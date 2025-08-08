Reading the ground in the cradle of nationalism

THE concept of ‘reading the ground’ is a powerful metaphor that entails learning from lived experience and observable realities, especially when official records, history books or formal education have compromised the truth. ‘Reading the ground’ encourages us to look around, listen, feel and interpret the present based on what’s happening in real time, not just through someone else’s version of history. ‘Reading the ground’ is a grassroots methodology of historical recovery. It is a way of reclaiming narratives lost to silence, distortion or neglect. It is an act of resistance, of remembrance, of truth-seeking. But we must begin with a deeper premise — the ground is not neutral. It never has been.

The world is not neutral either. We do not encounter it empty of bias or meaning. We read the ground informed by our experiences, our histories, our wounds and our aspirations. The greatest tragedy is that we have been taught otherwise; that the ground, the world, the past, the present, is neutral. We have been taught this by those who benefit from our disorientation, who seek to exploit our amnesia. They told us the world was impartial while building structures of exclusion, while occupying our land and rewriting our stories. And so we read the ground to resist that erasure. For instance, when one ‘reads the ground’ in one of Harare’s oldest suburbs, Highfield, the cradle of Zimbabwe’s nationalist movement, what is unearthed is not just history, but a quiet heartbreak.

A walk along Nyandoro Drive, through Jabavu Drive and 11th Street, past the houses that once echoed with the determined voices of Herbert Chitepo, Joshua Nkomo and Robert Mugabe, among many others, reveals a sobering truth: These spaces, steeped in struggle and legacy, are being lost to time, memory and collective neglect. We had the opportunity to read the ground with regard to the nationalists’ houses in the old suburb of Highfield, the beating heart of Zimbabwean nationalism.

Here, the physical space becomes a living document of both the past and the present. For people whose histories were deliberately erased or manipulated, ‘reading the ground’ is not merely a concept; it is a form of reclaiming and reconstructing historical memory. When official knowledge fails, reality becomes the textbook. We walked the streets of Highfield, retracing the footsteps of liberation heroes. We visited: l Herbert Chitepo’s 3064 Nyandoro Drive house l Moton Malianga’s 1994 31st Street Egypt house l Stanislaus Marembo’s 3871 4th Street Old Highfield house l Robert Mugabe’s 4475 Old Highfield house

Murape’s 4043 Jabavu Drive, Old Highfield house

Enos Nkala’s 4449 Jabavu Drive, Old Highfield house

Joshua Nkomo’s 4510 11th Street, Old Highfield house

George Nyandoro’s 3864 39th Street, Old Highfield house

Samuel Parirenyatwa’s 3931 Old Highfield house

Nathan Shamuyarira’s 4509 Old Highfield house

Leopold Takawira’s 3851 Jabavu Drive, Old Highfield house.



These addresses reveal more than just postal addresses. They show a tight-knit nationalist community, geographically bound by proximity, purpose and vision. Almost all addresses are centred in Old Highfield, with a few on adjacent roads like Nyandoro Drive and Egypt (31st Street). These streets lie within a radius of 500-1 200 metres, at most a 10-15-minute walk from one to another. Yet, what greets the reader of the ground today is disrepair. Not even a plaque distinguishes the home of Stanislaus Marembo at 3871 4th Street. Mugabe’s former home at 4475 Old Highfield bears no signage though it looks like it is being refurbished. Chitepo’s house on Nyandoro Drive, once inhabited by a brilliant legal mind and revolutionary icon, is indistinguishable. The same fate befell the homes of Malianga, Nkala, Nyandoro, Parirenyatwa and Leopold Takawira. They are lost to time, hidden in plain sight. The distances are telling:

Mugabe (4475 Old Highfield) to Joshua Nkomo (4510 11th Street): approximately 1 500-2 000 metres, a 15 to 20-minute walk

