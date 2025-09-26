Remembering Dr Muzenda: ‘Soul of the Nation’

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

SEPTEMBER 20 was a day to honour and celebrate the legacy of Dr Simon Vengai Muzenda, lovingly known as Cde Mzee, the veteran nationalist, former Vice-President, devoted husband and humble carpenter who rose to become an endearing f i gure of the liberation struggle and, later, a free Zimbabwe. In a statement to remember and celebrate the life of Dr Muzenda, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the late comrade’s unwavering dedication to Zimbabwe’s liberation and development was an inspiration for every Zimbabwean.

“We celebrate his humility, strong moral fi bre and commitment to our people’s well-being…as we commemorate his passing, we refl ect on his signifi cant contributions to our country’s history and as we work towards attaining Vision 2030, we draw motivation from his rich legacy, aiming to build a prosperous, equitable and united Zimbabwe,” said the President in a statement. Born on October 28 1922 in Gutu District, Masvingo Province, Muzenda’s early life refl ected the hardships faced by many Africans under colonial rule.

He began school at Nyamande Primary at the age of 14 and later attended Gokomere Mission before training as a teacher at Domboshava. Even in his youth, he rejected opportunities that would compromise his principles. In 1945, he turned down a government scholarship to become an agricultural demonstrator, refusing to participate in the colonial de-stocking programme that forced Africans to slaughter their own cattle. His pursuit of education took him to South Africa, where he trained in carpentry at Marianhill College.

There, he met other political activists and witnessed resistance to apartheid, experiences that sharpened his political consciousness. By the time he returned home, he was determined to challenge the injustices of white supremacy in Southern Rhodesia. Behind the nationalist stood Maud Matsikidze, a quiet but steadfast woman who shared Muzenda’s journey. Their love story began at Gokomere Mission, where the young Simon charmed the reserved Maud with his humour and persistence. After many years of exchanging letters, the two lovebirds married in 1950 and eventually had eight children. In one of Mai Muzenda’s recollections, she painted a picture of a man as loving in private as he was fearless in public. From their carpentry shop in Mvuma, VaMuzenda crafted elegant furniture while hosting spirited political discussions that often drew the attention of Rhodesian CID operatives. Arrests, harassment and long separations became part of their marriage.

At one point, Mai Muzenda went three agonising months unaware of her husband’s whereabouts, only to find him unconscious in a Zvishavane police camp after brutal torture. VaMuzenda’s political life was defi ned by fearless defi ance. He helped establish the National Democratic Party (NDP) in 1960 and later served in the leadership of ZAPU and ZANU as the nationalist movements gained momentum. He endured repeated arrests, restrictions, and detentions totaling nearly 10 years in colonial prisons. Dr Muzenda’s personal sacrifi ces went beyond his own detentions and torture. When he crossed into the liberation camps, four of his children — Tsitsi, Edith, Theresa and Vengai — also left home to join the struggle, sharing the same hardships as ordinary cadres with no special privileges.

Tragedy struck in November 1977 when Theresa Muchapedzei, then only 18, was killed during the Rhodesian raid on Chimoio. Few leaders would take their own children into a war zone, and this sacrifi ce stands testament to absolute commitment. One of the most intense episodes of his resistance came when he was charged for reciting the epic poem Nehanda Nyakasikana. The powerful verses, which invoked the spirit of the legendary medium Nehanda, were lifted from Feso, the fi rst novel ever published in the Shona language, written in 1956 by the pioneering author Solomon Mutswairo.

Feso was a pioneering landmark in African literature, weaving ancestral prophecy with nationalist consciousness at a time colonial authorities tightly censored African voices. In court, instead of off ering a defence, he rose uninvited and began reciting the very words deemed subversive: “Nehanda Nyakasikana, mwana wevhu…ropa rako richadzokera, mhondoro dzichamuka, Zimbabwe ichasununguka.” (Nehanda, child of the soil…your blood will be avenged, the spirits will rise, Zimbabwe shall be free…)

The packed courtroom erupted as black spectators joined in song and ululation. The magistrate, overwhelmed by the solidarity, acquitted him. He was represented by Cde Herbert Chitepo. The one-time ZANU Chairman was not only Zimbabwe’s fi rst black lawyer but also its fi rst published Shona author, thanks to his epic poem Soko Risina Musoro, published in 1958. Even brutal attempts to break VaMuzenda’s spirit only deepened his commitment. In one incident during detention, Rhodesian offi cers reportedly inserted needles into his chest and left him for dead.

Miraculously surviving, VaMuzenda later said the ordeal only served to embolden his resolve to fi ght for Zimbabwe’s freedom.When Zimbabwe finally attained independence in 1980, Dr Muzenda transitioned from revolutionary to nation builder. Serving as Deputy Prime Minister and later Vice-President, he championed reconciliation over revenge. His guiding principle: ‘Kana munhu asingazive, mudzidzise’ (If a person suff ers from ignorance, it is your duty to teach them), captured his belief that education and engagement, not vengeance, would heal the wounds of colonialism.

Despite the trappings of higher offi ce, he remained a man of the people. He loved church gatherings and often delivered sermons laced with humour and practical wisdom. He listened to ordinary citizens and encouraged dialogue between blacks and whites, insisting that the new nation must rise above the bitterness of the past. His simplicity, whether sharing jokes, attending community events or counselling young politicians, earned him the aff ectionate title the ‘Soul of the Nation’. Dr Muzenda passed away on September 20 2003, at the age of 80. He was laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, where thousands gathered to mourn a leader who had given everything to the liberation of his country.

To this day, he is remembered not only as a fearless nationalist but also as a carpenter who never forgot the dignity of ordinary work, and a husband who drew strength from love and faith. As Zimbabweans refl ect on his life each September, the lessons from Dr Muzenda’s journey remind the nation of the biggest lesson of all — that freedom is won through sacrifice, sustained by humility and preserved by teaching future generations the true cost of independence.

In remembering Dr Simon Vengai Muzenda, We will continue to honour not only a hero of the past but a guiding spirit for the future; a man who lived, fought and served so that his people could stand free and proud to be Zimbabwean.

Continue to rest in power Cde Mzee!