when it comes to leadership.

But as has become the norm each time he comes face-to-face with the camera and microphone, real issues confronting the nation, including members of his party and wrought by his active participation in the annihilation of the country’s economy could not find space in his ramblings.

The whole address was yet another futile attempt to mask the growing fissures in his party.

The address showed his disastrous leadership style which, as sources within his party say, is replete with dictatorial tendencies and lack of direction.

The loans, Chamisa bizarrely claimed, were meant to prevent a ‘bhora musango’ scenario within the ruling ZANU PF party where its members vote for parliamentary and local government candidates from the party while choosing a candidate for the Presidential post elsewhere.

“But it’s not so much about the CCC, it’s much about Mr Mnangagwa, trying to avert a ‘bhora musango’ within ZANU PF because he feels the MPs are going to vote for themselves and not campaign for him but campaign for Mukomana (pompously referring to himself),” he said.

“So, to try and oil the palms of the MPs, they couldn’t do it only for ZANU PF (MPs) from what I have investigated and I got a report this afternoon, they also had to do it for CCC.”

He went on, foolishly skirting around the real issues:

“CCC MPs were not supposed to drink from this poisoned chalice. They have joined the pioneer column, they have joined the gravy train and they have crossed the line,” he said, claiming they would be punished by the electorate.

“I’ve told them that if you don’t act accordingly, you know what it means. The citizens are waiting for you and they are going to punish you heavily.”

But sources within his party said the legislators openly told him that he could not preach morals to them when he was vociferous about accruing Government benefits during the inclusive Government era where he was one of the Ministers from the opposition.

“I don’t agree with it, I don’t encourage it, I don’t support it, I don’t believe that people must be talking about their welfare when the nation is struggling the way we are struggling…,” he claimed.

This is where we differ bitterly with him and his sloppy politics.

Most local authorities are under his party and they have failed to transform cities into modern habitats they have promised the electorate since the turn of the millennium.

Instead, the ‘smart’ politics and strategy that his party makes deafening noises about has manifested itself in dirty streets, dirty water for ratepayers and dirty fights in their quest to wrestle power from the ruling ZANU PF.

Said Chamisa: “In fact, to call it a loan, is to be very nice. This is a bribe disguised as a loan, a donkey is a donkey, even if it looks like a horse. No. Let’s call spade a spade. You can’t call a lion a cat. It is a lion. If it’s a cat, it’s a cat. Don’t try to confuse the terms. Yes, I have engaged MPs.”

Of course the issue of the illegal economic sanctions whose devastating effects have affected everyone in the country, including his MPs, sanctions which he naively endorses, hoping they will spur him to power was duly ignored.

This publication has time and again revealed how opposition’s Western handlers put their lackeys under strict instructions to deny the existence and impact of their illegal economic sanctions, even when reality hits home as is the case now.

And if ever there was a sign that the sanctions have taken their toll on the livelihoods of the majority, the welfare and justifiable needs of the legislators should have opened his eyes to the pervading realities of our time.

The economy is suffering because of Chamisa and his handlers’ imposed sanctions on the country.

The majority are suffering because of those sanctions.

The legislators, including those from his party, are not having the best of times because of Chamisa and his handlers’ sanctions.

And when chickens come home to roost as they are duly doing now where legislators from his party and others are embracing the timely loans, Chamisa should not shout his voice hoarse while standing on a wobbly moral high ground.

His sanctions are the cause of the untenable position he finds himself in.

But typical of his dull reasoning, and lost to him was the crucial yet revealing question: If his own people can openly aid the cause of his opponents, then who will endorse him?

We will carry the burden of unpacking his illusions and highlighting the hard-to-ignore fissures in his party.

Since breaking away from the MDC-A early this year and failing to convince the public that his is a new party as he claims, Chamisa has exhibited a chronic lack of sound leadership as confirmed by numerous disgruntled members of his party in the intervening period.

The failure to establish proper structures, his curious reliance on Fadzayi Mahere, and lack of proper policy to steer the nation, in the highly unlikely event that he takes over the reins, have resulted in serious divisions that are now playing out in the public.

And this is the same public that will judge him accordingly in the ballot.

We leave it there for now as the dirty linen steadily unfurls into the public domain.