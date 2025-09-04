Revisiting nationalist Highfield: Part 5 . . . no welcome for puppets like Muzorewa

CYRIL JENNINGS HALL (CJ), in nationalist Highfield, is the place where Robert Mugabe wed his Ghanaian bride, Sarah Hayfron (better known as Sally), in April 1961.

The best man was Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, who would become ZAPU’s second vice-president after the assassination of Dr Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa in 1962.

CJ also hosted the polling station where Mugabe sometimes cast his vote for nationalist sovereignty and for himself among the people of nationalist Highfield, the nursery of liberation nationalism.

Mbizi Primary School, where Mugabe once taught, and Mhofu Primary School, where Leopold Takawira was once headmaster, served as alternative venues of the same station.

His last vote in 2018 would also be his second and last fall from the nationalist grace he had carried in the struggle for Zimbabwe.

The sense of historic kinship that kept bringing him back to vote in Highfield is easy to feel and understand.

Then, there is also the other sense in which the historic kinship also inadvertently highlights a nationalist inconsistency in the post-independence underdevelopment of nationalist Highfield and the smooth post-independence development of Harare North where the nationalists born in Highfield now live.

It is interesting to note that at the height of the war in 1977, Aaron Chiundura-Moyo published his book, Ziva Kwawakabva. After independence, the work became a literature set-book at both Ordinary and Advanced Levels. And, in retrospect, it feels unfortunate that African scholarship has ‘consistently’ delimited Ziva Kwawakabva’s interpretation to the village and not extended it to national politics of liberation struggle.

Today, CJ Hall looks small and Gothic; sometimes, even smaller that the houses the beneficiaries of Highfield nationalism built themselves. The civic centre is now a far cry from what must have seemed a massive superstructure of colonial permanency to the generation of liberation struggle coming out of the tiny houses of nationalist Highfield to watch Charles Bronson, James Bond, Bud Spencer, Terrence Hill and Chuck Norris in Western bioscopes specifically censored to nurture the native’s awe of the whiteman.

Guerrilla names, like James Bond and Kid Marong’orong’o, among the very earliest comrades, were obvious influences from the Western media. Billy the Kid; the Cimmaron Kid and the Cisco Kid were all legends of American Wild West lore.

At CJ Hall, the generation of liberation struggle in nationalist Highfield was also allowed Chinese martial arts bioscopes whose most outstanding character was Bruce Lee. It makes military sense kuti perhaps these Chinese martial arts bioscopes were allowed because they did not feature communist firearms.

The idea was implied in the Chinese martial arts being screened on the same wall with Western gun violence.

The unintended outcome was that, when the crunch came, it was, conversely, not the Bruce Lee version of China in the Rhodesian narrative but Mao’s version of China that provided the real modern firearms that liberated Zimbabwe.

One never heard of a comrade called Bruce Lee, but there were many who named themselves after the great Mao Zedong.

Among the earliest comrades there had been a Comrade Mao of which the liberation struggle generation should remember pictures being sky-dropped by the Rhodesians suggesting that Mao had been shot and killed.

He had paid the ultimate price.

In the bigger picture of things, those bioscopes in CJ Hall translated to a kind of extramural curriculum in paradigm with the Bible study teachings of a donkey that talked (Numbers 22:23); a man who spent days and nights in the belly of a fish for disobeying God (Jonah 1:17); a shepherd boy who killed a lion with his bare hands (1 Samuel 17: 34-6); and the horrors of Judgment Day (Revelations) . . . all made in the culture of fear and obedience to shape the mindset of the native

CJ Hall is a brisk five-minute revolutionary walk from Zimbabwe Grounds where nationalist Highfield welcomed the heroes of the struggle back home . . .

The first to return was ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo and then Robert Mugabe who drew the largest crowd in the history of the land.

The generation of liberation struggle should remember the welcome song: ‘Mauya mauya comrade

Zvamauya hamuchadzokera

Mauya mauya comrade

Zvamauya tongai Zimbabwe . . .’The last to attempt to stage a star rally in the Zimbabwe Grounds was Bishop Abel Muzorewa who was not from Highfield but Marimba in Mufakose. This became a rally that never was since it was barred by the courts at the eleventh hour.

And, it feels like a joke of destiny kuti the bishop should have come from Mufakose.

In his own ‘bitter struggle’ for Zimbabwe, as he liked to also call it, he had his own liberation army, Pfumo reVanhu, trained and armed by the Rhodesians he was supposed to want his independence from.

Incidentally, it is interesting to remember how, when pressed to consider the possibility of Muzorewa winning the 1980 elections, Mugabe had said it was like imagining the devil winning elections in heaven (Portrait of a Terrorist – YouTube). And the devil had been the man of God!

Today, even in retrospect, it is imagery that cuts deeper than the context delimited by the discussion.

The black bishop’s United Methodist Church had its roots in the US that had circumvented the UN economic embargo on Rhodesia in order to sustain racists.

The black bishop’s United Methodist Church was also a protest movement away from the Church of England to which Ian Smith had taken his Cabinet to pray after declaring that his Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) from Britain was a blow cast for Western civilisation and Christianity to which the black bishop, who was the devil in Mugabe’s metaphor, belonged.

And the Church of England was protestant; a protest movement from the Catholic Church that ordained the slave trade in black people as a practice sanctioned by God.

And in the case between Mbuya Nehanda and Victoria, the Queen of England, who was the head of the Church of England, it was the Catholic priests who had performed the murder rites and buried the body in an undisclosed location.

And after all that religion, Smith had mocked the bishop for having actually believed that he was in power when they established Zimbabwe-Rhodesia.

And then, it was Smith and not the betrayed black bishop who had proceeded to publish The Great Betrayal.

And the same Mugabe who mocked the black bishop had carried, in his pocket, right to his grave, a rosary of the Catholic Church that murdered the heroes whose martyrdom had been invoked to mobilise fighters for freedom.

In nationalist Highfield, this translates to a mess; an ideological mess whose genocidal implications African scholarship has underestimated right to date.

There is, in the mess, an ideological haphazardness that translates to African scholarship’s tragic failure to define gwara reChimurenga in ground-based self-evident consistencies understandable at grassroots level and not vulnerable to arbitrary interpretation by a selfish political leadership.

There is a failure to locate Zimbabwe’s problem in the global picture.

A failure to locate Zimbabwe in the civil rights movements in America.

A failure to locate Highfield in Harlem, New Orleans or Soweto.

A failure to identify the killings of black people by white Americans as echoes of other black tragedies displaced in time and space

A failure to identify the killing of Malcolm X as an echo of the killing of Mbuya Nehanda’s medium in Zimbabwe.

A failure to identify the killing of Martin Luther King Jnr as an echo of the khanging of Sekuru Kaguvi’s medium in Zimbabwe.

To be continued . . .