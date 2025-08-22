Revisiting nationalist Highfield: Part 3 …Chitepo’s dream of a just society devoid of exploitation

THE famous Jabavu Drive originates at Machipisa Shopping Centre. It is a strange name that does not sound local but is yet, very familiar, in a nationalist way. Older generations will remember a jazz outfi t by the same name fronted by one Phillip Svosve; which is still pulling in the crowds. From Machipisa, Jabavu Drive runs past two churches: the Apostolic Church of Pentecost and the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe before it meets Robert Mugabe. The second right turn after Robert Mugabe leads to yet another church — the United Methodist Church. From Lusaka, the count of churches along the old bus route from Lusaka, along Mangwende and up to the United Methodist Church in Jabavu Drive is around 14 and it is something one tends to be just aware of without much thought. It only becomes alarming when one becomes aware of it as a statistic of density. All of a sudden, the ‘high density’ of Highfi eld is no longer just a ‘high density’ of population but also a ‘high density’ of churches thriving on the rich promises of a loving and just God. And it feels outrageously so. And it gets even more preposterous in paradigm, because the outrage also foregrounds how the same ‘high density’ of Highfi eld has not translated to a commensurate ‘high density’ of relevant social services – schools, hospitals and social conveniences but ‘high density’ deprivation. And, the same ‘high density’ of Highfi eld has not produced ‘high density’ self-serving manufacturing industries but ‘high density’ vending and a ‘high density’ appetite and consumption of foreign products. The house in which national hero, Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa, the fi rst African doctor of Western medicine in Zimbabwe, lived, is adjacent the Methodist Church. It is No. 3931.One of his surgeries had been located at Machipisa Shopping Centre. Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa was the fi rst African doctor in Zimbabwe; the fi rst to fi ght for recognition and inclusion of African traditional medicine in national healthcare; the fi rst vice president of ZAPU and the fi rst of the fi rst generation nationalist leaders to pay the ultimate price for Zimbabwe when he met his fate at the Shangani railroad crossing on his way to Bulawayo on 14 August 1962. The assassination was ‘designed’ to look like a crash with a goods train at the Heany Junction level crossing after the Shangani River. About 80 years earlier (1882/3), another physician, Pasipamire — the medium of Chaminuka — had died around the same spot — assassinated by Lobengula’s men. The medium had also been on his way to Bulawayo at the invitation by Lobengula. The nationalist physician’s own journey to Bulawayo was at the behest of ZAPU leader, Joshua Nkomo, to discuss impending nationalist arrests. It is, of course, needless to mention that the coincidence is curious. After independence, Andrew Fleming Hospital that had exclusively served white settlers was renamed Parirenyatwa Hospital and opened to all races. Doctor Andrew Fleming had been the chief medical officer the BSAC Rhodesia during the First Chimurenga. Samuel Parirenyatwa’s son, David, would serve Zimbabwe as Minister of Health (September 2013-September 2018). The biblical allusion to Samuel and David is an interesting one to note. In the Christian Bible, the prophet Samuel anointed David to be King of Israel. In Zimbabwe it is the nationalist legacy of the father, Samuel, that anointed the son, David, to be Minister of Health in independent Zimbabwe. Enos Nkala’s house, No. 4449, is two houses from the next left turn which leads to Mhofu Primary School.

In that house, ZANU split from ZAPU on what Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo would call ‘the very slogan of confrontation’: Pamberi nehondo! Pamberi neChimurenga! Twenty-six years after hosting the split, and barely two years after reunion of the parties into ZANU PF on 22 December 1987, Enos Nkala had himself split from active politics by way of the Willowgate scandal.

The scandal involved the abuse of office by top Government officials who bought vehicles from Willowvale Motor Industries at subsidised prices and resold them to the public at very exorbitant prices. The ‘unsung’ ZPRA hero, Chase Skuza, could not help put the scandal to music, asking rhetorically: ‘How can someone buy a car and sell it again?’ Thomas Mapfumo’s hit song Corruption had also admonished the same. Chitepo’s regime of political education of the masses had explicitly stated the objective of the armed struggle as “an entirely new society based on no exploitation, true equality and true justice for all”. And, in the Willowgate scandal, the champions of the struggle had turned rogue after his assassination.

