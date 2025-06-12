Reparations: Zimbabwe’s landmines paradox

By Kundai Marunya

FORTY-FIVE years after Zimbabwe’s hard-fought liberation war, the remnants of colonial violence still lurk beneath the soil, waiting to maim and kill.

For Taurai Saungweme (not real name), a single moment of childhood curiosity altered the course of his life forever.

In the mid-1990s, a young Saungweme was herding cattle with his brothers and village boys in the rugged hills of Manicaland when they stumbled upon a rusted metal object.

Ignorant of its deadly nature, they picked it up, carried it to their makeshift football pitch, and gathered around to examine it.

One of the boys struck it against a rock, producing a strange hissing sound.

Frightened, the boys ran — but Saungweme, drawn by curiosity, turned back.

The explosion tore through the air before he could get far.

When the dust settled, Saungweme lay bleeding, his arm ripped off and his left leg crushed.

The other boys escaped with minor injuries, but for him, life would never be the same again.

His family, already struggling to make ends meet, sold some of their prized cattle herd to cover his hospital bills.

His dreams of becoming a pilot evaporated. Conventional schools, unequipped for disabled students, became a daily struggle.

Farming, a lifeline for many in rural Zimbabwe, was now an impossible task.

Even football — the simple joy of his peers — was forever out of reach.

Now in his adulthood, Saungweme’s options are painfully limited. Office work is one of the few paths available to him. Luckily, he landed a job in the civil service, when most disabled people are forced into begging in the streets.

His story is not unique. Across Zimbabwe, particularly in border regions like Manicaland, landmines planted during the liberation war continue to claim life and limb.

Zimbabwe’s liberation war (1964-1979) saw the then Rhodesian forces lay thousands of landmines along border areas to deter guerrilla fighters.

Decades later, these hidden killers remain active. Zimbabwe still has vast contaminated areas, with civilians — especially children — paying the ultimate price.

According to a fact sheet released by the Ministry of Defense during the National Stakeholders Dialogue on Humanitarian Demining and Victim Assistance held in February this year, Zimbabwe has cleared 96 percent of its initial landmine contamination, reducing the affected area from 310 650 000 square metres to 11 999 499 square metres as of December 2024.

Key achievements include the clearance of major minefields such as Sheba Forest to Lincoln Hill (8 231 200 square metres), Rusitu to Muzite Mission (8 702 023 square metres) and Crocks Corner to Sango Border Post (21 259 616 square metres).

Half of the Musengezi to Mazowe River minefield (16 282 859 square metres) has also been cleared, opening up land for agriculture, tourism and infrastructure development.

The economic and social benefits are tangible — farmers now safely access grazing lands, tourists visit previously restricted areas and communities enjoy safer travel routes to schools and clinics.

Despite this progress, 11 999 499 square metres of contaminated land remains, posing ongoing risks to civilians.

The Government estimates that US$23,79 million is needed to complete demining operations.

Zimbabwe has requested a three-year extension (2026-2028) to complete clearance, with the National Mine Clearance Unit, supported by provincial engineer squadrons, leading the final phase.

While demining has progressed, victim assistance lags behind. Survivors like Saungweme, who lost an arm and suffered permanent leg damage from a landmine explosion in Manicaland, struggle with limited rehabilitation services, economic exclusion and psychological trauma.

We clear the land, but what about the people broken by these mines? Reparations, proper medical care and livelihood support must be part of the solution.

The question of colonial responsibility looms large.

Reportedly, the Rhodesian government was spending over a million dollars a day of borrowed money to sustain its defense of a racist system, a legacy debt that the ruling party, ZANU PF, inherited at independence! This is the same money that procured the same landmines still killing Zimbabweans!

Despite having fought the war against the settler-regime, the burden of clearing these explosives has fallen on the Zimbabwean Government and foreign donors, notably Japan, which has funded demining efforts.

Meanwhile, the former colonisers — who laid these deadly weapons — have largely avoided accountability.

Manicaland, a province rich in diamonds and gold, was systematically exploited during Rhodesia’s 90-year rule.

The very minerals that fuelled colonial wealth now lie beneath the same soil that hides deadly traps for innocent civilians.

Reparations for colonial crimes remain a contentious but necessary discussion.

If paid, such funds could have compensated victims like Saungweme, funded advanced prosthetics, built disability-friendly schools and accelerated demining.

Instead, Zimbabwe struggles with the aftermath of war while former colonisers evade responsibility and paradoxically demand compensation from Zimbabweans!

“Those who planted these mines enjoyed our resources for decades,” says Saungweme.

“Now, when it’s time to fix what they broke, they are nowhere to be found.”

Activists argue that former colonial powers must contribute to demining and victim support as part of historical justice.

Legal frameworks for colonial reparations are still emerging globally, but Zimbabwe’s case is stark: generations are being crippled by weapons meant for a war that ended before they were born.

For now, survivors like Saungweme endure the consequences — not just of physical injuries, but of stolen futures. Until the land is cleared and reparations addressed, the liberation war’s darkest legacy will continue to haunt Zimbabwe.

Colonisers took our minerals, they took our land, and now they have taken our children’s futures. When will they pay for what they destroyed?

Zimbabwe remains committed to becoming landmine-free by 2028, but success depends on international funding and accountability.

For survivors, clearing the land is only half the battle — justice, reparations and inclusive development are equally urgent.

As the sun sets over cleared minefields, the question remains: When will the world fully reckon with the hidden costs of war?

When will thousands of lives affected by the war, directly or indirectly, be compensated — the women who were raped, the villagers who were flogged for believing in freedom for the black majority, and the families whose loved ones disappeared without a trace?