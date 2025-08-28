Revisiting nationalist Highfield: Part 4 …of churches, slavery and ‘bling’

IT has already been stated that Leopold Takawira was once headmaster at Mhofu Primary School about one hundred metres across Jabavu Drive.

Opposite Mhofu Primary School on the northern side is the Catholic Regina Mundi Convent, an institution where African women are turned celibate for the church that championed the slavery and colonisation of Africans.

One of the saddest truths that African scholarship has apparently missed is that during slavery, fit African men and women were turned into breeding stock for the production of slaves in American slave farms. And, after slavery, descendants of the same victims had been sterilised in family planning programmes or converted into non-productive nuns and priests on one extreme end. On the other extreme end, they had been ‘broken’ or encouraged to become gays and lesbians and, in that sense, the terminal beneficiaries of a self-reproductive process meant to sustain African existence.

African scholarship is yet to ask how the ‘unnatural rights’ of African gays and lesbians are defended as ‘inalienable’ by the American ‘champions of human rights’ who founded their constitution on the fundamental declaration that it is ‘self-evident that men are born equal’. African scholarship is yet to ask how it is not self-evident from the existence and function of male and female sexual organs that homosexuality is unnatural.

In both extremes of celibacy of African priests and nuns, and the homosexuality of African men and women, the idea was to diminish African capacity to produce fighters against occupation and neocolonial oppression. The other objective was to also depopulate Africa for an easier takeover of the continent as even African cheap labour in European enterprises was made redundant by machines powered by artificial intelligence.

The foregoing saddest truth is one which Takawira should, incidentally, be celebrated for not missing because, when the duty of liberation struggle called, the nationalist abandoned the Catholic seminary where he was training to become a priest and a celibate.

The nationalist must be celebrated for abandoning celibacy and finding joy in marriage with the unambiguous intention to produce fighters for African self-determination.

The nationalist must be celebrated for deserting ‘The Lion of Judah’ and becoming, himself, ‘The Lion of Chirumhanzu’.

The allusion to ‘Gumboreshumba’, the medium of Kaguvi, who was persuaded under the duress of death row to accept ‘Jesus, The Lion of Judah’ as his personal saviour in order to save himself is compelling. He was baptised and renamed ‘Dismas’ and, in the process, the medium was ‘de-lionised’ from ‘Gumboreshumba’ to a repentant Jewish thief.

It also brings another Highfield nationalist, James Chikerema, to mind. James Chikerema was the son of the evangelist Joseph Dambaza Chikerema, who pioneered Kutama Mission together Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s mother, Mbuya Bona.

James, the biblical character after whom the nationalist was named, followed Jesus because he had been converted to ‘seek first the kingdom of God’. In Zimbabwe, the nationalist namesake became the first to advocate colonial victims to ‘seek first the political kingdom’.

After Leopold Takawira, Thomas Mberikwazvo would also abandon priesthood training and, instead, become Josiah Tungamirai, advocating the colonial victims’ freedom as ZANLA political commissar.

Westwards, Grace of Christ Tabernacle International Ministries is separated from the Catholic Regina Mundi Convent by a precast wall. It is from the same cut as a host of other African Pentecostal churches that split from mainstream western Christianity to invoke their ‘inalienable right’ to worship the Christian God in the colonial missionary’s own ‘sweet language’.

In nationalist Highfield, one gets the image of slaves shaking off the chains of slavery and colonisation and insisting on freely and happily offering their servitude without the chains. One has the image of slaves invoking the freedom of choice to ‘wear’ the chains of slavery as jewellery or objects of fashion and not instruments of restraint.

African Pentecostal churches have the image of success. They love ‘bling’. They are loud and flamboyant. They preach to their non-English flocks in English with interpreters and one gets the feeling that it is to complicate the message. And, when they speak in the tongues of Pentecost, the gibberish is always non-African. And again, one gets the feeling that the idea is to mystify the message. Kuti zvityise.

At the Pentecost in Jerusalem, after the death of Jesus, every pilgrim in town had heard their tongues spoken by the Holy Spirit. In Zimbabwe, it is a different thing. They utter what nobody understands and they are the only ones to tell you what they have been saying.

And, it is curious kuti no mainstream Western churchdom speaks in tongues.

One gets the feeling that the market studies by the missionary scouts for Western colonisation, indeed, missed nothing.

The fishers of colonial wealth truly studied the native fish and the culture in which they swam.

And it is a wonder how colonial missionaries learnt Shona and translated the Bible into Shona and, in the effort, identified the spirituality and the central authority that powered the target society.

also finds it, equally, a wonder how African Pentecostal churches shun the Shona which the colonial missionaries so determinedly studied not to translate science and technology to empower the victim but to translate the story of the donkey that talked in order to subvert and control the victim.

In nationalist Highfield, it is a wonder how African Pentecostal curches love to preach in English and how the Roman Catholic clergy preach in Shona and read Shona Bibles and designed uniforms to clothe their sheep in one skin.

In mationalist Zimbabwe, it is a wonder how Catholic mission schools have Shona surnames: St Lucy Gukuta; St Peter’s Kubatana; St David’s Bonda; Chishawasha; Kutama; Makumbe; Gokomere.

It is a wonder how Rome gave African Catholics hymn books and prayer books prescribing what to sing when happy and what to sing in sorrow from birth right up to burial kumakuva evatendi.

In mationalist Zimbabwe, it is a wonder how Methodists appropriated the names of indigenous chiefs nemhondoro for their mission schools and churches: Mudzimurema, Nyandoro, Kwenda, Mutasa . . . to create a sense of familiarity and kinship that softened the target and opened the door for occupation and exploitation.

On the other hand, it is a wonder how African Pentecostal churches have the most sensational English names: Ministries what what International; Prophetic Deliverance chii chii; he-e he-e Ambassadors of Heaven what koro …

To be continued