LAST week the media was awash with the reported agreements between Ukraine and the US under which Ukrainian mineral resources are leveraged to repay the massive influx of American weaponry. This ongoing conflict in Ukraine has now laid bare a painful truth: in the murky world of geopolitics, sovereignty is a precious commodity, and those who sacrifice it often pay a devastating price.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, once hailed as the ‘saviour’ of Ukrainian, now stands accused of a Faustian bargain, one that has allegedly traded his nation’s long-term interests for short-term military aid and the ephemeral promise of Western acceptance.

The narrative spun by Western media paints Zelenskyy as a valiant defender of democracy. However, taking a closer examination reveals a leader who has in essence, mortgaged his nation’s future to secure military aid for a never winning war. This raises profound questions about the true beneficiaries of this protracted conflict.

The pursuit of NATO membership, a goal that has fuelled much of this conflict, appears increasingly illusory. The reality is that Ukraine has become a pawn in a larger geopolitical game, a buffer state sacrificed at the altar of Western ambitions. The destruction wrought upon Ukrainian cities, the displacement of millions, and the loss of countless lives stand as a testament to the devastating consequences of this misplaced trust.

In exchange for military aid to fuel Ukraine’s war against Russia, Zelenskyy has handed over the country’s rich mineral resources to the United States, effectively sacrificing Ukraine’s independence and autonomy. This egregious betrayal is a stark reminder that puppetry has no legs, and those who betray their nations for personal ambitions will ultimately fall victim to the whims of their masters.

This arrangement is not a partnership between equals. It is a calculated act of economic exploitation, where the United States, under the guise of support, secures long-term access to Ukraine’s valuable resources. The profits generated from these minerals, rightfully belonging to the Ukrainian people, are now being channelled to pay for a war that has decimated their homeland. This is not aid; it is a predatory loan secured against the very soul of the nation.

Zelenskyy’s willingness to compromise Ukraine’s sovereignty is an example of the dangers of blind ambition. His desire to join NATO has led him to sacrifice the very essence of Ukrainian identity, reducing his country to a mere vassal state of the United States. The consequences of this decision are dire: Ukraine’s economy is in shambles, its people are suffering, and its future is uncertain. The once-proud nation has been reduced to a mere puppet of the West, with Zelenskyy serving as the chief puppet.

The United States, once again reveals its true colour, its no paragon of democracy and freedom, but a a neo-colonialist power. Its interests are not in promoting democracy or human rights, but in exploiting the resources of weaker nations to further its own agenda. The case of Ukraine shows, what has always been said, the US is not a reliable partner, but a master that will discard its pawns once they have served their purpose.

Zelenskyy is not the first, nor will he be the last, to fall prey to the allure of American ‘power’. History is replete with examples of puppet leaders who were initially supported by the United States, only to be discarded like trash when they were no longer useful. Manuel Noriega, the Panamanian dictator, is a prime example. Initially supported by the US for its intelligence gathering on Central America, Noriega was later invaded and captured by American forces in 1989, after his involvement in ‘drug trafficking’ and ‘autocratic’ rule.

Similarly, Augusto Pinochet’s regime in Chile was supported by the United States during the Cold War era, but was later abandoned because he violated ‘human rights’ in his country. These examples serve as a warning to all puppets across the world, including those in African countries that their utility is fleeting and their downfall is inevitable.

The lesson is clear: True sovereignty and lasting stability can only be built on a foundation of genuine national self-determination, not on the shifting sands of foreign patronage. For Ukraine, the path forward requires a sober re-assessment of its alliances and a renewed commitment to building a future free from external domination.

It is time for the Ukrainian people to rise up against this betrayal and reclaim their nation’s sovereignty. The destruction of Ukraine is a direct result of Zelenskyy’s treachery, and it is up to the Ukrainian people to reverse the damage. They must reject the notion that their country is a mere vassal state of the United States and demand a government that serves their interests, not those of foreign powers.

