Rest in power Cde Mzheri!

By Charles Dube

ON Monday this week, Brigadier-General (Retired) Mpandasekwa Mzheri was laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre.

He passed on a week earlier on October 6 and is survived by four children. His spouse died in January of this year and was buried at the Gwanda Provincial Heroes’ Acre.

Cde Mzheri was a decorated member of both the liberation struggle and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

In his eulogy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa told mourners at the national shrine that the retired brigadier-general was part of the first 18 freedom fighters to be integrated into the newly formed ZNA.

The President used terms like ‘exceptional loyalty’, ‘unflinching patriotism’, ‘wisdom’, ‘expertise’, ‘professionalism’ and ‘diligence’, among other superlatives, in describing him.

Born in March 1950 in Mberengwa, Brig-General Mzheri did his primary schooling at Rengwe primary and Mnene boarding schools both in his birthplace.

When he went to Manama School for his secondary education (1967-1970) a Good Samaritan missionary assisted with the payment of his fees; meaning for the duration of his secondary education, he would be spending all his holidays as a member of this missionary family by assisting with all household chores.

During that period, Mnene was the headquarters of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rhodesia.

Mzheri became generally known as one of those regular faces at the mission. During this time, he became friends with Dr Morris Mutsambiwa, who was also working as an assistant farm manager. Mutsambiwa would later take him in after Mzheri completed his training at Esigodini and went to seek employment in Kwekwe.

Mutsambiwa was then working for fertiliser manufacturing giant Sable Chemicals. Mzheri then also got employed as a trainee plant operator by the same company.

In 1973, Brave Matavire, his would-be partner in crime, joined Sable as an apprentice boilermaker.

They were only two blacks out of an intake of 21 apprentices. Because of the racial tensions in Rhodesia then, Matavire was fired within the first month of his employment.

Mzheri was already a ZAPU political activist heavily involved in underground politics. After an argument with his supervisor, he realised the only option lay in joining the armed struggle and fighting a racial system that viewed whites as superior to blacks.

Thus, two young blacks who had come face-to-face with racial discrimination at work sneaked out of the country to join the armed struggle towards the end of 1973.

Mzheri had already gathered sufficient intelligence and contacts from the ZAPU underground movement in Kwekwe.

Cde Matavire tells the story of their adventure into war with such poignant eloquence and detail one would imagine he is narrating an event that only happened last week.

You can see the picture of the madala who met them in the village near the border and his two wives who eventually prepared them a meal with amasi (sour milk).

When he talks of the lice that made a party of them in a Francistown (Botswana) jail where they were detained for their own protection from enemy abductors for the next five days, you actually see them and cannot help feeling like scratching. When the cells became overcrowded, the recruits were flown to the Zambian capital, Lusaka, where Cde John Nkomo met them at the airport.

News of Mzheri’s adventure into ‘the bush’ spread like a veld fire in Mberengwa. The silent whispers woke the district from slumber, reminding them of their oppression. Some, like the ZIPRA supremo Nikita Mangena, who had jumped the border much earlier, were already living legends.

Remember he had been one of the ‘church children’ spending his holidays unnoticed at what was then the Lutheran Church’s head office at Mnene which had tentacles reaching as far as Matabeleland South’s districts of Gwanda and Beitbridge.

So, when news of his demise came, it became three districts, if not four, in direct mourning with the rest of the Midlands and the country.

At his funeral wake, which lasted a total of seven days, you could see ZANLA, ZIPRA and the Lutheran Church in mourning. It was their funeral. It was their son who had passed on.

And as Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga rightly said once: Kumusha hakundovigwi Brigadier kana Commander, kunonovigwa mwana.

ZANLA field commanders, like Josphat Shumba, aka Dembetembe, kept vigil at Brig-Gen Mzheri’s house in Glen Hellen Way.

There is no doubt that if Victor Chikudo had not met his demise earlier this year, he would have been there with his other comrades, too.

You need only having been born in Gwanda or Beitbridge to understand why being a member of ZANLA or ZIPRA mattered not as long as you were part of the struggle.

That is how you found the likes of Mark Dube at the heart of ZANLA. It was a war for national liberation and siblings, vana vamai vamwe, from Mberengwa and most of the Midlands returned from the war as members of ZANLA or ZIPRA.

My house, in the early 1980s, was nicknamed Assembly Point Foxtrot. ZANLA and ZIPRA combatants met and enjoyed their weekends as comrades who had survived the war more by grace than aptitude.

Cde Mpandasekwa Mzheri, aka Comrade Khetani

Khanye or Cde KK, eventually married his wartime sweetheart, a MaDube from Gwanda, became very active in the Lutheran Church upon his return from the war.

I had a glimpse of Brig-Gen Mzheri’s professionalism when he called on me just before his retirement from the army to help him prepare a business plan. I then invited him to my home office and he made an appointment for a Saturday morning.

Come early Saturday morning, I was surprised when a fleet of green vehicles arrived and parked military style in the front of my yard. I led the six or so senior army officers to my garage office.

I opened the meeting by expressing my reservations about preparing a business plan for third parties. From experience, I had realised that business plans were normally done to impress third parties, like banks or equity partners. Rarely were these plans used as the commercial compasses they were meant to be.

Thus, I walked the group through the minefield of financial plans.

Knowing the aptitudes of his would-be business partners, he started assigning roles and deadlines for submission to him with military precision.

That was the last time I saw these men in camouflage and I was sure the job was done. Brig-Gen Mzheri became an accomplished businessman, highly knowledgeable about business finance and international business networks, as I could tell from reports from our mutual network of friends who did not know my proximity to him.

His ‘co-conspirator/ used what he called the Triple F’s to describe him — firm, fair and flexible. You could not move him when it came to issues of principle.

‘Do not ask somebody to do what you yourself cannot do, unless he volunteers’, is a famous quote attributed to the late brigadier-general.

And yet he was flexible when it came to the modus operandi.

Because his story is full of liberation history and lessons from the past and for the future, I would do injustice to his bigger than life story if I were to compress it all in this eulogy.

But it is important that I put this into context.

Mzheri and Matavire joined the struggle during the détente era, a time that was synonymous with a lull in the liberation war. It was also at a time when the Frontline States were putting pressure on the ZANLA and ZIPRA forces to join hands and fight the war under the aegis of an umbrella body code-named the Patriotic Front.

As fate would have it, Matavire ended up in Mugagao while Mzheri went to Morogoro in Tanzania. The emotions involved in writing such a story would crowd out the some of the more important details which make it best to reserve that for future instalments.

Rest in power Cde Mzheri. Zororai murugare Mushavi, Makotore!