Prevention is better than cure…high cost of dialysis costing lives

By Kundai Marunya

THE high cost of kidney treatment, inaccessibility

of dialysis machines, especially

outside the major cities, and an apparent

rise in chronic kidney disease has led

to growing calls for healthy lifestyles as

the world commemorates International

Kidney Day today (Friday, March 14).

Kidney disease is one of the most

expensive medical conditions to treat,

placing a signifi cant fi nancial burden

on patients, families and the healthcare

system.

In Zimbabwe, where access to aff ordable

healthcare remains a challenge, the

cost of managing kidney disease is particularly

daunting.

With dialysis sessions in public hospitals

costing between US$100 and

US$150 per session and patients often

requiring at least three sessions per

week, depending on the severity of their

condition, the fi nancial strain can be

overwhelming.

This translates to an estimated monthly

cost of US$1 200 to US$1 800, far

beyond the reach of most families in

Zimbabwe.

This reality underscores the urgent

need for prevention, early detection and

innovative solutions to alleviate the burden

of kidney disease.

“Kidney disease is a signifi cant health

concern not only in Zimbabwe, due to

limited access to early diagnosis and

treatment, which could help manage the

disease in its initial stages,” said CIMAS

Health Group chief executive offi cer Vuli

Ndlovu, in a speech read on his behalf by

MEDCO general manager Yvonne Sibanda

during a media tour of the Harare

Hemodialysis Centre.

“Additionally, Zimbabwe records approximately

1 000 cases of kidney failure

each year. However, only about 700

patients are considered to have access to

dialysis treatment, leaving many without

the care they desperately need.

“The availability of dialysis services is

mainly concentrated in urban areas like

Harare, making it diffi cult for patients

in rural regions to receive timely treatment.”

Kidney failure, also known as endstage

renal disease (ESRD), occurs when

the kidneys lose their ability to function

eff ectively.

The kidneys are vital organs responsible

for fi ltering waste products and

excess fl uids from the blood, regulating

blood pressure and maintaining electrolyte

balance.

When they fail, harmful toxins and

fl uids build up in the body, leading to

life-threatening complications.

Kidney failure can result from chronic

conditions such as diabetes and high

blood pressure, as well as acute injuries

or infections.

Dialysis is a life-saving treatment for

kidney failure. It is a medical procedure

that artifi cially removes waste products

and excess fl uids from the blood when

the kidneys can no longer perform this

function.

There are two main types of dialysis:

hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Hemodialysis, the most common form,

involves circulating the patient’s blood

through a machine that fi lters out toxins

and returns clean blood to the body.

Patients typically require three hemodialysis

sessions per week, each lasting

about four hours, to manage their condition

eff ectively.

For many Zimbabweans, the cost of

dialysis is prohibitive.

The cost is even higher in private institutions

that, due to adequate funding,

have more effi cient modern equipment.

For those without medical aid or insurance,

the fi nancial burden can be

catastrophic, often forcing families to

sell assets or borrow money to cover

treatment costs.

The situation is even more dire for

patients in rural areas, where access to

dialysis facilities is limited.

Most dialysis services are concentrated

in urban centres like Harare, requiring

rural patients to travel long distances

for treatment, further increasing their

expenses.

This disparity highlights the urgent

need for expanded access to aff ordable

dialysis services across the country.

Amid these challenges, the private sector,

particularly CIMAS Health Group,

has played a pivotal role in providing

relief for kidney patients and easing the

burden on public healthcare facilities.

CIMAS boasts 18 state-of-the-art

haemodialysis machines at its clinic in

Harare, making it one of the largest and

most advanced dialysis centres in the

country.

“Our success rate stands at 91 percent,”

said Sister Mystica Ruzengwe,

the Harare Haemodialysis Centre clinic

manager.

“There are two key factors at play

here: the eff ectiveness of the dialysis

dosage and the willingness of the patient

to comply with medical prescriptions.

Other critical aspects include maintaining

a proper renal diet, appropriate food

intake and addressing the underlying

disease that led to kidney failure in the

fi rst place.”

Established in 1999 as a joint venture

with Baxter International Gambro Lundia

AB of Sweden, the CIMAS Harare

Haemodialysis Centre has been instrumental

in providing high-quality renal

replacement therapy to both chronic and

acute kidney failure patients.

The centre operates a 24-hour on-call

service for emergencies and off ers mobile

haemodialysis services for patients

admitted to intensive care units.

It also provides specialised renal treatment

for patients over 60, ensuring that

vulnerable populations receive the care

they need.

With its advanced Baxter AK98 dialysis

machines, the centre has signifi cantly

reduced the strain on public hospitals

like Parirenyatwa Hospital, where the

majority of renal patients receive care.

One of the standout features of the

CIMAS Haemodialysis Centre is its

self-suffi ciency in power and water resources.

A 65Kv solar system, backed by 85Kv

generators and a three-phase ZESA power

supply, ensure uninterrupted operations,

even during Zimbabwe’s frequent

electricity outages.

Additionally, the centre has its own

water purifi cation plant, including a

Gambro WRO 103H centralised dialysis

water treatment system and 50 000-litre

reservoir tanks, guaranteeing a steady

supply of purifi ed water for dialysis procedures.

This innovative infrastructure underscores

CIMAS Health Group’s commitment

to providing reliable, high-quality

care to kidney patients.

While the private sector has made signifi

cant strides in providing treatment,

prevention remains the most eff ective

and cost-effi cient strategy of combating

kidney disease.

Dr Travolta Mashayamano emphasised

the importance of early detection

and lifestyle changes in preventing kidney

disease.

“Kidney diseases often show no symptoms

until it’s too late. By the time you

notice swollen feet or experience shortness

of breath, your kidneys may have

already signifi cantly deteriorated,” he

warned.

Regular screenings, especially for individuals

with risk factors, such as diabetes,

high blood pressure or a family history

of kidney problems, are crucial for

early detection and timely intervention.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is also key

to reducing the risk of kidney disease.

Regular exercise, a balanced diet low

in salt and very low in processed foods

as well as routine blood pressure monitoring

can signifi cantly lower the risk of

kidney damage.

Dr Mashayamano also raises concerns

about the use of unregulated supplements,

such as herbal products, which

may contribute to kidney damage.

“We don’t have precise statistics on

how many people use these supplements,

but we know it’s a common practice.

These substances can pose a risk to

kidney health,” he said, calling for greater

regulation and public awareness.

As Zimbabwe commemorates International

Kidney Day, the message is clear:

Prevention is better than cure.

The high cost of treating kidney disease,

coupled with the limited availability

of dialysis services, makes it

imperative for individuals to prioritise

their kidney health through regular

screenings, early detection and lifestyle

changes.

CIMAS Health Group’s eff orts in providing

accessible, high-quality dialysis

services are commendable, but more

needs to be done to expand access to

aff ordable treatment across the country.

By raising awareness, promoting early

intervention, and investing in sustainable

healthcare solutions, Zimbabwe

can work towards a future where kidney

disease is no longer a fi nancial and emotional

burden for its citizens.

The fi ght against kidney disease begins

with knowledge and action.

