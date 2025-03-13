Prevention is better than cure…high cost of dialysis costing lives

By Kundai Marunya
THE high cost of kidney treatment, inaccessibility
of dialysis machines, especially
outside the major cities, and an apparent
rise in chronic kidney disease has led
to growing calls for healthy lifestyles as
the world commemorates International
Kidney Day today (Friday, March 14).
Kidney disease is one of the most
expensive medical conditions to treat,
placing a signifi cant fi nancial burden
on patients, families and the healthcare
system.
In Zimbabwe, where access to aff ordable
healthcare remains a challenge, the
cost of managing kidney disease is particularly
daunting.
With dialysis sessions in public hospitals
costing between US$100 and
US$150 per session and patients often
requiring at least three sessions per
week, depending on the severity of their
condition, the fi nancial strain can be
overwhelming.
This translates to an estimated monthly
cost of US$1 200 to US$1 800, far
beyond the reach of most families in
Zimbabwe.
This reality underscores the urgent
need for prevention, early detection and
innovative solutions to alleviate the burden
of kidney disease.
“Kidney disease is a signifi cant health
concern not only in Zimbabwe, due to
limited access to early diagnosis and
treatment, which could help manage the
disease in its initial stages,” said CIMAS
Health Group chief executive offi cer Vuli
Ndlovu, in a speech read on his behalf by
MEDCO general manager Yvonne Sibanda
during a media tour of the Harare
Hemodialysis Centre.
“Additionally, Zimbabwe records approximately
1 000 cases of kidney failure
each year. However, only about 700
patients are considered to have access to
dialysis treatment, leaving many without
the care they desperately need.
“The availability of dialysis services is
mainly concentrated in urban areas like
Harare, making it diffi cult for patients
in rural regions to receive timely treatment.”
Kidney failure, also known as endstage
renal disease (ESRD), occurs when
the kidneys lose their ability to function
eff ectively.
The kidneys are vital organs responsible
for fi ltering waste products and
excess fl uids from the blood, regulating
blood pressure and maintaining electrolyte
balance.
When they fail, harmful toxins and
fl uids build up in the body, leading to
life-threatening complications.
Kidney failure can result from chronic
conditions such as diabetes and high
blood pressure, as well as acute injuries
or infections.
Dialysis is a life-saving treatment for
kidney failure. It is a medical procedure
that artifi cially removes waste products
and excess fl uids from the blood when
the kidneys can no longer perform this
function.
There are two main types of dialysis:
hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.
Hemodialysis, the most common form,
involves circulating the patient’s blood
through a machine that fi lters out toxins
and returns clean blood to the body.
Patients typically require three hemodialysis
sessions per week, each lasting
about four hours, to manage their condition
eff ectively.
For many Zimbabweans, the cost of
dialysis is prohibitive.
The cost is even higher in private institutions
that, due to adequate funding,
have more effi cient modern equipment.
For those without medical aid or insurance,
the fi nancial burden can be
catastrophic, often forcing families to
sell assets or borrow money to cover
treatment costs.
The situation is even more dire for
patients in rural areas, where access to
dialysis facilities is limited.
Most dialysis services are concentrated
in urban centres like Harare, requiring
rural patients to travel long distances
for treatment, further increasing their
expenses.
This disparity highlights the urgent
need for expanded access to aff ordable
dialysis services across the country.
Amid these challenges, the private sector,
particularly CIMAS Health Group,
has played a pivotal role in providing
relief for kidney patients and easing the
burden on public healthcare facilities.
CIMAS boasts 18 state-of-the-art
haemodialysis machines at its clinic in
Harare, making it one of the largest and
most advanced dialysis centres in the
country.
“Our success rate stands at 91 percent,”
said Sister Mystica Ruzengwe,
the Harare Haemodialysis Centre clinic
manager.
“There are two key factors at play
here: the eff ectiveness of the dialysis
dosage and the willingness of the patient
to comply with medical prescriptions.
Other critical aspects include maintaining
a proper renal diet, appropriate food
intake and addressing the underlying
disease that led to kidney failure in the
fi rst place.”
Established in 1999 as a joint venture
with Baxter International Gambro Lundia
AB of Sweden, the CIMAS Harare
Haemodialysis Centre has been instrumental
in providing high-quality renal
replacement therapy to both chronic and
acute kidney failure patients.
The centre operates a 24-hour on-call
service for emergencies and off ers mobile
haemodialysis services for patients
admitted to intensive care units.
It also provides specialised renal treatment
for patients over 60, ensuring that
vulnerable populations receive the care
they need.
With its advanced Baxter AK98 dialysis
machines, the centre has signifi cantly
reduced the strain on public hospitals
like Parirenyatwa Hospital, where the
majority of renal patients receive care.
One of the standout features of the
CIMAS Haemodialysis Centre is its
self-suffi ciency in power and water resources.
A 65Kv solar system, backed by 85Kv
generators and a three-phase ZESA power
supply, ensure uninterrupted operations,
even during Zimbabwe’s frequent
electricity outages.
Additionally, the centre has its own
water purifi cation plant, including a
Gambro WRO 103H centralised dialysis
water treatment system and 50 000-litre
reservoir tanks, guaranteeing a steady
supply of purifi ed water for dialysis procedures.
This innovative infrastructure underscores
CIMAS Health Group’s commitment
to providing reliable, high-quality
care to kidney patients.
While the private sector has made signifi
cant strides in providing treatment,
prevention remains the most eff ective
and cost-effi cient strategy of combating
kidney disease.
Dr Travolta Mashayamano emphasised
the importance of early detection
and lifestyle changes in preventing kidney
disease.
“Kidney diseases often show no symptoms
until it’s too late. By the time you
notice swollen feet or experience shortness
of breath, your kidneys may have
already signifi cantly deteriorated,” he
warned.
Regular screenings, especially for individuals
with risk factors, such as diabetes,
high blood pressure or a family history
of kidney problems, are crucial for
early detection and timely intervention.
Adopting a healthy lifestyle is also key
to reducing the risk of kidney disease.
Regular exercise, a balanced diet low
in salt and very low in processed foods
as well as routine blood pressure monitoring
can signifi cantly lower the risk of
kidney damage.
Dr Mashayamano also raises concerns
about the use of unregulated supplements,
such as herbal products, which
may contribute to kidney damage.
“We don’t have precise statistics on
how many people use these supplements,
but we know it’s a common practice.
These substances can pose a risk to
kidney health,” he said, calling for greater
regulation and public awareness.
As Zimbabwe commemorates International
Kidney Day, the message is clear:
Prevention is better than cure.
The high cost of treating kidney disease,
coupled with the limited availability
of dialysis services, makes it
imperative for individuals to prioritise
their kidney health through regular
screenings, early detection and lifestyle
changes.
CIMAS Health Group’s eff orts in providing
accessible, high-quality dialysis
services are commendable, but more
needs to be done to expand access to
aff ordable treatment across the country.
By raising awareness, promoting early
intervention, and investing in sustainable
healthcare solutions, Zimbabwe
can work towards a future where kidney
disease is no longer a fi nancial and emotional
burden for its citizens.
The fi ght against kidney disease begins
with knowledge and action.