Success through NDS 1

THE strategic planning of the new dispensation, with its proactive approach, has ensured progress in the country.

The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1), the five-year development road map, is running from 2021 to 2025 and will be succeeded by the National Development Strategy 2 (2026-2030).

NDS 1 aims to fundamentally transform Zimbabwe in tandem with Vision 2030 of an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

The following is an expository of how, as a road-map, NDS 1 has blazed a trail of success.

Strengthening macro-economic stability

Institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have cut lines of credit to Zimbabwe, but local approaches used have gone a long way to strengthen macro-economic stability characterised by low and stable inflation, as well as exchange rate stability, confirming that a nation can only be built by its citizens.

Economic stability is the absence of excessive fluctuations in the macro-economy.

An economy with fairly constant output growth and low and stable inflation would be considered economically stable.

Since the introduction of the foreign exchange auctions on June 23 2020, the exchange rate has not been zig-zagging as it used to be.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) introduced other measures such as tight control of money supply growth, caps on mobile money transfers, suspending or abolishing bulk payment mobile facilities and integrating national payment systems with ZimSwitch.

According to the World Bank: “Continued implementation of disinflation policies and fine tuning of the foreign exchange auction market are expected to keep average annual inflation at two- digit levels in 2022 and 2023.”

No doubt, Zimbabwe is doing something about her situation despite not getting international financial assistance, especially from the Bretton Woods institutions.

Sustaining GDP growth

The 2022 National Budget Statement by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube noted that: “Domestic GDP growth for 2021 is estimated to remain strong at 7,8 percent mainly on account of the good 2020/2021 agriculture season, higher international mineral commodity prices, stabilising macroeconomic environment and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the economy is projected to grow by 5,5 percent, underpinned by higher output in mining, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, as well as accommodation and food services.

The 2022 growth projection is, however, subjected to risks relating to the future path of the pandemic and its impact on key sectors of the economy.

Annual inflation was on a downward path during the greater part of the year to 54,5 percent as at October 2021 compared to 471,3 percent recorded during the same period last year, underpinned by a tight fiscal and monetary stance.”

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) gives a clear definition for GDP as the value of goods and services produced by the nation’s economy less the value of the goods and services used up in production.

Countries with large GDPs have a greater amount of goods and services generated within them and a higher standard of living and Zimbabwe is inching towards that.

New enterprise development and job creation

There are many instances to this objective, including the training of young people on entrepreneurship, launching of management training and focus on providing expertise in areas of business language, enterprise start-ups, ICT and innovation management.

Promoting new enterprise development was hinted in December 6 2021.

For example, President Emmerson Mnangagwa implored players in the film industry to use their creative productions to change adverse perceptions and project a positive national image which promotes the country’s rich cultural heritage and vast investment opportunities.

Zimbabwe boasts almost 57 percent of women between the ages 20-31 with 47 percent of men in the same age bracket growing fruits and rearing livestock compared to other African countries where farming age boarders around 60 years.

On another level, new enterprise development is personified in Zimbabwe’s participation in the DRC outward mission which generated more than US$15 million worth of business; Dubai outward mission which generated US$8 million; Zimbabwe Solo Exhibition in Malawi (US$2 million); and Tanzania survey providing US$2 million.

Besides the business ventures, job creation has been significant.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana once tweeted:

“January 2019 @ ZUPCO bus had 366 employees November 2021 ZUPCO has 7512 employees-Total jobs created 7146.”

“The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has created more than 7 000 jobs since the beginning of its revival programme in January 2019.”

Consequently, the projects that are going around in various sectors in the country have seen the hiring of many local men and women to take the jobs created.

Strengthening social infrastructure and social safety nets.

Safe and affordable transport has been availed, including buses and the revival of commuter train services in Harare and Bulawayo.

As recent as December 1 2021, President Mnangagwa was commissioning Public Service Commission buses as a sign that the Government remains siezed with the welfare of its employees.

The Government expanded major traffic circles, such as Kuwadzana and Westgate, saying the initiative will ease congestion and reduce road traffic accidents.

The Mbudzi Interchange is another massive project that will transform the face of Harare while making life easy for motorists.

The Government took over 700 km of roads from urban local authorities which will undergo rehabilitation over a period of 36 months and has been rehabilitating major roads in Zimbabwe through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

Successful has been the reconstruction of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway, among many major roadworks.

More roads are being rehabilitated in Manicaland under the ERRP, with the Forbes Border Post Road, among others, also getting a facelift.

In order to deal with perennial water problems, the country has seen massive construction of water bodies such as Kunzvi Dam, Muchekeranwa Dam, Thuli Dam and Gwayi-Shangani Dam, among others.

Water delivery to communities has greatly improved.

In tourism, the country’s image continues to shine and Zimbabwe remains one of the safest destinations worldwide.

For instance, the number of new airlines flying into Zimbabwe has risen, connecting Zimbabwe to the world.

Air transport cannot be underestimated in the integration of the global economy and the growth of the tourism sector.

Not forgetting the vulnerable

No doubt programmes designed to protect the poor and vulnerable from shocks while reducing poverty are being spearheaded.

Children in difficult circumstances, persons with disabilities, the elderly and victims of drought are among those assisted.

Devolution funds are being availed to all the country’s 10 provinces for the construction of clinics, schools, roads and other related projects for the benefit of the people.

Professor Ncube noted in his 2022 National Budget Statement that: “The 2022 budget provides an overall infrastructure spending plan of $156,4 billion to support mainly ongoing projects.

An amount of $10,9 billion has been set aside for capitalisation of State-owned Enterprises whilst $23,5 billion is earmarked for capacitation of line ministries in order to enhance public service delivery,”

Good governance and corporate social investment

The objective of promoting good governance is coming to fruition as evidenced by high levels of accountability, responsibility and transparency.

By way of investing in people, the Government continues to celebrate the Intwasa/Pfumvudza farming model initiated to assist communities to enhance food security at household level by assisting through inputs and relevant advise.

Modernising economy through ICT

There is high internet penetration rate in the country.

Just as the internet is becoming the epicentre of global socio-economic transformation, the percentage population covered by networks is rising while the geographic network is also rising.

The Government is liberalising educational policies that support skillfulness of employees.

Said President Mnangagwa:

“In addition, science, technology and innovation are important catalysts to realise a high quality of life for our people.

Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency Building and Science park are important building blocks for addressing these realities and achieving the outcomes set out in the National Development Strategy 1 and ultimately Vision 2030.”

Indeed the NDS 1 is living up to expectation and the country is on course to achieving Vision 2030 of an upper-middle income economy.

Massive development is anticipated in 2022.

Watch this space!