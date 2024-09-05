Outrage over under-age drinking

By Kundai Marunya

THERE is growing public concern over increasing cases of under-age drinking in the country, with the most recent incident involving 13 minors who were apprehended at a birthday party by the police in Gokwe.

The incident which occurred in Musauki Village, under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South, saw the police apprehending a group of underage six boys and seven girls who had put together a bucketful of diluted ‘hot stuff’.

By the time the police arrived on the scene, acting on a tip-off, some of the minors were already drunk.

Midlands Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to a local newspaper, The Mirror.

The teenagers were taken to a police station in Gokwe where they were warned and cautioned in the presence of their parents.

The parents who refused to cooperate with police were fined.

“Police in Gokwe (apprehended) 13 teenagers on suspicion that the gathering would lead to serious abuse of drugs and substances. A tip-off was received on the gathering,” said Inspector Mahoko.

“They were drinking a diluted brandy in a 20-litre bucket. The event was a belated birthday party for their friend who is 17 years old.”

Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in Zimbabwe (SAAPA ZW) has indicated that the Gokwe incident is probably just the tip of the iceberg.

“The recent incident in Gokwe, where police intervened in a gathering of underage teenagers consuming alcohol at a birthday party, is not just a disturbing episode — it is a symptom of a larger, more insidious issue infecting our society,” said SAAPA ZW coordinator Tungamirai Zimonte.

“The prevalence of underage drinking is an omen of a dysfunctional future where the health, potential, and very essence of our youth are sacrificed at the altar of alcohol.

“This is not an isolated incident but part of a growing and sinister trend that threatens to tear the social fabric of our communities.”

In the past, several incidents were brought to light, some of them involving students being filmed drunk in their school uniforms.

On one occasion, the police broke a drinking party where minors also engaged in unprotected group sex.

Social media has been instrumental in bringing to book minors who engage in alcohol consumption.

This has led to police intervention, which often includes cautioning minors in the presence of their guardians in the hope they will get the help and disciplinary measures necessary.

“The unchecked rise of underage drinking endangers the future of our children, with consequences far more severe than many are willing to acknowledge,” said Zimonte.

“It accelerates the decay of young minds, impairing brain development and luring them into a vortex of risky behaviour and potential lifelong dependency.

“This is a silent epidemic that, if not stopped, will poison our future.”

According to a 2022 study conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, nearly one in four teenagers, aged 15 to 19, reported engaging in binge drinking within the past month.

This represented a significant increase from the 2019 figures, which showed a 19 percent rate of underage alcohol consumption.

Recent statistics by the Southern Africa Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA ZW) indicate that Zimbabwe has some of the highest rates of binge drinking among 15-19-year-olds in Africa.

The statistics suggest that 70,7 percent of males and 55,5 percent of females are engaging in heavy episodic drinking.

Further analysis revealed that youths who partake in underage drinking are up to 50 percent more likely to struggle with mental health challenges, such as anxiety and depression.

In a paper titled, “The ‘Why’ to underage drinking”, published on Delta Beverages’ official website, depression was largely attributed to young people’s drinking habits.

“Teens are already going through a cocktail of emotions but instability at home can serve as a catalyst to their downward spiral and they may turn to alcohol abuse as a coping mechanism for whatever problems are going on at home”, reads the paper.

“The lack of a stable support structure or security of a parents’ presence can take a toll on a teen who will feel the pressure of dealing with grown-up problems that they are not qualified to tackle.”

The paper further indicates that peer pressure is one of the leading causes of underage drinking.

Delta Beverages is the leading alcohol brewery in Zimbabwe.

The company often encourages responsible consumption of their alcoholic beverages, something that seems to be falling on deaf ears where young people are concerned.

“Peer approval is a big thing for teens, which is where the trap lies for them,” bemoans Delta Beverages in the paper.

“Teens have hectic social lives and many of their activities are around their friends. This is because a majority of their time is spent in school with their peers and hence they will feel the pressure to ‘fit in’ with what is approved to be ‘cool’. (But) some of the qualities that get approved as cool are rebellious, including drinking and other substance abuse”.

Psychologist Tashinga Matsika, however, emphasised the need for parents and guardians to be good role models for their children.

“The best way to keep your teens from drinking is to not do so in their presence,” he said.

“Keeping your drinking activities away from home makes drinking a novelty to your teens, whereas regular drinking in the presence of your children will not only normalise drinking to them but you will likely have alcohol around the house which your children will have easy access to.”

Though retail outlets are prohibited from selling alcohol to minors, the rise of unlicensed traders, especially of illicit brews, has contributed to minors’ easy access to alcoholic beverages.

In one instance, a trader in Mbare was apprehended after a video of drunken minors in the area went viral on social media.

However, in most cases, perpetrators are not arrested; the few who get apprehended escape with fines, while others bribe law enforcement officials to escape the wrath of the law.

“The time for leniency has passed,” says Zimonte.

“Authorities must ruthlessly enforce existing laws that prohibit the sale of alcohol to minors.

“Retailers who disregard these laws are complicit in this societal decay and must face severe and punitive consequences. We advocate for zero tolerance — no exceptions, no excuses.”

Zimonte also advocated aggressive education on alcohol harm.

“Our communities must rise as the first bastion against this looming disaster. Vigilance is not a choice, but a necessity,” he was quick to add.

“Every individual must be empowered and encouraged to report instances of underage drinking and illegal alcohol sales. The survival of our youth depends on our collective responsibility.

“We need aggressive and pervasive educational campaigns that confront parents and teenagers with the harsh realities of underage drinking.

“These campaigns must not merely inform but shock and awaken the masses to the dangers lurking within every bottle.”