Mugabe (4475) to Nkala (4449 Jabavu Drive): likely 500 metres, a 10-minute walk

Nkomo (4510) on 11th Street to Samuel Parirenyatwa (3931) on Old Highfield Road: about 1 500 metres, roughly a 15-minute walk. This was no accident of urban planning. By living near each other, nationalists could coordinate a lot of activities such as child care, food support and messaging channels, making collective activism more manageable. This proximity allowed spontaneous, frequent interactions, the kind that bred understanding and collaboration. Highfield was an organisational training ground. Old Highfield was where rhetoric was honed, discussions happened, and movements were born. This neighbourhood was a living think-tank for nationalist thought and resistance practice. The proximity enabled rapid crisis response. When arrests, raids or tensions arose, neighbours could mobilise quickly to intervene, alert others and garner community support. This wasn’t simply about proximity; it was about shared struggle and collective protection. Reading the ground tells a story of Highfield being more than a suburb; it was a crucible, a concentrated hot spot where deep personal bonds and political strategy merged. These residences weren’t just houses; they were living nodes in a dynamic network of resistance, intertwined by space and shared purpose. Understanding this geography gives us fresh insight into how nationalist movements took root. It wasn’t only about leaders at podiums; it was about neighbours who strategised over fence-posts, exchanged ideas over meals or met quietly in dimly-lit rooms. It was a politics of presence.

The Zimbabwe Grounds, a historic rally site where the late President Robert Mugabe launched his 1980 campaign, sits just a few blocks from these homes. Another important place in Highfi eld is Cyril Jennings Hall, the famous CJ, which should be a national monument. It should hum with school tours and house exhibitions on political resistance. Instead, it lies forgotten, ringed by overgrown grass, silence and neglect. Not even a bench invites visitors to refl ect. This is not just neglect; it is erasure. Activist infrastructure was readily available. The hall (CJ), homes, and primary schools became natural venues for ideas. Nkomo’s home even hosted an informal phone exchange, a crisis co-ordination centre at a time when secure communication was both dangerous and essential. Highfi eld’s layout, tight-knit, resistant, politically vibrant, served as both a safe haven and a nerve centre. By ‘reading the ground’, we saw how geography itself became a tool of political power and protest. And the ground is not just spatial. It is symbolic, cultural, spiritual. These spaces and places are archives. Once a space or place is known, its story, its history, its value increases. And when we don’t know it, its value diminishes. If we do not know our history, if we do not know Rhodesia, then anyone can tell us anything, and we will believe it. Do you think it was a coincidence that the MDC was launched at Meikles Hotel overlooking Cecil Square (now Africa Unity Square) on September 11, the same day the Pioneer Column raised the Union Jack! There are no coincidences in spatial politics. Infrastructure is not neutral. Architecture is not innocent. You can tell a Chinese, Italian, Spanish, English or Portuguese style by looking at a building. Where is the distinctly African architecture? What does that absence tell us? Salisbury was created to suppress our history by highlighting theirs. The colonial project preserved their past in statues, avenues and architecture, while systematically erasing ours. We must reclaim that ground. We must name it; preserve it; tell its story; archive it with care. Because only then can we equip the majority to read the ground in the same way, and arrive at a shared meaning. Our education system must be part of this reclamation. Our Ordinary Level must give us a common interpretation of issues. It must remove ignorance, not reproduce it. We must learn not only who we are, but where we are and why. We must know what Highfi eld meant, and what it still means. We must walk these streets with understanding, not confusion. The tragedy is not just in the absence of plaques, signs or restoration. It is in the absence of visitors. These sites, homes, halls, grounds, do not receive schoolchildren on history tours. They are not featured in civic education modules. They are not destinations for those who wish to feel the pulse of the nation’s formation. They are forgotten. Worse still, this is not a loss caused by natural disaster or confl ict. It is a loss brought about by apathy, short-term thinking and an alarming disregard for cultural heritage. Other nations build museums, name streets and protect childhood homes of their leaders. Zimbabwe, instead, seems content to let time and weeds erase the footsteps of its founding figures. It is not too late. But the time is vanishing. Zimbabwe needs a comprehensive heritage preservation programme, particularly in places like Highfi eld. The ministries of Home Aff airs; Education; Tourism; and Local Government should work together to designate and restore these addresses. Community museums could be established. Guided walks and educational maps should be produced. Cyril Jennings Hall should be turned into a live heritage centre, housing audio-visual archives, liberation artefacts and oral histories. These changes are neither complicated nor expensive. A modest budget and political will are all that is required. Furthermore, local residents should be empowered to take ownership of this legacy. Street murals, cultural days, and storytelling festivals could bring life back to the history that sleeps beneath the surface of their neighbourhoods. If we do not act, the next generation will walk these streets unaware of the greatness that once fl owed through them. The struggle for independence will be reduced to textbook names, disconnected from place, feeling and sacrifi ce. And that, perhaps, is the greatest tragedy of all. That we could win our freedom, only to forget the soil from which it bloomed. Reading the ground gave us answers. But it also gave us a call to action. Let us revisit our history and preserve it, show it, tell it.