The scandal had also put paid on the political career of Dzingai Mutumbuka, who was minister of the education that would spawn student activism and student opposition politics. But, the ultimate price for the Willowgate betrayal had been paid by Maurice Nyagumbo, senior minister for political affairs who resigned out of contrition and died on April 20 1989. Back in 1963, violence both preceded and followed the ZANU hardliner split from ZAPU on 8 August.

In that respect, it stands as a most regrettable characteristic of the birth of armed liberation nationalism that the first confrontations should have been between fellow blacks. And, the saddest truth is that without self-researched self-knowledge the tragedy had been inevitable . . . Black victims who wanted confrontation had to first fight black victims who wanted negotiation. Black victims who wanted freedom had to first fight black victims who did not have the vision. Black victims who wanted ownership had to first fight black victims who thought that jobs on the land and in the mines stolen from them were more important than ownership. Black victims who had the vision and were willing to pay the ultimate price for it had to first fight black victims who did not have the vision and had monetised every aspect of fellow life. That is how political violence came to Highfield and, it is said kuti there is no history of that violence spilling into Mabelreign, Marlborough, Milton Park, Borrowdale or Gunhill where the real enemy lived.

There is no history of black servants poisoning or stoning white slave masters to death and making a run for it. And the saddest statistic of it all is that the Rhodesian African Rifles (RAR) and Selous Scouts, the black people who did not have the vision, constituted a strange 70 percent of the enemy’s boots on the ground and it translated to a virtual case of fratricide. But for what? This, of course, is the question which African scholarship must address through self-researched self-knowledge. In essence, it was the RAR and Selous Scouts’ willingness to kill their own people as a job that had given Rhodesians the belief that they were loved and that ZANLA and ZPRA taking up arms against their oppression were the terrorists.

The thought of dogs being called man’s best friends comes to mind and on that note, it is worth mentioning that it was George Nyandoro who coined the term, ‘zvimbwasungata’ for the RAR and Selous Scouts. ‘Zvimbwasungata’ Numbering less than 300 000, the racists the RAR and Selous Scouts were defending had constituted an obscene 4,5 percent of the victim population… . And, they had helped wipe out over 50 000 fellow black lives. Conversely, this also meant that the same ‘zvimbwasungata’ also constituted the majority of those who had died in defence of colonial oppression notwithstanding that they had also been victims of the same oppression. And they had been killed by fellow blacks — all-black ZANLA and ZPRA forces fighting the oppression.

After independence, it would turn out, to those who joined the new defence forces, that the most brutal segregation had been exercised on those very same blacks who had offered to lay down their singular lives in defence of the Rhodesian evil . . . the cramped married quarters with communal ablution facilities devoid of privacy, the rudimentary messing facilities, the food, the wages, you name it. Leopold Takawira’s house, No. 3851, stands at the right turn at the point where Jabavu Drive splits around Cyril Jennings Hall. George Nyandoro’s house, No. 3864, is a few houses southeast of Leopold Takawira’s house, as one travels in the direction of the Zimbabwe Grounds.

Leopold Takawira, also known as the ‘Lion of Chirumhanzu’, had at one time been headmaster at Mhofu Primary School, barely 100 metres diagonally across Jabavu Drive. And he had walked less than 100 metres to Enos Nkala’s house across the road for the slogan of confrontation that had splintered ZANU and ZAPU. He had been elected vice president, deputising Ndabaningi Sithole. Leopold Takawira was denied medical attention and died in prison on June 15 1970. He was the second nationalist leader to be taken out by the colonial settlers. It has already been stated that the first to die had been Tichafa Parirenyatwa (August 14, 1962) who had been the first vice president of ZAPU.

This means that the first vice president of ZAPU and the first vice president of ZANU were killed in succession. The third would be Chitepo, the chairman of ZANU. It has already been stated that his assassination was by car bomb in Lusaka, Zambia on March 18, 1975. It is also worth noting that Parirenyatwa, Takawira and Chitepo died in the same order they lived in relation to Jabavu Drive. The fourth nationalist leader to die would be Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, the second vice president of ZAPU.

He would be killed by a parcel bomb on January 22, 1977. The fifth would be ZPRA supremo, Nikita Mangena. He would die in a landmine tragedy on June 28 1978. The sixth would be ZANLA supremo, Josiah Magama Tongogara. And he would die in a car accident on the very eve of Uhuru on December 26 1979. The deaths constitute a strange pattern . . . and it literally begs African scholarship for due attention. It is a pattern one cannot immediately finger but one whose strangeness insists on proper scholarship.

To be continued…