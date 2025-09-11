Revisiting nationalist Highfield: Part 6 . . . Chitepo must be turning in his grave

EASTWARDS from the derelict Cyril Jennings Hall is Mbizi Primary School, which is tucked among houses to the left of Jabavu Drive.

The great Robert Mugabe once taught there when Highfield was still nursing liberation nationalism.

But the school does not tell the story. In the historic memory it seems caught in a time capsule in which nationalism was still a whispered presence.

Across the same Jabavu Drive, to the right is the St Mary’s Catholic Church, Old Highfield, Diocese of Harare. It is just another of tens of other churches more often hostile to each other and yet preaching the same word.

Before independence, nationalist Highfield had 12 primary schools — Chipembere, Mbizi, Mhofu, Chengu, Nyandoro, Mutasa, Mhizha, Rusvingo, Kudzanai, Kuwangira, Wadzanai and Tsungai. The 12 schools made an annual turnover of 24 classes for Form 1 in four secondary schools: Highfield, Kwayedza, Mukai and Highfield Community.

The bottleneck was used to pool indigenous cheap labour with just enough literacy for the adjacent industries in Willowvale and New Ardbennie.

The unintended consequence was an equivalent pool for nationalist guerrilla recruitment.

It is children from the 12 primary schools; children excluded from further education in nationalist Highfield’s four secondary schools as well as drop-outs from the same Highfield, Kwayedza, Mukai and Highfield Community who rallied to the drums of war in Chitepo’s mass political education.

It is worth noting that even before independence, churches outnumbered the number of schools by an incredible margin.

Tens of churches, 12 primary schools, four secondary schools and one civic centre!

In graphic design terms, that is what the Maxim machine-guns of the First Chimurenga had morphed into in Highfield.

That is what the Maxim machine-guns of the First Chimurenga morphed into for a bloodless massacre in Highfield.

In paradigm that would be what Chitepo called “the equivalent of homicidal or genocidal extermination of a people”.

But, in order to appreciate that the metaphor of genocide is not an overstatement African scholarship must first accept that church translates to relentless native adult education for life – mid-week evening services, Sunday School, Sunday services, big Sundays, confessions, one-on-one sessions, funeral services, all-night praise and worship, masowe, tombstone unveiling and nyaradzo, misa, baptism, rumuko, china chemadzimai, ruwadzano. African scholarship must first accept all these services as a relentless emptying of knowledge of self that translates to a form of bloodless massacre.

And, the native scholar’s knowledge of the donkey that talked (Numbers 22:23), a man who spent days and nights in the belly of a fish for disobeying God (Jonah 1:17), a shepherd boy who killed a lion with bare hands (1 Samuel 17: 34-6) and the horrors of Judgment Day (Revelations) is, right to date, still being examined at Ordinary Level and at Advanced Level to determine to determine the native’s legibility to study law and the interpretation of justice; determine the native’s interpretation of the universe that was acceptable to the colonial set-up.

It is still being required as the oath to tell the truth in the courts of law of an independent Zimbabwe that recognises freedom of worship! It still exclusively informs the oath to public office! There are no oaths citing the spirits that were invoked to mobilise liberation struggle.

And, that is what Chitepo’s mass political education had to contest in scale to get the people to appreciate not the illusory vision of the donkey that talked (Numbers 22:23), a man who spent days and nights in the belly of a fish for disobeying God (Jonah 1:17), a shepherd boy who killed a lion with bare hands (1 Samuel 17: 34-6) and the horrors of Judgment Day (Revelations), but the practical vision of a new Zimbabwe that “could only be achieved by struggles which involved life and death; by armed struggle”.

Tens of churches, 12 primary schools, four secondary schools and one civic in a ghetto hardly exceeding 10 square kilometres, and, all of them strategically disposed to literally bring every household within earshot of the preachers’ warnings of Judgment Day!

Chitepo’s mass political education was delivered in night vigils coined pungwe which became equally relentless in building self-knowledge.

In essence, the advent of pungwe should be looked upon as the real beginning of Chitepo’s School of Ideology.

In essence, it also gave the indigenous victims of Western imperialism a new ‘sense of scale’ to match the odds against them.

It is pungwe that staked the people’s preparedness to die for their heritage as the ultimate datum of sacrifice.

It amplified everything about the struggle. The mass mobilisation; the scale of countrywide war effort; the scale of the massacres at Nyadzonia, Chimoio, Tembwe, Freedom Camp, Mkushi, Mlungushi; the scale of battles to a last man; the inferno at the Salisbury fuel depot; the scale of Rhodesian Viscounts crashing down with enemy reservists; the scale of the crowds turning up to welcome the heroes in the Zimbabwe Grounds so close to Cyril Jennings Hall; the scale of the landslide victory.

Looking back, 45 years after independence, these are massive scales that suggest equally massive scales of communal benefits and development worthy the ultimate price. And, we must, as a nation, wonder how of all the nationalist sites of struggle in the land, it is in Highfield, the very nursery of nationalism that the incongruity between struggle and victory should stand so stark. We must wonder how the paradigm suggestion of post-independence development in Chitepo’s mass education could have been missed even as the champions of the struggle returned to vote for self-determination every five years.

We must wonder how, 45 years after independence, the ‘community hall’ that housed the birth of liberation should stand minuscule compared to the ‘personal mansions’ of some beneficiaries of the nationalism born out of its walls.

We must wonder how, 45 years after independence, the 12 primary schools, four secondary schools and one civic centre that provided the fighters for self-determination became infinitely less developed and the schools of St George’s, Prince Edward, Allan Wilson and Hartmann that provided the forces of genocide became infinitely more developed.