Prostitution: Is it work? If it is, should it be legalised?

By Fidelis Manyange

PROSTITUTION or sex work, often referred to as the world’s oldest profession, is defined by the ‘Collins Dictionary’ as “indiscriminate sexual intercourse by a woman for money”.

The same dictionary goes on to say: “Society overwhelmingly accuse women in prostitution.”

However, have arisen resulting in women, men and women groups, particularly those also calling for the emancipation of women, arguing that prostitution could not have existed without the active participation of men. They say men, women and society in general are all to blame for the continued existence of arguably the world’s oldest profession.

This type of work, which involves engaging in sexual activity in exchange for money, has reached alarming levels in Zimbabwe’s urban areas. The women who are quick to make noise when women are abused are silent when it comes to finding solutions to rid society of this vice.

In Harare, we have areas like the Avenues, that are now synonymous with the ladies of the night who have become a menace even during the day as they publicly solicit for potential clients.

Some countries, like Greece, Costa Rica, Thailand, Finland and Germany, have gone as far as providing commercial sex workers with pensions, healthcare and insurance as they bring an annual revenue running into billions of US dollars. In these countries, there are an estimated 400 000 prostitutes whose clientele stands at around 1,2 million per year.

As in some countries, like those mentioned above, prostitution is treated as formal employment. In Zimbabwe soliciting for the purpose of such acts is prohibited by the law.

A snap survey by The Patriot revealed that most of the thigh vendors are doing it to eke out a living in the absence of formal employment.

Sex workers are living dangerously as they are often abducted and left for dead by some clients. One lady of the night, Kim (not her real name), a regular patron at a watering hole in Braeside was quite aggressive when approached for a comment on life on the twilight zone: “If you don’t know why we are here for, then I would rather terminate the conversation.

“I don’t like what I am doing, but the economic hardships out there out there are driving us to sell our bodies, often for a pittance.”

I have known Kim for almost a decade and each time I go out with the boys I inevitably bump into her.

On this particular day, she was sipping a drink that resembled brandy. Walking towards her, the flicker in her eyes told me she saw me as a potential client. Her mood immediately became hostile when I told her I was working on an article for my newspaper and wanted to know if she was willing to help…

“Help you with what?’’ she blurted out, adjusting her miniskirt on crossed legs, on realising that I was more interested in her work as opposed to her body. By the way, Kim is a woman of stunning beauty it defies logic why she should be sitting in a dinghy bar and not walking the ramp as a supermodel!

I coaxed Kim to tell me her puberty to prostitution story with the help of a drink or two. This is her story: “I grew up in Murehwa with my grandmother till I finished my secondary education. When my father died, my mother remarried and I haven’t seen her for the past 25 years.

“I was impregnated by a local teacher who refused to marry me after which a friend brought me to

Harare with the promise of a job, which did not materialise.

“Since I had passed my ‘O’ Levels, my friend assisted me to enrol for a secretarial course, but employment remained elusive. In the absence of formal employment, I often found myself accompanying my friend’s elder sister to nightclubs which I found to be quite enjoyable and refreshing. It soon developed into a daily routine.

“I learned how to hook up and sleep with different men for money which was just enough to pay my rent, food and care for my daughter and grandmother in Murehwa.”

Business was booming and in no time she had saved enough to buy herself a small car. However, the car was more than a means of getting from A to B; it was designed to boost her burgeoning thigh vending business.

“During the day I park my car in the car park downstairs while sipping my beer and pretending to be a decent, beautiful relaxed executive woman while in reality waiting to be hooked or asked out by well-to-do men who come for shopping. Most of them ask for my number so that they can phone me for a hook-up later,” Kim revealed.

“As I am siting here I am making good money from such clients who send me my fee in advance before I drive to meet them at the agreed venue for our escapades.”

On her WhatsApp profile, she posts her most enticing pictures. She always changes statuses which bear her semi-nude pictures.

Kim, who now owns a boutique in Eastlea, said she won’t leave the oldest profession, not any time soon because it is paying well although she blamed some men for leading women into prostitution. She also blamed her mother for neglecting her . . .

Kim’s story is just the tip of the iceberg. Suffice to say, thigh vendors like Kim would not exist if men also directly contribute to prostitution primarily by creating and sustaining demand through purchasing sexual services. This demand fuels the industry, providing financial incentives for individuals to enter and remain in sex work. Additionally, some men may contribute through indirect means, such as facilitating the supply of sex through pimping or creating an environment where prostitution thrives.

Men and women both contribute to prostitution by owning brothels which provides employment for females to engage in paid sex work.

How can society remove the ladies of the night from the streets?

One of the ladies who operates in the Avenues area said she would stop prostitution at once if only she could get a decent job so she can look after her two school-going children. She blamed society for pointing the accusing finger only at women, conveniently ignoring the fact that prostitution was a reciprocal action which involved both men and women.

She charged that discrimination against women, coupled with male chauvinism, were at the centre of the stereotype.

“As long as society looks at the problem from one angle — that is by putting the blame on women — the practice will never end,” said Bianca Makoni, a social worker based in Glen View.

“Society should understand these women’s plight. Unlike men who get into the practice for pleasure, women do it to earn a leaving,” said Makoni.

An elderly woman who does laundry at a lodge in the Avenues had different thoughts on sex workers.

“They are the scum of society. I hate them,” she said without hiding her disdain.

“They have destroyed many families and lives and are spreading disease. Nungo, nungo, nungo. Havadi kushanda.”

“Morally, prostitution is very wrong but we should agree that it is a problem of society in which both men and women should work together to eradicate,” said a sociology lecturer at a local university.

He further pointed out that within the conventional socio-economic infrastructure, failure to provide adequate job opportunities to young women would lead to most of them resorting to prostitution in order for them to earn a living.

Despite efforts by the law, some organisations advocating sex workers’ rights are mushrooming, like the recently formed All Women Advocacy (AWA), formed after 13 sex workers in Harare were fined US$30 each by the magistrates’ court. They were arrested in May for advertising massages and sex services on social media. According to AWA, the organisation’s membership now boasts 13 000 sex workers.

“Commercial sex work remains illegal in Zimbabwe under provisions of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act,” said human rights lawyer Nyaradzo Maphosa.

“There is street prostitution, brothel prostitution and escort prostitution. If a person publicly solicits another person for the purposes of prostitution, they will be given six months in jail if found guilty, even in public places or on the internet.”

The oldest profession, it seems, is gaining momentum despite efforts being made, but one day the battle will be won.

Increased law enforcement efforts, public awareness campaigns and addressing the root causes that lead individuals into prostitution, such as poverty and lack of opportunity, may win the battle against prostitution.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has sparked renewed debate by calling for the legalisation of prostitution in South Africa.

Speaking at a Women’s Day rally in Mpumalanga on August 9, 2025, Malema argued that sex work should be recognised as legitimate work, with sex workers granted legal protections and workers’ rights.

Malema emphasised the need for sex workers to access law enforcement support without fear of stigma or dismissal. “No one should be ‘raped’ in the name of being a prostitute, and when she goes to open a case, they can’t because they say she’s a prostitute,” he stated, highlighting the vulnerability of sex workers under current laws.

He urged the ANC government to prioritise their safety and dignity, ensuring they can report abuses like rape or violence without prejudice.

The call comes amid ongoing discussions about the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill, approved for public comment in 2022 but stalled since.

Malema’s stance has divided opinions, with supporters praising his advocacy for marginalised workers, while critics argue it could lead to increased exploitation.