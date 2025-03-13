GOATS migrated to Southern Africa

approximately 500-600 years ago, and

have since fulfi lled a crucial role in both

ceremonial and food security aspects

of African cultures. The increasing

numbers of goats

in the SADC

region indicate

that their relative

importance has not

diminished over time, and

that they still contribute signifi cantly to

the world population.

In the African context, goats do

not confer the same status to farmers

as cattle that represent wealth and

symbolises power. However, they

play a signifi cant role in terms of food

security, liquid capital and as sacrifi ces

in cultural ceremonies, notably fertility

rites as described below.

The generality of Zimbabweans

understand life as being passed from

one person to another through blood.

This belief arises from the observation

that menstruation marks the visual

onset of fertility and that, once pregnant, most women stop menstruation

until after delivery.

The nine months stoppage of periodic

fl ows is seen as meaning that the blood

has been turned into a new life. A parent,

therefore, describes off spring as

ropa rangu (my blood). For that reason,

the Shona are not at ease when blood is

spilled, even naturally through the body’s

periodic cleansing.

Thus, when a girl fi rst menstruates, it

is taken as a crisis situation because the

girl does not yet know how to handle the

life-giving blood. In the strictly traditional

sense, the spilled blood requires a goat

sacrifi ce to the ancestors, asking them for

many healthy children from the maturing

maiden.

The girl’s blood that has been spilled

on the fl oor is immediately smeared with

cow dung (a traditional fl oor polish), both

for hygienic purposes and to do justice to

the life lost through spilled blood. If fertilised,

the blood would have produced a

life. The girl has to immediately undergo

menstrual care lessons under the tutelage

of her aunt or any other close senior female

relation.

The end of the menstrual care training

is marked by a sacrifi ce intended to make

the mafundo (uterus knots/loops) productive

so that the girl may bear healthy

children. A goat is used to atone for the

lost blood through sacrifi ce, imploring

the ancestors to guarantee the fertility of

the girl.

The girl’s uterus is seen as the receptive

homwe (pocket) for the man’s fertilising

sperm.

Without the receiving uterus, human

life is greatly aff ected, which makes the

propitiation of the ancestors at this point

highly essential. The ancestors are the

intermediaries between the living and

Musikavahu (Creator), who is generally

referred to as Mwari. This sacrifi ce is the

fi rst of the six or so goat sacrifi ces in honour

of female fertility.

The second goat sacrifi ce is part of the

welcoming ceremony for a new bride. Another

goat is slaughtered for mafundo at

this moment. Mafundo has here acquired

expanded meaning over the years. The

mafundo as noted earlier has connections

with female reproductive organs.

Here it expands to embrace plentifulness

where one eats until there is no

more space in the stomach. As kids often

formally told by the father of the household

of the foreign blood growing in their

daughter’s womb and implored to allow

the embryo to grow to safe delivery.

The back part of the goat is given to the

mother-in-law, as a representative of the

reproductive organs. Once this has been

completed, the two families can formally

greet each other and ask after each other’s

health. At the completion of the ceremony,

the wife is left with her parents

until delivery under the auspices of her

family ancestors.

This ceremony is not done for a barren

woman because no foreign blood ever

grows in her womb, but it is done for a

pregnant woman for her fi rst pregnancy

with a particular man. This means a

change of husband may necessitate a new

ceremony because the nature of the outsider

blood growing inside the daughter’s

womb has essentially changed.

While the he-goat which belongs to the

father of the household is ritually slaughtered

and consumed as described above,

the she-goat which belongs to the mother-

in-law is spared. This goat is allowed

to procreate as a symbolic replacement of

the family daughter who is now expected

to help in the growth of the outsider lineage

into which she is now married.

At some point, a family gathering may

be called to partake of one or more ritually

slaughtered goats from this herd. This

masungiro goat forms part of the danga

ramai (mother-in-law). The mother-inlaw

uses this economic boost to propitiate

her ancestors using the goats.

The fourth goat ceremony comes with

safe delivery. This ceremony, like the

second one, is also called mafundo by

some of those Shona groups that practise

the ritual. It is a thanksgiving ceremony

to Mwari through the ancestors, for the

safe delivery of the baby, which is a clear

indication of the productivity of the girl’s

uterus (fundo).

Like the second one, it pays attention to

the importance of the womb as well as to

the physical body which has been depleted

by childbirth. Protein from the goat is

meant to replenish the loss of blood and

energy suff ered during child delivery. The

ancestors are formally told of a newborn.

The birth of the fi rst child necessitates

this ceremony and calls for the attention

of the two families

A fi fth goat ceremony accompanies the

reception of the child by the husband’s

family (mapereko). Like in the fi rst mapereko

when the virgin was taken to her

husband and there was mafundo, traditional

foods are prepared (this time by

the new mother’s relatives) and the child

is received in the traditional way.

Payments are done to those who have

brought the child home before the two

families can partake of the meal, which

like its predecessor has both spiritual

and physiological dimensions for the new

mother.

Family members pay to have a view of

the fi rstborn of the young couple, with accompanying

fanfare. The child is formally

introduced to the household ancestors by

the immediate head of the lineage.

The sixth goat sacrifi ce, mbwazukuru,

has a diff erent dimension from the fi rst

fi ve. First, it is given in honour of female

ancestors, in particular, female grandparents

of the bride or wife. It is given to the

grandmother who looked after the girl

in her infancy, particularly immediately

after her weaning.

Very often the sons-in-law postpone

the payment of mbwazukuru until it is

diagnosed by a diviner.

Such diagnosis is normally associated

with barrenness in which infertility is

seen as being caused by angry female

spirits. If the particular grandmother is

already deceased, her daughter receives

the goat and informs her ancestors that

the she-goat has come in accordance

with their demands. She then implores

them to open the young woman’s womb

for procreation now that the payment

has been received. Normally, all present

partake of the meat of the goat immediately

after dedication. But this she-goat is

sometimes allowed to procreate in place

of the girl who has taken her fertility elsewhere

away from the clan.

